Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
In the incident in downtown Des Moines, students were killed, and one person was critically injured.Sherif SaadDes Moines, IA
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
Related
Hear Joe Elliott Team With Ghost on New Version of ‘Spillways’
Joe Elliott has joined forces with Ghost, delivering a collaborative rendition of the band’s song “Spillways.”. The Def Leppard frontman's vocals blend perfectly with the Swedish metal group, as he alternates duties with Ghost singer Tobias Forge. The new version -- which can be heard below -- builds on the emphatic original, with Elliott's contributions adding another powerful layer to the track.
Why Judas Priest Was Sued Over ‘Better by You, Better Than Me’
Judas Priest was likely just appeasing a record label when they released a cover of Spooky Tooth's "Better by You, Better Than Me" on Jan. 27, 1978. The lead single off Stained Class would come back to haunt them more than a decade later, however, as the focal point of a high-profile lawsuit involving the death of two young men.
Jane’s Addiction Hire Josh Klinghoffer as Dave Navarro Stand-in
Navarro – who, like Klinghoffer, was once a member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers – continues to deal with the effects of long COVID, which also kept him away from the shows Perry Farrell and company played last year. It’s the first time in the group’s history that they’ve toured without him. Those shows were covered by Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen.
Everything We Know About Dolly Parton’s Rock Album So Far
Dolly Parton has never done things by the book. The fourth of 12 children from an impoverished family in rural Tennessee, Parton moved to Nashville immediately after graduating from high school, determined to launch a career in show business. Before long, songs she'd written made the charts, and she signed her first record deal in 1965 at the age of 19.
30 Years Ago: Mick Jagger Channels the Rolling Stones on ‘Sweet Thing’
Mick Jagger has firmly stated over the years that he did not think singing would be his lifelong career – and he didn't want it to be. Of course, things turned out far differently. He was still singing in 1993 as he turned 50, an age that some fans...
Pantera Removed From German Rock Festival Bills
The newly reformed Pantera has been removed from the bills of two upcoming rock festivals in Germany. The band was scheduled to appear at Rock am Ring and Rock im Park, both of which take place during the first weekend in June in Nurburgring and Nurnberg. The group has now been scratched from the lineup. (Other acts scheduled to appear at the festivals include Limp Bizkit, Kings of Leon, Tenacious D, Bring Me the Horizon and Machine Gun Kelly.)
When Bob Dylan Refused to Let Aggressive Hecklers Ruin His Show
Bob Dylan’s pianist Alan Pasqua recalled a moment when hecklers tried to ruin a show, but Dylan refused to let the rest of his audience down. The incident took place around 1978 on the tour leading up to the recording of Street Legal. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Pasqua – also known as a member of Giant, among other roles – recounted the experience of performing in Berlin in the former West Germany.
Television Singer and Guitarist Tom Verlaine Dead at 73
Television singer, guitarist and songwriter Tom Verlaine died today at age 73 after battling an unspecified brief illness. The New York Times reports that the news was confirmed by Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Verlaine's fellow musician Patti Smith. Television were one of several unique and influential bands to...
Bands Using Teleprompters and Backing Tracks: Is It Cheating?
It was a surprise, if not a shock, back in August 1978 when a prominent Detroit concert promotion firm accused Electric Light Orchestra of using taped enhancements during a pair of stadium concerts. The group had performed Aug. 12-13 at the suburban Pontiac Silverdome and subsequently sued Brass Ring Productions...
Metallica Announces ’72 Seasons’ Global Premiere Listening Party
Metallica will premiere their new album 72 Seasons with a global listening party in cinemas on April 13, one day before the record's street date. The metal titans have partnered with Trafalgar Releasing — which previously helmed the 2019 cinematic release of Metallica's S&M2 concert — to premiere their 12th album and first since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. Each song on the album will feature a music video and commentary from the band.
