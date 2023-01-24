ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Activision Blizzard Analyst Sees Its Deal With Microsoft Happening

Wedbush analyst Nick McKay assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI with an Outperform rating and a price target of $95. The analyst expects Microsoft Corp MSFT to close its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard over the next several months. At a high level, Microsoft must maintain the status quo...
Benzinga

Bitcoin On Track For Best January Since 2013 — Ethereum May Soon Catch Up

Bitcoin BTC/USD has been having a strong start to the year and is on track to have its best January since 2013, according to statistics. As we entered the new year, the value of Bitcoin was around $16,500, but in a matter of about four weeks, it has already risen to over $23,500, resulting in a return on investment of about 41%.
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: A 600-Acres Cannabis Giant 'Hidden' In The Jungle Is On Its Way To Becoming EU GMP Certified, Meet Cannava

For centuries, countries in Latin America have lagged behind the world’s central economies in terms of economic growth and social inclusion. Unequal terms of exchange in imports and exports, low levels of industrialization, political unrest, socioeconomic inequality, and macroeconomic crises, are just some of the factors that sustain high unemployment levels and deepen rural uprooting.
Benzinga

Imagine The Shock Of Waking Up To Elon Musk Barefoot In Your Kitchen, It Happened To This Billionaire

The night before a major event for a company he founded, billionaire Richard Branson was woken up by Elon Musk. Here’s the strange but true story. What Happened: In July 2021, Richard Branson went to space at the age of 71, hitting the milestone aboard a spacecraft from Virgin Galactic SPCE. The flight beat fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos to space in a race between their respective space companies.
Benzinga

Crypto Named After Musk's Pet Soars 19%, Beating Bitcoin, Ethereum Gains As Holders Vote To Burn $55M Tokens

FLOKI FLOKI/USD is surging over 19% in the last 24 hours, beating Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD gains. What Happened: The rally in FLOKI price came as holders voted for a proposal for burning millions of FLOKI tokens. The proposal has been approved, with over 4.97 trillion FLOKI tokens, worth over $55 million removed permanently from circulation.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
113K+
Followers
194K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy