Read full article on original website
Related
France 24
Seeking justice in Peru: Meeting the victims of the government's forced sterilisation program
A judicial investigation is finally underway after Peru carried out a forced sterilisation program of mainly indigenous women during the late 1990s. Our reporter meets some of the victims who are still suffering to this day. Also Sudan's newest recruits to martial arts are now fearing the fact they are women will see authorities demand an end to their involvement. Plus what it's like to be a female DJ in Egypt, a country not renowned for promoting women's rights and where DJs in general are frowned upon by authorities.
France 24
Israel takes measures against 'families of terrorists' after attacks in east Jerusalem
Israel sealed the family home Sunday of a Palestinian in east Jerusalem who killed seven people near a synagogue, as part of measures to revoke certain rights of attackers' relatives. The security cabinet announced a slew of steps late Saturday, including revoking the rights to social security of "the families...
France 24
Protesters gather in Paris to support French nationals detained in Iran
Protesters have gathered at the place du Trocadero in Paris in a show of support for French nationals detained in Iran amid rising diplomatic tensions between the two countries. The detainees have been described as “hostages” by the French government, which confirmed in November that seven French nationals were being...
France 24
'Addicted after taking it once': How meth is devastating Sudanese youth
Many Sudanese activists are becoming concerned about the spread of the highly addictive synthetic drug methamphetamine, nicknamed “ice” or “Satan”. In light of the growing issue, some have started campaigns to raise awareness and opened rehabilitation centres. They say the government is failing to do enough.
France 24
New shooting in east Jerusalem, hours after synagogue attack left seven dead
A 13-year-old Palestinian boy shot and wounded a father and son in east Jerusalem on Saturday hours after a gunman killed seven outside a synagogue, in one of the deadliest such attacks in years. The two shootings marked another dramatic escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and defied global calls for...
France 24
Haiti police block streets, force entry to airport to protest officer killings
Haitian police officers on Thursday blocked streets and forced their way into the country's main airport to protest the recent killing of officers by armed gangs expanding their grip on the Caribbean nation. Protesters in civilian clothes who identified themselves as police first attacked Prime Minister Ariel Henry's official residence,...
France 24
Mo Ibrahim foundation report: African governance 'backslides' on democracy
In tonight's edition: The death toll from the bombing of herders in central Nigeria has risen to 40. Also, we hear from some of those behind a top report on the state of African governance. It finds that Africa is less secure than it was a decade ago, with a marked deterioration in the rule of law, but there is progress in the empowering of women. Finally, several people lose their lives and over a dozen are missing in Madagascar in the wake of tropical cyclone Cheneso.
France 24
IMF announces visit to crisis-hit Pakistan
The South Asian nation is in dire economic straits servicing endless external debts, battling rising inflation and with only enough dollars for around three weeks of imports. The IMF said in a statement late Thursday that a review team will arrive in the capital Islamabad on Tuesday in a bid to break the deadlock over releasing more financial aid.
France 24
'Any tension between the US and Iran will reflect negatively on Iraq', says Iraqi PM
As relations between Iran and the United States continue to deteriorate, FRANCE 24 spoke to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in Paris. He warned that "any tension between the US and Iran, any tension between the regional countries, will reflect on Iraq negatively". Expressing hope that a new meeting involving Saudi Arabia and Iran will take place in Baghdad "in the coming weeks", he said the two countries were "keen to resume these meetings under our (Iraqi) auspices".
France 24
Thai activists risk death to protest the crime of criticising the royal family
Two young Thai pro-democracy activists began a hunger strike in prison on January 18, 2023 to demand the release of several activists arrested for the crime of "lèse-majesté" – that is, for criticising the royal family. Our Observer, their lawyer, told us how this crime is often used to silence democratic opposition.
France 24
Two Indian military jets crash, one pilot killed
The crash is the latest in a string of military aircraft accidents at a time when the government is trying to modernise its armed forces and meet India's complex security challenges. It involved a Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30, carrying two pilots, and a French-built Mirage 2000, operated by a third, and...
France 24
US special forces confirm killing of Islamic State group leader Bilal al-Sudani
Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh talks to FRANCE 24 about the operation and the role of the IS group in Somalia. Also in this edition: the UN discusses the future of its peacekeeping mission in Mali. And finally, Ethiopia and Sudan look set to strengthen ties, despite the years-long acrimony over the Renaissance Dam.
Comments / 0