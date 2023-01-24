ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

An opportunity to change the narrative for Syracuse Women’s basketball

In any sport at any time during the season, what is the best way to change the narrative?. Winning solves everything. Missed shots are excruciatingly examined through a magnifying glass, late-game decisions are questioned and small mistakes are made out to feel like the weight of an elephant when it is closer to the size of a bug.
Third suspect in Brexialee Torres-Ortiz murder in Syracuse custody

A third suspect in Brexialee Torres-Ortiz’s murder is now in police custody. A 16-year-old was arrested Thursday in a town about an hour north of New York City. Authorities announced the arrest of the two other suspects earlier that day. Syracuse police say the three were part of a...
Syracuse mayor to roll out 2023 plans in State of the City address

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh is preparing for his State of the City Thursday evening. The annual address lays out city priorities for the upcoming year. At his 2022 address, Walsh announced a new office to combat gun violence, and outlined how he planned to spend more than $120 million in federal relief funds. But this year, Syracuse University’s faculty fellow in political science and religion, Mark Brockway, said residents can probably expect to hear a lot about one topic: Micron.
Two Syracuse district councilors say they can get behind Mayor Walsh's State of the City proposals

At least two Syracuse Common Councilors seem to be on board with the priorities Mayor Ben Walsh laid out at his state of the city address this week. Jennifer Schultz’s first district covers the north central part of the city including Sedgwick, Washington Square, and Lincoln Park. As the council’s transportation committee chair, she says she’s excited to see traffic safety on the mayor’s agenda. He wants the city to join what’s called the Vision Zero strategy to address rising fatalities and injuries among motorists and pedestrians. Schultz says action is long overdue.
Syracuse police arrest suspects for 11-year-old Brexi’s murder

The Syracuse police chief announced the arrest of two suspects and their knowledge of a third in the killing of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, who died in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting in Syracuse’s south side earlier this month. With Torres-Ortiz’s parents standing nearby, Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile...
5 Memphis ex-police charged with murder and jailed over beating death of Tyre Nichols

Five former Memphis police officers have been indicted and jailed in the beating death of Tyre Nichols, who died days after a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith each face several charges, including second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.
