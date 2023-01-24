ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decrease in West Virginia; active case total rises

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped in West Virginia on Friday while the state’s active case total neared 1,000 again. The state’s hospitalization count due to the virus dropped by 20 to 223, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total includes 26 people in intensive care (down eight) and 10 people on ventilators (down six).
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
West Virginia abortion protester receives fine, no jail time

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Kanawha County magistrate dismissed one charge and decided not to impose jail time for another in the case of an abortion protester arrested for disrupting lawmakers at the West Virginia Capitol in September. Rose Winland, 52, pleaded no contest on a misdemeanor charge of...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
W.Va. Golf Association director steps down to become LIV golf tournament director

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Brad Ullman has stepped down as executive director of the West Virginia Golf Association to become tournament director for LIV Golf. The association announced Ullman's departure Thursday. LIV Golf, the Saudi-funded rival league to the PGA Tour, will hold a tournament in early August at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs.
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV

