kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS TO RECEIVE DONATIONS FOR ROAD IMPROVEMENTS
A pair of donations for road improvements will be presented to Washington County Commissioners on Tuesday. The court is set to receive a $50,000 donation from Apache Corporation for road reconstruction on Sandtown Road in Precinct 4, as well as a donation of $4,933 from Cooley Construction to pay for damages to Randermann Road in Precinct 1.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON-ON-THE-BRAZOS TO SOON BEGIN $44 MILLION RENOVATION PROJECT
Big changes are coming at the Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site. A $44 million renovation project is set to begin using $34 million secured through the Texas Legislature and $10 million being raised through a capital campaign organized by the Washington-on-the-Brazos Historical Foundation. Site Manager Jonathan Failor says this is a...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ELKS LODGE DONATES $2,000 TO SENIOR CENTER
The Brenham Elks Lodge #979 is supporting activities and programs for local seniors. The lodge recently presented a $2,000 donation to the Margaret E. Blizzard Senior Activity Center. Presenting the check to Willy Dilworth and Clarence Muegge of the senior center were Elks member Lila Steele, Exalted Ruler Lonnie Tegeler,...
kwhi.com
HISTORIC RELICS FROM BATTLESHIP TEXAS TO BE DISPLAYED AT BELLVILLE’S TEXAS SELECT EVENT
Several pieces from the Battleship Texas are coming to Bellville during the Texas Select Custom Cutlery Event, set for April 1st and 2nd at the Austin County Fairgrounds. Phenix Knives, creator and host of the annual event, is working with the Battleship Texas Foundation to promote awareness of the history and current restoration project for the World War I and World War II battleship.
kwhi.com
LAKE SOMERVILLE CAMPING FEES TO INCREASE EFFECTIVE APRIL 1
Camping fees at Lake Somerville will increase at Rocky Creek and Yegua Creek Parks, effective April 1st. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Fort Worth District announced on Friday that 50-amp campsites, which are currently $28 per night, will increase to $30 per night year-round. The 30-amp tent...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM POST OFFICE LOOKING FOR NEW POSTMASTER
The Brenham Post Office is searching for a new postmaster. United States Postal Service spokesperson Evelina Ramirez told KWHI that the Brenham Post Office currently has an Officer In Charge (OIC), an interim position while the Post Office looks for an official postmaster. Michael Bonnette is serving as the OIC.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM TAKING PART IN DISTRICT SWIM MEET
Members of the Brenham High School Swim Team are taking part in the District Swim Meet, which begins today (Friday) at the Michael D. Holland Aquatic Center in Magnolia. Brenham is sending 18 swimmers to the meet to compete in a variety of individual and relay events. They will be...
Navasota Examiner
Navasota woman electrocuted
A Navasota woman was electrocuted after her vehicle hydroplaned just before noon Tuesday. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz stated around 11:15 a.m. Jan. 24, Urania Sweet, 50, of Navasota, and a passenger were traveling northbound on CR 304. The vehicle hydroplaned and struck a utility pole. After...
kwhi.com
CUBETTES HOSTING LAKE CREEK IN DISTRICT PLAY
District competition continues this (Friday) evening for the Brenham Cubette Basketball Team. The Cubettes will host the Lake Creek Lady Lions at 6:30pm. Brenham is coming off a victory over Rudder this past Tuesday that evened their district record at 5-5, which puts them in a tie with Magnolia West for fourth place.
Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories for ice threat to begin Monday
While we've escaped this winter without any wintry precipitation so far, our luck might be about to change.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBETTES GET DISTRICT VICTORY OVER LAKE CREEK, 45-37
The Brenham Cubettes (15-13, 6-5) upset Montgomery Lake Creek (20-8, 9-2) in 21-4A District play on Friday night at Brenham High School. Halle Scheel led the Cubettes in scoring with 17 points. Followed by Ka'Maya Stringfellow with 9 points and Ariana Lewis with 8 points. The Cubettes sit in 4th place in district standings with 3 games left in the regular season. They will have a pivotal game at Montgomery on Tuesday night as the Cubettes are 2 games up on them in district standings. Tip off is set for 7:00.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM PD: ‘PERSONS OF INTEREST’ IN HOHLT PARK INVESTIGATION WENT TO HOSPITAL FIRST
In an update this (Tuesday) afternoon, the Brenham Police Department said “persons of interest” voluntarily arrived at police headquarters on Monday to talk with investigators after seeing local media coverage of the incident. Police said they had previously sought assistance at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Brenham....
kwhi.com
SWEET BABY JAMES VALENTINE EVENT FEB. 11 AT THE BARNHILL CENTER
The Barnhill Center in downtown Brenham is getting ready to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special performance. A Sweet Valentine Event headlined by Bill Griese, known as “Sweet Baby James”, will be held at The Barnhill Center on Saturday, February 11th at 7 p.m. The Nashville-based artist...
kogt.com
Schools Closed Wednesday Except…
Tuesday’s storms and tornado knocked out power to most of Orange, Orangefield and the Little Cypress area. And Entergy says most won’t receive power until late Wednesday. No classes for Orangefield, Bridge City, WOS LSCO, or LCM on Wed, Jan. 25. Vidor and Deweyville are scheduled to have class.
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST WEDNESDAY ON BRENHAM WOMAN
A Brenham woman was arrested Wednesday on warrants after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that on Wednesday night at 8:40, Officer Grayson Marburger effected a traffic stop on a vehicle for disregarding a stop sign at North Austin Pkwy and West Main Street. Officer Marburger made contact with the driver, Daylynn Black, 23 of Brenham, who was found to have two active warrants for her arrest out of the Brenham Police Department. Black was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in on warrants for Credit or Debit Card Abuse and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information.
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA ISD INVESTIGATING AFTER STUDENT POSTS PHOTO WITH WEAPON – POSSIBLY ON CAMPUS
A Navasota ISD student and their parents have been barred from school property pending an expulsion hearing after the school district says the student posted a photo online appearing to possess a firearm on campus. In a statement this (Friday) afternoon, Navasota ISD said that personnel were notified late Wednesday...
KBTX.com
College Station Police: Body found in creek
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a body was found in a creek near Dartmouth Street, Friday morning. Around 10 a.m., authorities responded to the 1900 block of Dartmouth St. after they received a 911 call reporting a deceased person in Wolf Pen Creek. College Station Public...
kwhi.com
CUB AND CUBETTE SOCCER AGAINST A&M CONSOLIDATED
A&M Consoldiated (1-0) at Brenham Cubs (0-1) at 7pm. Bryan Rudder (0-1) at Magnolia West (0-1) Montgomery (1-0) at Lake Creek (0-1) Magnolia (1-0) at College Station (1-0) Brenham Cubettes (0-1) at A&M Consolidated (1-0) at 7pm. Magnolia West (0-1) at Bryan Rudder (0-1) Lake Creek (1-0) at Montgomery (1-0)
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN CHARGED WITH DEADLY CONDUCT AFTER VEHICLE SHOT
A Brenham man is charged with deadly conduct in connection to a Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigation extending back to November. Sheriff Otto Hanak reports that on Veterans Day, November 11th, dispatchers received a report of a “shots fired” call in the 9700 block of Lone Star Road in Washington. Deputies responded and located a vehicle that had been shot.
Popular Texas BBQ Joint Just Opened Another Highly-Anticipated Location
Killen's Barbecue just opened up a new location!
