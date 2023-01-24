ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots bring back Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago
New offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien watches quarterback Bryce Young take a snap during practice. The Alabama Crimson Tide opened practice for the 2021 season as they prepare to defend the 2020 National Championship Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.] Alabama First Practice Gary Cosby Jr. via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Bill O'Brien is returning to the New England Patriots as the team's offensive coordinator, reuniting with head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Mac Jones.

The Patriots and O'Brien agreed to a contract on Tuesday based on reports from multiple outlets. O'Brien first resigned his post as offensive coordinator at Alabama, a job he held the past two seasons, to step back into the role he held in New England before leaving in 2011 to become head coach at Penn State.

New England operated without a named coordinator in 2022 and production declined massively. The Patriots dipped from 48 touchdowns in Jones' rookie season to 31 last season.

Part of O'Brien's indoctrination at Alabama was learning the existing system from Jones, the outgoing quarterback preparing for the NFL draft. Jones was selected in the first round by the Patriots.

O'Brien, 53, was selected over an interview pool of candidates for offensive coordinator that included Minnesota Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell and Arizona Cardinals assistant head coach Shawn Jefferson.

O'Brien was first hired in New England in 2007 as a coaching assistant with the Patriots. He coached quarterbacks and became offensive coordinator before stints at Penn State (2012-13) and as head coach of the Houston Texans (2014-2020).

--Field Level Media

Report: Rams to name Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams are hiring former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to the same position, NFL Network reported Friday. LaFleur effectively replaces Liam Coen, who returned to Kentucky as that school's offensive coordinator. LaFleur spent the last two seasons with the Jets after previously serving as the...
Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator

Nathaniel Hackett was hired as offensive coordinator of the New York Jets, his first landing spot since being fired as head coach of the Denver Broncos in December. One of at least 14 candidates the Jets interviewed for the post, Hackett, 43, was offensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers from 2019-21 and was named head coach of the Broncos 364 days ago.
Eagles plot to end storybook run of 49ers' Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy emerged out of nowhere to become just the third rookie quarterback to win his first two postseason starts. However, a bigger prize looms on the horizon when the San Francisco 49ers play in the NFC Championship Game for the third time in four seasons, visiting the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ready for 'challenge' of Bengals

Patrick Mahomes participated in the morning walkthrough and will do the same in afternoon practice with the Chiefs on Wednesday, marking the latest sign that Kansas City's All-Pro quarterback will play in the AFC Championship game on Sunday. "Everybody is going to practice," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Wednesday...
Steve Wilks' attorneys 'shocked and disturbed' by Panthers' hire

Legal representatives for Steve Wilks said Thursday they are "shocked and disturbed" that their client was not hired as the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Shortly after the Panthers officially tabbed Frank Reich as their man, Wigdor Law LLP -- a New York City-based law firm representing Wilks in his discrimination suit against the NFL -- made its own announcement over social media.
Panthers tab Frank Reich as head coach

Frank Reich was named the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. Reich becomes the sixth head coach in Panthers' franchise history. He also served as the first starting quarterback for the franchise in 1995, and he tossed the first touchdown pass in team history. Reich, 61, received...
Burrowhead: Bengals confident venturing into Chiefs' venue

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are acting like they are the better team entering Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the host Kansas City Chiefs. Third-seeded Cincinnati sure has plenty of reasons to feel that way after beating the Chiefs in three straight meetings, including a regular-season victory in Week 13 this season and the famous 27-24 overtime win in last season's AFC title game in Kansas City.
Justin Jefferson, four QBs are finalists for MVP award

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson joins four quarterbacks as the finalists, announced Wednesday, for the Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player award. Three of the QBs are battling for Super Bowl LVII berths on Sunday, with Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals joining 2018 MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills is also a finalist.
Joe Burrow, Bengals target another win over Chiefs

Only one quarterback in the NFL has three consecutive wins against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and he'll have the striped orange helmet in the AFC championship game in Kansas City on Sunday night. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (14-4) can return to the Super Bowl by eliminating Mahomes and...
49ers' Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel sit out practice

San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey, hybrid receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Elijah Mitchell sat out practice on Wednesday as they nursed their respective injuries. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, however, told reporters that he expects McCaffrey (calf), Samuel (ankle) and Mitchell (groin) to play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game...
Report: Tua Tagovailoa still in protocol, to miss Pro Bowl

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol and will miss next week's Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, ESPN reported Friday. Tagovailoa continues to meet with multiple doctors and specialists and there have been no setbacks regarding his long-term health, per the report. He made the Pro...
