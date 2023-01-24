ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Now these kids get to read them, too”: Girl Scouts give the gift of reading to less fortunate children

Pompano Beach – Jade Meus understands she’s more fortunate than many other children and she wants to give some of it back. “I own a lot of books and since I’ve already read them, I can give them away . . . these [homeless] kids never had any of that,” said Meus, 13, a resident of Deerfield Beach. “Now these kids get to read them, too.”
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
NewPelican

Fishing Report: 2023 Mission Fishin! dates

Mission Fishin! is a wonderful program for families with special needs. We would love for you to be a part of this on the water experience. You can volunteer yourself and or your vessel for one of the functions listed here. Feb. 24. April 1. May 6. June 17. July...
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL
NewPelican

Resources, Events, Meetings, and More – Week of Jan. 19

Pompano Beach – Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher will auction off a ride for two on the Goodyear Blimp, and a six-day African Safari trip for two to Zulu Nyala, at the 12th Annual Unity in the Community Family Fun Day. The event takes place Jan. 28 at Pompano Community Park, 820 NE 18 Ave., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit uicpompano.org for more information.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NewPelican

County sets deadline for agreement over BSO 911 Dispatch

Broward County Commissioners set a firm deadline of March 31 to have an agreement between the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) and the county regarding 911 Dispatch. That agreement, commissioners learned, is still in negotiation. An old agreement between the two parties has expired. Yet, BSO Call Center operators are...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NewPelican

High-tech donations will afford Broward seniors more security

Thanks to modern technology, living independently will become safer and more secure for some Broward County senior citizens. The Area Agency on Aging of Broward County, (AAABC) along with each of the 10 other area agencies on aging in the state, received a donation of 50 Ring Video Doorbells and 50 Echo Show 8 devices and Motion Sensors from Ring, a subsidiary of Amazon, in December. Each area agency will also receive a monetary contribution of $10,000 from Ring.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NewPelican

Viewpoints – Week of Jan. 12

This box has been missing a cover for months. It’s located on the east side of Military Trail across from 4251 Crystal Lake Drive. It really needs a steel cover. Also, thank you for repairing the utility box on 45th Street. Looks great. Sandra Batter, Deerfield Beach. “I wish...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
NewPelican

Longtime Broward Shell Show returns for exhibitors, collectors, and the just curious

Pompano Beach – Browsing the endless assortment of seashells along the beach is certainly one of South Florida’s most consistent and beloved past times. The mysterious specimens that wash up on our shores have been captivating coastal inhabitants since the days of the Tequesta, who made use of the wide variety of natural materials for tools and ceremony. Both aesthetically and scientifically fascinating, the story of how these treasures form in nature and appear on our favorite beach is often lost in the mix.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NewPelican

Long awaited beach project now on fast track

Hillsboro Beach – Sand pumped from the Boca Raton Inlet ebb shoal will be enough to nourish this town’s eroding north beach, commissioners learned this week. That’s good news. Dredged sand is half the cost of sand hauls, the material brought to the site by truck, Town Manager Mac Serda told them.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
NewPelican

This real estate agency has local and worldwide customers

Atlantic Properties International, an upscale real estate agency located on Fort Lauderdale’s luxurious Galt Ocean Mile, certainly lives up to its name. “Sixty percent of our clients are from foreign countries,” says President and CEO Carl Marzola, adding most of his customers, both foreign and local, are loyal and return to him for all their real estate needs.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NewPelican

Sample-McDougald House garden aims to connect Pompano to its historic roots

Pompano Beach – In the constantly changing landscape of South Florida’s seemingly endless sprawl it is becoming more and more difficult to distinguish the unique characteristics of each town. But in the early 20th century, between the lavish Mediterranean revival palaces of Palm Beach and the vibrant prohibition era decadence of Miami, the small settlement of Pompano Beach provided an essential resource: agriculture.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NewPelican

Grieco Ford finds ways to meet customers’ needs

Individuals and businesses nationwide are seeking ways to deal with a troubled economy. From baby formula, to cold and fever medicines, well-publicized shortages have unfortunately become a new fact of life, and one of the mainstays of the economy, the auto industry, is no exception. Yet, Grieco Ford of Fort...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NewPelican

