TECO, Duke Energy customers face higher bills as utility companies ask Florida to approve more rate hikes

Read full article on original website
Related
Florida utility company proposes rate increase of up to 37 percent on electric bills
In a recent press release, Duke Energy Florida announced they are seeking rate hikes that could send some customer monthly bills soaring by 37 percent. The utility company has requested the Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) approve their proposal to increase the amount it charges customers for fuel and capacity rates.
Once again, TECO wants to raise Tampa customer bills this spring
The proposed increases would come on top of Duke and Tampa Electric hikes that took effect this month.
Up to $10,000 available to qualified Florida homebuyers as part of Homebuyer Program: Check your eligibility and apply
Florida is a massive and one of the best states, and a large number of people love settling in Boca Raton or Orlando. It can be a little expensive to stay in this American state, especially if you are coming from an underdeveloped country or you don't have enough money to buy food and afford shelter and clothing.
cbs12.com
Proposed Florida housing bill bans rent control
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — On Thursday, lawmakers in Tallahassee announced a proposed bill that they hope will help tackle the affordable housing crisis across the state. The $811 million dollar housing bill does a number of things:. Provides incentives for the private sector to be the primary...
Action News Jax
Push to ban rent control measures in Florida gains traction
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There’s now a push to ban rent control measures across the state. STORY: Jacksonville Dave & Buster’s employee arrested after serious fight at the business, police say. Florida Senate president Kathleen Passidomo proposed that ban for this year’s legislative session. She announced the...
Florida landowners are eligible for $2.3 million
The Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson and the Florida Forest Service announced landowners are eligible for $2.6 million
Rent or buy? Florida’s housing costs make decision more complicated
Is it better to rent or buy a home right now?
3 Florida Cities Make List of Places Where Residents Live the Longest
According to Consumer Affairs, Florida has the highest percentage of senior citizens of any state in the United States (Maine is second.) It makes sense, then, that a high number of Florida's population are retirees who want to make the most of their golden years. For many, a good retirement is one that includes low-stress living, access to quality health care, and the ability to maintain an active lifestyle.
WCJB
‘We’ve been heard’: Florida lawmakers are considering turning their attention to municipal utilities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Tuesday, Florida House members raised the possibility of giving state regulators more oversight of municipal utilities. Those include Gainesville Regional Utilities and Ocala Electric Utility. State Sen. Keith Perry said high prices are a concern for those who are customers of municipal utilities but live...
theapopkavoice.com
FEMA extends deadline for responses to to Multifamily Lease and repair program
FEMA will extend the deadline for property owners to submit responses to FEMA’s Request for Information regarding the Multifamily Lease and Repair program. Responses and comments are due as soon as possible but no later than 5:00 PM EST, Feb. 9, 2023, via email to the point of contact listed below:
Florida State Fair announces new admission policy for minors
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida State Fair announced on Thursday a new admission policy for minors as the annual event inches closer. A new youth policy will be enforced for those entering the fairgrounds during the evening hours, state fair leaders explain in a news release. Starting at 6 p.m. each day, all guests 17 or younger will have to be accompanied by an admission-paying parent or guardian.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Seeks 'Law and Order' Legislation Package
Earlier today, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a legislative proposal to abolish cash bail, increase penalties for drug-related crimes, step up human smuggling interdictions, strengthen the punishment for child rapists, prevent the early release of sex criminals, and makes it more feasible to administer ultimate justice to those facing the death penalty.
Thousands bought fake diplomas from Florida nursing schools, feds say; 25 arrested
25 Floridians were charged in a wire fraud scheme that federal justice officials say sold thousands of fake nursing licenses across the U.S.
Are you a teacher or community worker? Apply for Florida Hometown Heroes Housing Program and get $25,000
If you are working as a frontline community worker, the chance is that your salary will not be enough to get all the comforts and luxuries to the family. No doubt, law enforcement officers, teachers, medical experts, firefighters, childcare workers, and veterans or military officers have to work really hard. They do everything needed to fulfill their duties and aim to serve, protect and educate people around them.
Florida lottery winner turns $20 ticket into $5 million prize
Lottery tickets, like everything, have gotten pricey in recent years. Paying $20 for a lottery ticket might sound extravagant to some, but it was a superb investment for Alpeshkumar Patel, a Florida resident who turned it into a $5,000,000 prize.
southdadenewsleader.com
DeSantis announces sweeping reforms that include 'Teacher Bill of Rights'
Plan includes pay raise and paycheck protection plus reduction in school board terms. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Jacksonville on Monday to propose sweeping changes to education, including a Teacher's Bill of Rights which will empower educators to be leaders in their classrooms. In the proposed...
Things heat up in Florida. Will Gov. DeSantis negotiate with The College Board or face potential lawsuit?
TALLAHASSEE, FL. - Famed civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump and several other influential figures in Florida have come together to oppose the decision of Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration to block a new Advanced Placement (AP) course on African American studies from being taught in high schools.
Where to file tax returns for free in northwest Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Free tax preparation services are available online and in-person to filers in northwest Florida. Filers making $73,000 or less can use free IRS filing software through private providers like TaxSlayer, FreeTaxUSA and TaxAct. Most of the programs allow qualifying users to file both federal and state tax returns for free. The […]
10NEWS
Florida to escape next nationwide arctic blast
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Short-term chill, long-term warmth!. We are in the middle of a winter cooldown with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. A quick warm-up is expected as we enter the weekend and head toward the end of the month. While we head back...
Gov. Ron DeSantis in South Florida to announce law & order legislation
TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis was in South Florida Thursday afternoon, at the Miami Police Benevolent Association, where the focus of his news conference was "Law and order."DeSantis said the state will explore ways to have the death penalty for people who rape children, while he also reiterated a call to allow murderers to be sentenced to death without unanimous jury recommendations. In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling, held that the Eighth Amendment's ban on cruel and unusual punishment prevented the death penalty for child rapists. That was based in part on a 1977 decision. "They (sexual...
Comments / 2