“Now these kids get to read them, too”: Girl Scouts give the gift of reading to less fortunate children
Pompano Beach – Jade Meus understands she’s more fortunate than many other children and she wants to give some of it back. “I own a lot of books and since I’ve already read them, I can give them away . . . these [homeless] kids never had any of that,” said Meus, 13, a resident of Deerfield Beach. “Now these kids get to read them, too.”
At Lou’s, memories come with the $14 haircuts
Deerfield Beach – It is said “everyone has a story” and when it comes to Hilda Cereza that assumption could not be more true. Her memory stretches back decades. Her recall of both her life and the people who have been part of it is marvelously intact.
Fishing Report: 2023 Mission Fishin! dates
Mission Fishin! is a wonderful program for families with special needs. We would love for you to be a part of this on the water experience. You can volunteer yourself and or your vessel for one of the functions listed here. Feb. 24. April 1. May 6. June 17. July...
Age is just a (dance) number: Former dance pros return to the spotlight to raise money for kids
During COVID they danced in driveways and on porches. Then when it was safe to rehearse indoors, they broke into small groups and practiced their precision moves in large spaces. This week, The New Florida Follies opened this year’s show, Magic, Music & Mystery, Sunday at the Countess de Hoernle...
Resources, Events, Meetings, and More – Week of Jan. 19
Pompano Beach – Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher will auction off a ride for two on the Goodyear Blimp, and a six-day African Safari trip for two to Zulu Nyala, at the 12th Annual Unity in the Community Family Fun Day. The event takes place Jan. 28 at Pompano Community Park, 820 NE 18 Ave., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit uicpompano.org for more information.
County sets deadline for agreement over BSO 911 Dispatch
Broward County Commissioners set a firm deadline of March 31 to have an agreement between the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) and the county regarding 911 Dispatch. That agreement, commissioners learned, is still in negotiation. An old agreement between the two parties has expired. Yet, BSO Call Center operators are...
Holocaust survivor’s story will be told to commemorate Remembrance Day
Deerfield Beach – Leon Schagrin, survivor of the infamous Nazi death camps in Poland, will be featured in a podcast here on International Holocaust Remembrance Day. His story will be told in an interview with podcaster Ted Bogert at the Historical Society Cultural Museum, Jan 27, 12 to 2 p.m.
High-tech donations will afford Broward seniors more security
Thanks to modern technology, living independently will become safer and more secure for some Broward County senior citizens. The Area Agency on Aging of Broward County, (AAABC) along with each of the 10 other area agencies on aging in the state, received a donation of 50 Ring Video Doorbells and 50 Echo Show 8 devices and Motion Sensors from Ring, a subsidiary of Amazon, in December. Each area agency will also receive a monetary contribution of $10,000 from Ring.
Catching the Ocean View: The Nautical Flea Market is a chance to buy, sell, and mingle
Sponsored by Outboard Specialties and presented by the cities of Pompano Beach and Lighthouse Point, the 33rd Annual Nautical Flea Market is full steam ahead – Jan. 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Jan. 22 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pompano Community Park, 820 NE 18 Ave.
Condo residents want HOA to stop lights from shining into their home
Deerfield Beach – Lee and Deborah Bigbee have a problem with the security lights installed about 18 months ago outside their Penthouse North condo, shining into their living and sleeping spaces and keeping them awake at night. The lights were installed for security and safety purposes, about 25 or...
Viewpoints – Week of Jan. 12
This box has been missing a cover for months. It’s located on the east side of Military Trail across from 4251 Crystal Lake Drive. It really needs a steel cover. Also, thank you for repairing the utility box on 45th Street. Looks great. Sandra Batter, Deerfield Beach. “I wish...
HerStory: Automotive executive came south to influence progress in Hillsboro Beach
Charles Stradella, pioneering executive of General Motors Acceptance Corporation, became a resident of Hillsboro Beach in 1962 where his life continued to make an impact. He built what was considered the town’s first single-family home and served for seven years on the town commission beginning in 1966 and was both mayor and vice mayor.
Longtime Broward Shell Show returns for exhibitors, collectors, and the just curious
Pompano Beach – Browsing the endless assortment of seashells along the beach is certainly one of South Florida’s most consistent and beloved past times. The mysterious specimens that wash up on our shores have been captivating coastal inhabitants since the days of the Tequesta, who made use of the wide variety of natural materials for tools and ceremony. Both aesthetically and scientifically fascinating, the story of how these treasures form in nature and appear on our favorite beach is often lost in the mix.
Long awaited beach project now on fast track
Hillsboro Beach – Sand pumped from the Boca Raton Inlet ebb shoal will be enough to nourish this town’s eroding north beach, commissioners learned this week. That’s good news. Dredged sand is half the cost of sand hauls, the material brought to the site by truck, Town Manager Mac Serda told them.
This real estate agency has local and worldwide customers
Atlantic Properties International, an upscale real estate agency located on Fort Lauderdale’s luxurious Galt Ocean Mile, certainly lives up to its name. “Sixty percent of our clients are from foreign countries,” says President and CEO Carl Marzola, adding most of his customers, both foreign and local, are loyal and return to him for all their real estate needs.
Sample-McDougald House garden aims to connect Pompano to its historic roots
Pompano Beach – In the constantly changing landscape of South Florida’s seemingly endless sprawl it is becoming more and more difficult to distinguish the unique characteristics of each town. But in the early 20th century, between the lavish Mediterranean revival palaces of Palm Beach and the vibrant prohibition era decadence of Miami, the small settlement of Pompano Beach provided an essential resource: agriculture.
Eye on the Arts: While working in Times Square, photographer found “an important story about immigration”
The “Hello, I Am Kitty” exhibit will open at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center on Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. and run through April 6. This unique show is the creation of Joana Toro, a documentary photographer who arrived in the U.S. in 2011 from her native Colombia.
Grieco Ford finds ways to meet customers’ needs
Individuals and businesses nationwide are seeking ways to deal with a troubled economy. From baby formula, to cold and fever medicines, well-publicized shortages have unfortunately become a new fact of life, and one of the mainstays of the economy, the auto industry, is no exception. Yet, Grieco Ford of Fort...
