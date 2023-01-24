In tonight's edition: The death toll from the bombing of herders in central Nigeria has risen to 40. Also, we hear from some of those behind a top report on the state of African governance. It finds that Africa is less secure than it was a decade ago, with a marked deterioration in the rule of law, but there is progress in the empowering of women. Finally, several people lose their lives and over a dozen are missing in Madagascar in the wake of tropical cyclone Cheneso.

