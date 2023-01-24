Read full article on original website
Drew McIntyre has drawn his WWE Royal Rumble number and it's bad news for him
As seen in the video below, WWE SmackDown Superstar Drew McIntyre has drawn his number for tonight's Men's WWE Royal Rumble match and it appears to be bad news for him. McIntyre did not read what his entry number is but it's clear by the look on his face that he's not coming out late in the match. As McIntyre walked off, he ran into an old friend who laughed off the BAD NEWS.
"Got Talent" Viewers Shocked By Simon Cowell’s Drastic Weight Loss
According to Yahoo! News, Simon Cowell's recent weight loss of lost 60 pounds has some fans expressing their “concerns” for his health. As Yahoo!'s Marissa Matozzo documented, "The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 63, was photographed leaving the show’s auditions event at the London Palladium this week, and according to one fan on Twitter, 'looking much slimmer.' The American Idol alum donned a dark gray fitted t-shirt with black pants and accessorized with his go-to aviator sunglasses at the show’s launch as well.
