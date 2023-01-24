Read full article on original website
A Bodacious Array Of Textiles Fill The Nike Air Force 1
For the last few seasons, an amalgamation of textures and fabrics has continued to claim the Beaverton brand’s silhouettes accentuated via an exaggerated sole unit. While the latter’s infusion within the Nike Air Force 1 has returned to the model’s typical tooling, a concoction of materials returns to envelop the iconic Bruce Kilgore design.
Ten Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From January 21 to January 27
The first month of 2023 is quickly winding down, but some of the year’s last releases have already been teased by official and unofficial channels. Reliable sources @zSneakerHeadz on Instagram and Sneaker Files sent shockwaves throughout social media throughout the week. After sharing that the Air Jordan 11 from 2006’s “Defining Moments” Pack would return for the holiday season, the duo revealed two more exciting retros. According to the leakers, women’s exclusive AJ11 would launch in the fourth quarter of 2023 following a similar color scheme as last year’s Air Jordan 3 “Neapolitan.” Furthermore, the Air Jordan 1 “Satin Bred” was reported for a reissue, only this time in larger quantities than in 2016 and exclusively for women.
The ASICS GEL-LYTE III “Colored Toe” Pack Is Comprised Of Several Vibrant Styles
Arguably popularized by Ronnie Fieg during the peak of the runner craze, colored toes have dressed many of ASICS greats, from the GEL-SAGA to the GEL-LYTE V. No model, however, was quite as suited to the color blocking as the GEL-LYTE III, which originally donned the iconic “Salmon Toe” colorway back in 2011.
A Crisp “Triple White” Appears On The Nike Air Max TW
Nike is no stranger to dipping their toes in the contemporary, often crafting brand new silhouettes well-removed from their classics. That’s not to say the Swoosh has forgotten their past, however, as they’re just as often celebrating the greats of yesteryear. Case in point: the Air Max TW.
Tones Of “Sequoia” Coat The Nike Air Max 90
Suedes have been harkened overwhelmingly when it comes to the Nike Air Max 90 as of late. Now continuing to establish military-inspired aesthetics of years past, the latest upscaled Air Max effort indulges in a “Sequoia” coated proposition. Establishing just as many shades of green as the silhouette’s...
The Nike Air Pegasus 89 Gets A “Tan” Look Ahead Of Summer 2023
Despite recently unveiling the Pegasus 40, Nike continues to revisit past offerings from the famed running shoe series. Case in point?: A tan, white, and black version of the Pegasus 89. Decades-removed from the current generation of Nike Running sneakers, the pair falls in line with the retro trend that’s...
“Black/University Blue” Takes Over The Latest Nike Air Max 90
Although the Nike Air Max 90 debuted thirty-three years ago, the silhouette continues to play an important role in the Swoosh’s lineup of products. Ahead of spring and summer, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design has emerged in a “Black’ and “University Blue” ensemble. Akin to...
The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “Valentine’s Day” Releases On February 9th
While hearts are filled with admiration in February, The Swoosh is making sure your feet are feeling the love too with their latest collection of intimately-colored propositions for Valentine’s Day. Having already bore witness to a trio of Air Force 1’s and a dark maroon-shaded Nike Dunk Low, the reconfigured Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 now joins the fray.
Air Jordan 3 “Fear Pack” Rumored To Be Returning For Holiday 2023
2023 is truly the Jordan Year. Within the past month alone, sneaker insiders have revealed a drove of upcoming, Holiday 2023 standouts, from the return of the Air Jordan 11 “DMP” to the women’s exclusive sequel to the Air Jordan 1 “Satin Bred.” And as we close out the last full week of January, leaks are reporting that the Air Jordan 3 “Fear Pack,” too, will be making a comeback at the end of the year.
“Safety Orange” Accents Liven The GS Nike Air Max TW
Introducing the running ecosystem to Air cushioning via its 1978 constructed Nike Tailwind, the silhouette that started it all has since undergone a bevy of disparate constructions and design knives in its over four decades of existence, such as last summers Air Max infused effort. Now coordinating a slew of...
Cordura Tooling Pairs With Stow Pockets For A Duo Of New Balance 1906R’s
For the past few seasons, New Balance’s lifestyle-centric offerings have begun incorporating additional storage opportunities. Most recently appearing atop the widely-adorned New Balance 2002R, the inclusion of stash pockets now lay claim to the latter silhouette’s successor paired with Cordura tooling in a duo of offerings. Curing both...
The Nike Air Max Scorpion Pairs A Muted “Cargo Khaki” With Vibrant “Volt”
The Nike Air Max Scorpion is inherently bold, but muted color combinations have helped it ease its way into the market. Recently, the silhouette surfaced in a mix of “Cargo Khaki,” “Jade Horizon,” and “Barely Volt” colors that mix the not-so-loud with the loud. The knitted upper features shades of brown while the laces and profile swooshes favor light green finishes. The massive Air Max bubble underfoot introduces eye-catching contrast to the mix; a gradient of dark to bright green appears on the largest visible Air unit to date. Swoosh wheel logos on the sock liner reveal the sneaker’s recycled nature. As such, the Air Max Scorpion joins the brand’s sustainability efforts.
The adidas Orketro Receives A Tonal Wash Of “Aluminum”
With his first collaborative adidas Orketro silhouettes just a few days away, Sean Wotherspoon has already begun teasing his next slate of roughly textured propositions alongside a full slate of adidas Gazelles. While those will be clamoring to get their hands on the next advantageous design from the Virginia native, the future forward 90s aesthetic of the Orketro is now receiving an inline collection of neutrally-toned efforts.
Royal And Navy Dual Across This GS Nike Air Force 1 Low
Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design from 1982 may not be enjoying the same overwhelming run of propositions as seen throughout the silhouette’s 40th anniversary, but the Beaverton-based brand continues to provide seldom textured updates to the Nike Air Force 1, such as the return of miniaturized Swooshes upon the brand’s grade school offerings.
Blue Double Swooshes Animate The Next Nike Blazer Low Jumbo
The Nike Blazer line hasn’t enjoyed too much time in the spotlight since 2019 when sacai offered special editions of the silhouette. Ahead of spring, however, the first basketball shoe from the Swoosh continues to deliver new styles for the masses. Built with standard leather and suede materials, the...
The Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Trades In Its Usual Swooshes For Five New Ones
Over-branding is something of a Nike speciality. And while they have showed a bit of restraint these past few years, every once in a while, the brand does fall back on old habits. Such is the case with this newly-revealed Blazer Mid ’77, which flaunts five different checks instead of the ones we’re accustomed to.
The Union LA x AJ1 KO Low And Tom Sachs x Nike GPS “Field Brown” Headline This Week’s Releases
January is coming to a close — and despite not offering much in the way of sneaker releases, the month did see to several exciting reveals, from the return of the Air Jordan 11 “DMP” to news of the “Reverse Grinch” Kobe 6 Protro’s retail release. The first days of February won’t just keep up the momentum, it’ll speed it up, as several exciting drops are expected to land next week.
The Nike Air Max 1 “Design By Japan” Features Vintage Touches
Nike’s fictional Air Max Day is fast approaching. The brand is expected to drop the Air Max 1 in its true original form, but it’s also offering the sneaker in a handful of new styles. Recently, a green, orange, and grey-covered pair of Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design surfaced...
The Nike Cosmic Unity 2 Joins The “Just Do It” Collection
While The Swooshes’ 50th anniversary has technically come and gone, the Beaverton-based brand hasn’t quite finished delivering on its honorary on-court collection with the Nike Cosmic Unity 2 now dressing in the luxurious white/red/gold composition. Coordinating across the Nike GT Cut 2 while pairing hang-tag holsters along the...
The Jordan Jumpman Team II Prowls In “Black Cat”
Following its revitalization during the tail end of 2022, the Jordan Jumpman Team II continues to infuse OG compositions with an increased slate of hybrid efforts, such as this “Black Cat” extension. Based on the cushioned overlay of the Air Jordan 13, the Triple Black offering is most...
