slowthai Announces New Album UGLY, Shares “Selfish”: Stream
Slowthai has announced his third studio album, UGLY, out March 3rd via Method Records/Interscope Records. As a preview, he’s also shared the new single “Selfish.”. The title of the album is an acronym for U Gotta Love Yourself, the sentiment of which is reflected in slowthai’s description of the album as “completely me — about how I feel and what I want to be… it’s everything I’ve been leading up to.” The sound of UGLY taps back into slowthai’s love of artists like Nirvana, Radiohead, and Daniel Johnston.
Bluey Announces New Album Dance Mode, Shares Title Track: Stream
Australian children’s series Bluey has made it easier for parents to track down music from the show by announcing a new soundtrack album titled Dance Mode, out April 21st. Bluey: Dance Mode! features 17 new recordings of songs originally composed by Joff Bush across all three seasons of the show. Highlights from the album include “The BeeeeeOOP Walk,” “Rain (Boldly in the Pretend),” and “Cat Squad.” See the artwork and tracklist below; pre-orders are ongoing.
Metallica Announce Worldwide Theatrical Listening Parties for New Album 72 Seasons
Metallica will host listening parties for their upcoming album 72 Seasons in select movie theaters worldwide for one night only on April 13th, the eve of the album’s release. Each of the LP’s 12 tracks will be presented in exclusive theater-ready surround sound and feature a corresponding music video...
Overkill Announce New Album Scorched, Unleash “The Surgeon”: Stream
Legendary New Jersey thrash band Overkill have announced their 20th studio album, Scorched, set to arrive April 14th via Nuclear Blast Records. In advance of the LP, Overkill have released the first single, the pummeling track “The Surgeon.” The song is classic Overkill, with sharp shredding, pounding rhythms and dark, murky bass tones.
Twisted Sister Reunite for First Performance in Six Years: Recap, Photos and Video
The sixth annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala took place at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California, on Thursday (January 26th), with the legendary Twisted Sister getting their spot in the Hall. Hosted by metal radio staple Eddie Trunk and entertainment personality Cathy Ranking, the event celebrated not only the career of Twisted Sister, but of fellow inductees Raven, Lou Gramm, Doug Aldrich, and Chris Impellitteri.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Gorillaz Drop New Song “Silent Running” Featuring Adeleye Omotayo: Stream
The animated icons of Gorillaz are less than a month away from the release of their new album, Cracker Island, and they’re preparing for its arrival by dropping the new single “Silent Running” featuring Adeleye Omotayo. In a statement, real-life songwriter Damon Albarn said it was meant...
Dave Chappelle Claims Going to See His Comedy Shows Is “Huge Act of Defiance”
Dave Chappelle spoke at length about the backlash to his transphobic comments on the second episode of his podcast The Midnight Miracle, comparing being called a transphobe to being called the n-word and claiming that going to see his comedy shows is a “huge act of defiance.”. Speaking with...
Fever Ray Shares Sticky New Single “Kandy”: Stream
Karin Dreijer has shared “Kandy,” the latest preview of their upcoming Fever Ray album Radical Romantics. Featuring a sticky electronic wind instrument loop, “Kandy” was written and co-produced with Dreijer’s brother and fellow member of The Knife, Olof Dreijer, who contributed to four tracks on the album. Not only does the song hearken back to their work in The Knife by using the same synth as “The Captain,” the accompanying video pays homage to the music video for “Pass This On.”
Jimmy Kimmel’s First Musical Guest Coldplay Perform “Clocks” for His 20th Anniversary: Watch
Jimmy Kimmel Live! celebrated the 20th anniversary of its first episode last night, and first musical guest Coldplay returned to the show to perform “Clocks,” perhaps with the aim of really rubbing Kimmel’s own mortality in his face. The performance had all the hallmarks we’ve come to...
Harry Styles Rips Pants Onstage at Los Angeles Show: Watch
“Music for a Sushi Restaurant” included dinner and a show at the Harry Styles concert in Los Angeles last night when the singer lunged emphatically, causing his leather pants to rip wide open right at the crotch. Viewers near the front caught a close-up shot of the wardrobe malfunction,...
