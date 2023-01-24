Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unionization at Starbucks: How Workers in a Syracuse NY Suburb Made HistoryJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to SyracuseAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITSyracuse, NY
Saturday Saviors: A Bridge Street Vet Center of East Syracuse Is Now Open for Critical Pet CasesJeremy BrowerEast Syracuse, NY
Syracuse Police Department Takes Bold Action To Tackle Gun Violence: Community Outreach & Gun Buy Back ProgramsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Related
waer.org
An opportunity to change the narrative for Syracuse Women’s basketball
In any sport at any time during the season, what is the best way to change the narrative?. Winning solves everything. Missed shots are excruciatingly examined through a magnifying glass, late-game decisions are questioned and small mistakes are made out to feel like the weight of an elephant when it is closer to the size of a bug.
waer.org
Third suspect in Brexialee Torres-Ortiz murder in Syracuse custody
A third suspect in Brexialee Torres-Ortiz’s murder is now in police custody. A 16-year-old was arrested Thursday in a town about an hour north of New York City. Authorities announced the arrest of the two other suspects earlier that day. Syracuse police say the three were part of a...
waer.org
Syracuse mayor to roll out 2023 plans in State of the City address
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh is preparing for his State of the City Thursday evening. The annual address lays out city priorities for the upcoming year. At his 2022 address, Walsh announced a new office to combat gun violence, and outlined how he planned to spend more than $120 million in federal relief funds. But this year, Syracuse University’s faculty fellow in political science and religion, Mark Brockway, said residents can probably expect to hear a lot about one topic: Micron.
waer.org
Two Syracuse district councilors say they can get behind Mayor Walsh's State of the City proposals
At least two Syracuse Common Councilors seem to be on board with the priorities Mayor Ben Walsh laid out at his state of the city address this week. Jennifer Schultz’s first district covers the north central part of the city including Sedgwick, Washington Square, and Lincoln Park. As the council’s transportation committee chair, she says she’s excited to see traffic safety on the mayor’s agenda. He wants the city to join what’s called the Vision Zero strategy to address rising fatalities and injuries among motorists and pedestrians. Schultz says action is long overdue.
waer.org
Syracuse's lakefront development plans to take another step after public input period closes
Time is running out for the public to weigh in on about a dozen preliminary plans aimed at reshaping Syracuse’s lakefront. An online survey closes at the end of the day Tuesday. The roughly $100 million worth of projects range from smaller, streetscape upgrades to a $1.6 million Lake...
waer.org
Syracuse police arrest suspects for 11-year-old Brexi’s murder
The Syracuse police chief announced the arrest of two suspects and their knowledge of a third in the killing of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, who died in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting in Syracuse’s south side earlier this month. With Torres-Ortiz’s parents standing nearby, Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile...
waer.org
Onondaga County's new sheriff has doubts about jail merger plan that would close Jamesville
Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley is concerned about the proposal to merge Jamesville penitentiary with the Onondaga County Justice Center jail in Syracuse. County lawmakers are considering the plan that was announced before Shelley took office. The apparent impetus and urgency behind closing Jamesville is to satisfy a legal settlement...
waer.org
5 Memphis ex-police charged with murder and jailed over beating death of Tyre Nichols
Five former Memphis police officers have been indicted and jailed in the beating death of Tyre Nichols, who died days after a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith each face several charges, including second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.
Comments / 0