Darkness Wanted to Write ‘Stupidest Song Ever’
The Darkness siblings Justin and Dan Hawkins recently looked back at their signature hit “I Believe in a Thing Called Love,” with singer Justin saying it referenced the main addiction of his life. Taken from their debut album Permission to Land, the song became a global success in...
Watch New Unseen Clips of Tom Petty’s Fillmore Residency
A new video featuring scenes from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ iconic residency at the Fillmore was released under the title The Fillmore House Band - 1997 (Short Film 2). The 12-minute mini-feature includes scenes from the 20-night stand along with band members looking back at the experience of...
Everything We Know About the Fleetwood Mac-Inspired ‘Daisy Jones’
Daisy Jones & the Six, a fictional, '70s-style rock band derived from the 2019 book of the same name, is gearing up to release an album called Aurora. The LP features songwriting contributions from the likes of Jackson Browne, Phoebe Bridgers and Marcus Mumford, and includes the songs "You Were Gone," "Let Me Down Easy" and "Two Against Three." It's set for release on March 3, the same day a five-part miniseries, also titled Daisy Jones & the Six, will debut on Amazon Prime.
Steve Vai, ‘Vai/Gash': Album Review
It's perhaps no surprise that Steve Vai was ready to cut loose a little back in 1991. He'd established his guitar-virtuoso cred during a decade of working with Frank Zappa, David Lee Roth and Whitesnake - arduous, if accomplished, tenures accompanied by various degrees of high-personality drama. He'd recently put his solo career into high gear and was riding high from acclaim for his sophomore effort, 1990's Passion and Warfare. Amid all that, and what came after, Vai/Gash is something of an outlier, a moment of adrenalized abandon that's finally being released nearly 32 years after it was recorded.
When Bill Murray’s Lounge Singer Added Lyrics to Star Wars Theme
Show business parodies are a Saturday Night Live staple. The late-night comedy institution was born as much out of a desire to take the air out of overstuffed television cliches as it was a vehicle for post-Watergate political cynicism. But nowhere was SNL’s penchant for showbiz mockery more potently funny than in the figure of Bill Murray’s Nick the Lounge Singer.
137 Artists Not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
"Long Live Rock" reads the bright red sign outside the doors of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame museum in Cleveland. Since the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's first group of inductees was honored in 1986, artists from all over the world have been recognized for their part in the history of rock 'n' roll music. (The museum opened in 1995.)
Why Paul Stanley Didn’t Try Hard at School
Paul Stanley recalled that he didn’t try hard at school, and said he didn’t recommend others following his example. In a recent interview with 98.7 The Gator (video below) the Kiss icon used his story to illustrate an argument about setting realistic life goals. “I still remember being...
Paul McCartney to Release Book of 1964 Photography
Paul McCartney will release a new book of photography this summer called 1964: Eyes of the Storm. The book features 275 of McCartney's photographs from six cities — Liverpool, Paris, New York, Washington, D.C., and Miami — taken in 1964. The collection includes never-before-seen shots of John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as the Beatles' career begins to take off across the world.
Anthony ‘Top’ Topham, Founding Yardbirds Guitarist, Dead at 75
Anthony 'Top' Topham, the founding guitarist of the Yardbirds, has died at the age of 75. The rocker’s passing was confirmed via a statement from his publicist. "Sanderson Rasjid, born Antony ‘Top’ Topham passed away peacefully on Monday, January 23rd surrounded by his family,” it read in part. “Born in London on July 3rd 1947, he was 75 years old and had been fighting dementia in his final years.”
Krist Novoselic’s Safety-First TV-Throwing Stunt
When Krist Novoselic decided to follow classic rock star behavior and throw a TV out of a hotel window, he first took time to ensure no one would be put into any trouble. The story came from the Breeders' Kelley Deal during a fan Q&A published by The Guardian. She said the incident took place when her band was on tour with Nirvana, and the pair conspired to pull the stunt.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
Grand Junction, CO
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0