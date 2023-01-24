Haviah Mighty has shared her first new music of the year today with the single “Room Service.”. Backed with a contemporary dancehall groove and infectious 808s, “Room Service” mimics the sleek extravagance of the five-star hotel Haviah sings and raps about — but this luxury is shrouded by impending heartbreak. The song’s narrator attempts to lure back a love interest who’s slipping away, reluctant to notice that the relationship has already reached the end of its rope: “I’m still number one speed dial, don’t switch it/ For you, I will fight any fine or ticket,” Haviah sings, subtly paying homage to her Carribbean background in some of the lyrics. “Your love for me, you go make me find it/ This Hennessy ago make me violent.”

2 DAYS AGO