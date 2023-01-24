Read full article on original website
NBA
NBA statement on Tyre Nichols
NEW YORK — The images of Tyre Nichols’ life needlessly cut short are horrifying. While there have been steps toward accountability in this instance, the NBA family remains committed to partnering with advocates, policymakers and law enforcement to work toward solutions to the issues we continue to face. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr. Nichols, the entire Memphis community and those who are affected by these tragic images and loss.
NBA
Reports: Myles Turner, Pacers agree on 2-year extension
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has agreed to a two-year, $60 million extension that will keep him with the team through the 2024-25 season, according to multiple reports. Turner, 26, is averaging career highs in scoring and rebounds (17.5 points, 7.9 rebounds) while blocking 2.4 shots per game for the Pacers (24-27), who currently sit ninth in the Eastern Conference.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.29.23
FINAL FROM ORLANDO: Bulls 128, Orlando 109. (Bulls: 23-26, 10-16 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine and DeRozan each with 32 pts. Magic: M. Wagner: 27 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 13. Magic: Banchero: 7. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 8. Magic: Anthony: 6. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: DeMar...
NBA
Stephen Curry fined $25K for throwing mouthpiece into stands
NEW YORK — Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been fined $25,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Curry was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred with...
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
NBA
NBA fines Heat $25,000 for violating injury reporting rules
NEW YORK – The NBA today announced the Miami Heat has been fined $25,000 for failing to comply with league policies governing injury reporting.
NBA
Joel Embiid fined $25K for making obscene gesture on playing court
NEW YORK — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined $25,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 6:01 remaining in the third quarter of the 76ers’ 137-133...
NBA
Ask Sam Mailbag: Could D-Rose return? Bulls trade deadline thoughts and more
Parker Lerdal: Will Ex-Bull Derrick Rose return to Chicago as part of the NBA trade deadline this year?. Sam: Independently of being his biographer, I believe it would be an excellent move for a team that still remains without a true point guard, and that’s hurt the Bulls this season without Ball. Goran Dragić fills in admirably, but not for long periods. Rose would be a terrific addition for spot minutes, if not also local popularity and the ability to mentor a local guard like Ayo Dosunmu. But it seems like a difficult fit. Rose is out of the Knicks’ rotation, it seems for good, and the reports have been they’ll try to send him somewhere he can compete. But even if he’s never said it out loud lately, I believe he’d welcome a return home. The issue is his salary of about $14 million this season and a team option for next season. The Bulls might be able to match that with a package that includes Coby White, Tony Bradley and an addition. Though it’s unclear if the Bulls have plans for White. If Rose isn’t traded next month, then you figure he’ll get a buyout and then choose a team. The last time he was in the playoffs in New York a few years ago even at his somewhat reduced level he was their best player in the series.
NBA
Reserves Lead Late Rally, But Magic Lose to Bulls
Moe Wagner recorded a season-best 27 points, including 16 straight for the Magic during one stretch late in the third quarter and into the fourth, and Cole Anthony tallied 21 points, however Orlando, despite pulling within five in the fourth quarter after trailing by as many as 25, were unable to complete the comeback in Saturday’s 128-109 loss to the Chicago Bulls at Amway Center.
NBA
Kevin Durant rejoins NBA HooperVision for Friday's broadcast on NBA League Pass
Kevin Durant is rejoining Quentin Richardson for a new stream of NBA HooperVision on NBA League Pass. Friday’s stream will also feature former NBA sharpshooter Dorell Wright and 3-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner Nate Robinson. This trio of retired NBA vets and Durant, will give their distinct perspectives...
NBA
Pool Report on Jonas Valanciunas Ejection
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Will Guillory (The Athletic) with Crew Chief Marc Davis following tonight’s Washington Wizards at New Orleans Pelicans game. QUESTION: “How did you come to the determination that the Jonas Valanciunas foul was a Flagrant 2?”. DAVIS: “Replay determined that the elbow...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 125, Lakers 121 (OT)
How do we sum up what just happened at TD Garden? Here’s our best attempt. First, the Celtics were the beneficiary of a delayed and critical whistle. Then, they were the beneficiary of a non-whistle. And finally, Jaylen Brown carried them home during overtime. It was Brown who drew...
NBA
Celtics Outlast Lakers in Overtime
The Lakers lost another heartbreaker in frustrating fashion, falling to the Celtics 125-121 in overtime on Saturday night. The game was the team's third consecutive OT loss, and drops them to 23-27 for the season. The Lakers had many chances to close out the Celtics, including a potentially game winning...
NBA
Pool Report on the Final Seconds of Regulation of Tonight’s Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Adam Himmelsbach (Boston Globe) with Crew Chief Eric Lewis following tonight’s Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics game. QUESTION: “Why was Patrick Beverley assessed a technical foul at the end of regulation?”. LEWIS: “His actions were inappropriate in addressing resentment to...
NBA
Pistons give Houston too many second chances in loss to Rockets
Three quick observations from Saturday night’s 117-114 loss to the Houston Rockets at Little Caesars Arena. TOO MANY CHANCES – At least until May 16 – the date of the NBA draft lottery – that one’s going to sting. The Pistons lost to the only team in the NBA with a worse record, the 11-38 Houston Rockets, and in so doing they gave new meaning to give the other team too many second chances. If the Pistons came into Saturday’s game thinking the opportunity was ripe to win back to back games for the second time this season, Houston was no doubt thinking it had a shot to win for only the second time in its last 17 games. The Pistons looked like they were well on their way to following up Thursday’s rousing win at Brooklyn despite a 40-point burst from Kyrie Irving with a thumping of the Rockets when they spurted to a 16-4 lead. But the Rockets used offensive rebounding and Pistons turnovers to get back in the game, take a two-point halftime lead and expand it to 12 midway through the third quarter. The Pistons used a 20-4 run to regain the lead before the quarter ended and the game went back and forth in the fourth quarter when Houston, which was 3 of 20 from the 3-point line through three quarters, made five of its first six 3-pointers so surge back into the lead. Houston used a four-point possession – a basket from Kenyon Martin Jr., a missed free throw, and an offensive rebound and put back with 31 seconds left – to take a one-point lead. Alec Burks scored 21 for the Pistons, hitting 6 of 11 from the 3-point arc including 3 of 3 in the fourth quarter. His triple with 1:53 left put them ahead 111-109. But Houston went ahead on its four-point possession with 31 seconds to go. Jaden Ivey (16 points) had a chance to send the game to overtime with a clean look, but his triple from the top of the arc bounced off. Houston finished with 16 offensive rebounds for 21 second-chance points; the Pistons had just four such points.
NBA
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: With Momentum, the Clippers Start Their Road Trip Against the Hawks
Last Matchup: 1/8/22 – ATL 112 – LAC 108 | Kawhi Leonard: 29 PTS – Trae Young: 30 PTS. Eight of the last 10 meetings between the Clippers and Hawks have been decided by single digits, including a 112-108 Hawks win in Los Angeles on January 8. The Hawks are looking to sweep the season series with the Clippers for the first time since 2014-15.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 29, 2023
New Orleans (26-24) will try to get back in the win column against one of the NBA’s premier teams Sunday night, visiting Milwaukee (32-17) at 7 p.m. Central in Fiserv Forum. The Pelicans dropped a seventh game in a row Saturday, losing 113-103 at home vs. Washington. Watch Willie...
NBA
Let’s Fly: Bryce McGowens Playing The ‘Right Way’ And Hungry For More
One of the most frequent challenges for NBA rookies is figuring out how to impact the game – sometimes with limited minutes – when they don’t have the ball as much or aren’t getting as many shots as they did in college or even the G League.
NBA
Brown Redeems Himself in 37-Point, Clutch Effort vs. Lakers
BOSTON – After missing two critical free throws in the closing moments of Thursday night’s 120-117 loss to the New York Knicks, Jaylen Brown vowed to redeem himself. Two nights later, the basketball gods gave him an opportunity to do so, and in a nearly identical scenario. This...
