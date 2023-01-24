Donald M. Didier, 58, of Jamestown, ND, passed away Wednesday morning, January 25, 2023 at Sanford on Broadway, Fargo, ND. Donald was born March 27, 1964, in Valley City, ND, the son of John and Mary Lou (VanderHagen) Didier. He was raised in Valley City and graduated from Valley City High School in 1982. Donald was united in marriage to Lisa Graves on July 15, 2005 in Jamestown. He worked for the Jamestown Public Schools in maintenance. Donald enjoyed fishing, ice fishing, hunting deer and pheasant, and listening to music. He especially loved giving his grandchildren rides on the 4-wheeler and riding lawn mower.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO