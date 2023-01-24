Read full article on original website
West Virginia DHHR names commissioner for Bureau for Family Assistance
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services, amid a major overhaul of one of state government’s largest agencies, has named a commissioner of the Bureau for Family Assistance. Janie Cole, who has been serving as the interim commissioner of Family Assistance since...
'Work' in progress: Panel looks to prepare W.Va. labor force, encourage job participation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia is still struggling to get enough workers to meet the state's growing job demands and a special committee is looking for ways to get West Virginians ready - and willing - to work. The West Virginia Senate Workforce Committee Friday listened to possible...
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decrease in West Virginia; active case total rises
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped in West Virginia on Friday while the state’s active case total neared 1,000 again. The state’s hospitalization count due to the virus dropped by 20 to 223, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total includes 26 people in intensive care (down eight) and 10 people on ventilators (down six).
Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; virus-related hospitalizations decrease
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Thursday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total to 7,822 during the pandemic, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 90-year-old man from Wayne County. a 70-year-old...
West Virginia abortion protester receives fine, no jail time
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Kanawha County magistrate dismissed one charge and decided not to impose jail time for another in the case of an abortion protester arrested for disrupting lawmakers at the West Virginia Capitol in September. Rose Winland, 52, pleaded no contest on a misdemeanor charge of...
Drug trafficker sentenced in West Virginia overdose, dismemberment case
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A convicted drug trafficker who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman in Georgia following a fatal overdose was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison Thursday. Seddrick Banks, 30, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced in federal court in Clarksburg for...
'The odor is indescribable' Marlaina resident says flooding is health hazard
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Flooding continues in the Marlaina Addition near St. Albans. Despite two visits from the National Guard, letters from the Kanawha County Commission, and a plea to the state capitol, residents still have no answers. Eyewitness News put on a pair of boots during the...
Firearms trainer on gun safety for children: 'You can never be safe enough'
GATES, N.Y. (WHAM) — Incidents of guns getting in the wrong hands have recently made national headlines. In Virginia, a 6-year-old is accused of shooting his teacher. In Indiana, a man was recently arrested after his 4-year-old was seen on security video, playing with a loaded gun. Hearing about...
W.Va. Golf Association director steps down to become LIV golf tournament director
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Brad Ullman has stepped down as executive director of the West Virginia Golf Association to become tournament director for LIV Golf. The association announced Ullman's departure Thursday. LIV Golf, the Saudi-funded rival league to the PGA Tour, will hold a tournament in early August at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs.
