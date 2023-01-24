Blockchain Industry Pioneer Lord McNicol Joins Astra Protocol as Strategic Advisor, Advancing the Platform's Regulatory Compliance Efforts

Read full article on original website
Mukesh Sharma, CEO at CryptoMize introduced bleeding edge Privacy Enforcement Services for Governments, Corporate and Individuals
Cybercrime is a threat to everything from personal information on smartphones to the national security of various countries. Knowledge is a powerful weapon and can be used against any business or brand. The more someone knows about us, the more power they have over us. That's where CryptoMize interjects to safeguard and hand over that autonomy to our clients. Privacy Enforcement Services offers the utmost security and safety of our client's personal data and identity.
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK)
The Class: Robbins LLP informs investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ: ARBK) American Depository Shares ("ADSs") pursuant to the Company’s initial public offering ("IPO") conducted on September 23, 2021, or between September 23, 2021 and October 10, 2022. The complaint alleges violations under the Securities Act of 1933 and Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Argo, together with its subsidiaries, purports to engage in the cryptocurrency mining business worldwide, including the mining of Bitcoin or Bitcoin equivalents (together, “BTC”).
WoodWing Embeds Workato Product to Meet Growing Customer Demand for Integrations for AI-based Digital Asset Tagging
Workato, the leading enterprise automation platform, announced today that WoodWing, a software company focusing on content orchestration, is embedding Workato to enable WoodWing’s platform to integrate with other third-party apps requested by customers. Instead of doubling down and building integrations to the third-party apps, WoodWing chose Workato’s embedded integration/automation platform as a service (iPaaS) for its faster time to market, intuitive user experience, and ability to generate high ROI.
FiscalNote Announces Acquisition of Dragonfly, a Leading Geopolitical Data and Security Intelligence Company for Business Risk Decision-Makers at Blue-Chip Organizations Around the World
Known for its Subscription Security Intelligence and Analysis Service SaaS Platform, Dragonfly Empowers Its Expansive, Diverse Base of Customers with Actionable Intelligence, Data, and Advisory for Mission-Critical Solutions. Dragonfly Broadens FiscalNote’s Geopolitical & Marketplace Portfolio, Provides High-Growth Annual Recurring Revenue, & Expands Global Customer Footprint. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:...
ECS Botanics talks sustainable business model and positive quarterly cashflow
ECS Botanics Ltd (ASX:ECS) managing director Nan-Maree Schoerie tells Proactive the company is an Australian medicinal cannabis cultivator and manufacturer with operations in northwest Victoria. She says one of the big differentiating factors of the business is that its model is sustainable. ECS follows the Californian model in that it's an outdoor organic grower benefitting from 'free energy' rather than paying high energy bills that indoor growers face.
LBank Exchange Will List MetaDoge (METADOGE) on January 30, 2023
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list MetaDoge (METADOGE) on January 30, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the METADOGE/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on January 30, 2023. MetaDoge Listing...
Techforce Explains How the Australian Mining Industry Can Tackle Its Significant Recruitment Challenges
With a high volume of resource projects currently under development, the fast-moving industry is facing a major challenge to find skilled and flexible workers. PERTH, Australia, January 30, 2023 (Newswire.com) - According to Techforce, a national privately owned recruitment and workforce management company experienced in supplying qualified employees to a range of occupations, including rigger jobs and mining chef jobs, across Australia and New Zealand, the COVID-19 pandemic created intense global supply chain issues for the mining industry, including a massive shortage of skilled workers.
Digital KVMs Market 2023: Growing Demand for Remote Workforce Management and Cloud Computing - New Opportunities & Challenges
“According to SNS insider, the Digital KVMs Market Size was valued at US$ 376.4 million in 2021, and is projected to reach US$ 1735.38 Million by 2028, with a growing CAGR of 24.4% during the Forecast Period 2022-2030.”. Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2023 -- Digital KVMs Market Overview 2023:
AKARALI expands in the US as consumer demands quality clinically tested Tongkat Ali products
California, United States, 29th Jan 2023 – AKARALI announces its expansion plan into the US market with a wide range clinically-tested Tongkat Ali products that are backed by two decades of research studies and clinical trials. The herbal dietary supplement market in the US has surpassed USD10 billion for...