Tom Verlaine, Frontman of Television, Dead at 73
Tom Verlaine, frontman, guitarist, and chief songwriter of seminal guitar rock band Television, has died at the age of 73. Verlaine passed away on Saturday following a “brief illness,” according to Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Patti Smith. “He died peacefully in New York City, surrounded by close friends. His vision and his imagination will be missed,” Smith said in a statement.
Paul McCartney Nearly Hit by a Car While Recreating Abbey Road Album Cover: Watch
Sir Paul McCartney was nearly downed by an impatient driver while trying to reenact the photoshoot for The Beatles’ iconic Abbey Road album cover outside of the titular music studio in London. In a clip from the new Abbey Road documentary If These Walls Could Sing and shared by...
Fall Out Boy Try to Kidnap Rivers Cuomo in Video for New Song “Heartbreak Feels So Good”: Watch
With their new album So Much (for) Stardust less than two months away, Fall Out Boy are heralding its arrival with the second single, “Heartbreak Feels So Good.” The song comes with a music video in which FOB try to prank kidnap Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo. “Heartbreak Feels...
Zach Bryan Taps Maggie Rogers for New Song “Dawns”: Stream
Zach Bryan has teamed up with Maggie Rogers for his new single, “Dawns,” a rare collaboration from the rising country star. Both powerhouse singers in their own right, Bryan and Rogers’ vocals seem made for each other as they step into the role of ex-lovers. “All is fair in love and war/ So what the hell are we even fightin’ for?” Bryan asks. Rogers fires back by singing, “I’m on your front porch beggin’ for my dawns back/ Give my goddamn records and my clothes back.”
Zara Larsson Takes on Her Clone in Cinematic Video for New Song “Can’t Tame Her”: Watch
Swedish pop artist Zara Larsson is back with upbeat, anthemic new single “Can’t Tame Her,” available today, January 26th via Sommer House/Black Butter Records. The new track has arrived with a cinematic, sci-fi inspired video in which the singer encounters an alternate version of herself and enters a trippy digital world.
Haviah Mighty Doesn’t Need “Room Service” on New Single: Stream
Haviah Mighty has shared her first new music of the year today with the single “Room Service.”. Backed with a contemporary dancehall groove and infectious 808s, “Room Service” mimics the sleek extravagance of the five-star hotel Haviah sings and raps about — but this luxury is shrouded by impending heartbreak. The song’s narrator attempts to lure back a love interest who’s slipping away, reluctant to notice that the relationship has already reached the end of its rope: “I’m still number one speed dial, don’t switch it/ For you, I will fight any fine or ticket,” Haviah sings, subtly paying homage to her Carribbean background in some of the lyrics. “Your love for me, you go make me find it/ This Hennessy ago make me violent.”
OTTTO (Tye Trujillo) Announce New Album Life Is a Game, Unveil “My Pain”: Stream
OTTTO, the band featuring bassist Tye Trujillo (son of Metallica’s Robert Trujillo), have announced a new album titled Life Is a Game. The Los Angeles trio have unveiled the song/video “My Pain” ahead of the LP’s March 24th release. Trujillo is joined by singer-guitarist Bryan Noah...
Avatar Team Up with Lzzy Hale for New Single “Violence No Matter What”: Stream
Avatar have released a new single called “Violence No Matter What,” featuring Lzzy Hale of Halestorm. The track appears on the Swedish metal band’s upcoming ninth studio album, Dance Devil Dance, out February 17th. “‘Violence No Matter What’ is about one thing and one thing only,” vocalist...
Heavy Song of the Week: Tribulation Dance Between Death, Prog, and Power Metal on “Axis Mundi”
Heavy Song of the Week is a new feature on Heavy Consequence breaking down the top metal and hard rock tracks you need to hear every Friday. This week the honor goes to Tribulation’s “Axis Mundi.”. New Tribulation is always a cause for celebration. The Swedish metallers tend...