Guest Ban Brings Improved Safety & Security To Hotels With Its Innovative ID Scanning Technology
Through impressive features such as visitor screening, automated PMS entry, a powerful watchlist, and more, the company’s service allows small and medium size hotels to enhance the visitor experience, while still maintaining the utmost security. January 27, 2023 - Guest Ban is bringing improved safety and security to the...
ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Sotera Health Company Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - SHC
If you purchased Sotera Health securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Sotera Health class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=11454 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 27, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.
AI CCTV Market 2023 Global – Innovation, Technologies, Applications, Verticals, Strategies & Strength, Opportunities Forecasts to 2028
“According to SNS insider, the AI CCTV Market Size was valued at US$ 16.11 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach US$ 43.12 billion by 2028, with a growing CAGR of 15.1% during the Forecast Period 2022-2030.”. Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2023 -- AI CCTV Market Overview 2023:
French BooDog Petline Plans to Expand, Launches NFT Funding Project, KLABD
Sao Paulo, Brazil, 28th Jan 2023 – Those who think they missed the NFT bus can still hop in with the launch of KLABD – an NFT that represents the expansion of an entire business line making exclusive PET products for a French bulldog breed! BooDog is a pet venture which is planning for the national expansion of its Pet Creative line, along with international exposure. The entire plan has been tokenized on the KLA blockchain, and the resulting NFTs will bring in returns for owners as per a payment schedule.
Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Announces Agreement to Extend and Deepen Collaboration With KT&G
Agreement Provides Long-Term Exclusive Rights for PMI to Commercialize KT&G’s Innovative Smoke-Free Products Outside South Korea. PMI and KT&G Call on Regulators in Korea and Around the World to Leverage Better Alternatives to Cigarettes to Reduce Cigarette Use. Regulatory News:. Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today announces...
Affinitiv’s Newest Service Lane Solution, Tech Video, Awarded the 2023 AWA “Rising Star” Award
Affinitiv, the leading provider of data-driven marketing and software solutions to the automotive market, announces Tech Video as the winner of the 2023 AWA Award in the Rising Star category. Tech Video is the newest addition to the Affinitiv suite of Service Experience solutions. This press release features multimedia. View...
EnCap and Double Eagle Announce Equity Upsize to $2.3 Billion in Commitments and Establishment of RBL Facility
-- Well Positioned to Capitalize on Top-Tier Opportunities and Accelerate Growth -- EnCap Investments L.P.(“EnCap”), Double Eagle Energy Holdings IV, LLC (“Double Eagle”), and Tumbleweed Royalty IV, LLC (“Tumbleweed”) announced the successful equity commitment upsize and establishment of their RBL facility. The expansion of capital will provide for acceleration of Double Eagle’s core strategy of acquiring and developing top-tier, accretive drilling opportunities in the Permian Basin.
BR Williams Announces 2022 Top Carrier Awards
BR Williams — one of the country’s supply chain leaders — recently announced the winners of its 2022 Carrier of the Year awards. Every year, BR Williams Logistics, LLC recognizes their most dependable carriers. As a customer-centric organization celebrating 65 years of service, BR Williams aims to...
The Brains Explore How To Prepare for a Third Party Cookie-less Future
London, UK - January 27, 2023 - Back in 2020, we were warned that the onset of a cookie-less future was near, and that by 2022, Chrome would no longer allow the use of third party cookies. While that timeline has been pushed back to 2023, this change is still inevitable, and the effects of this change will have a significant impact to say the least. Starting now, and with increasing impact, online advertisers will no longer have access to vital information on customers.
PPC Experts at The Brains Unveil 4 Ways To Improve Paid Performance and Engagement
London, UK - January 27, 2023 - Times are getting tougher for businesses in the UK and abroad, and difficult decisions are being made about marketing spend. But is now the time to cut back? What if your ads aren't currently working out the way you thought they would? Surely the best business decision would be to abandon paid advertising and invest elsewhere?
DAS Technology Unveils New CDXP Technology Features at NADA 2023
Leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) company unveils new technology features leveraging data and integrations to enhance customer experience and boost CSI and sales. DAS Technology, the leading customer data and experience platform company leveraged by over 7,800 retailers, unveiled today new technology showcasing the company’s expanded Customer Data...
