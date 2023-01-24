Read full article on original website
Cardinals Finish 12TH At East-West, Hoggarth Wins 120 Title
New Salem, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—The Carrington wrestling team finished in 12th place overall just 1 point away from a top ten finish with 64 points. Lisbon won the tournament with 221 points, followed by South Border (183), New Salem-Almont (158), Northern Lights (125.5), and Velva (119.5). Twenty three teams competed in the 45th year of the East-West Classic. Oakes finished in 10th place (65 points) and Hillsboro-CV (HCV) (64.5) just ahead of the Cardinals.
Blue Jays Celebrate Senior Night with Dual Win Over Mandan
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School boys wrestling team hit the home mats for the final time this season on Friday night in a dual victory against West Region foe Mandan. The final team total score favored the Blue Jays, 55-21. Head coach Larry Eslick led his seniors onto the floor for the final home match of his 25-year coaching career with Jamestown. The Jays honored coach Eslick and the seniors with dominant performances from start to finish, winning five matches by pin. Ethan Gall, Jack Schauer, Sam Schlepuetz, Eric Chea, and Dalton Darby all won by fall.
Special Teams Lead Jays to Victory
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Blue Jay boys hockey team exploded for eight goals, six on special teams, and doubled up Williston 8-4 in West Region play Saturday night at Wilson Arena. Jamestown went shorthanded just 26 seconds into the game but responded with two shorthanded goals, one by...
Jimmie Men, Women Extend Win Streaks With Sweep of Northwestern
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown men’s and women’s basketball teams extended their respective win streaks to five and seven games with wins over Northwestern on Saturday afternoon. WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: (RV) JAMESTOWN 70, #20 NORTHWESTERN 67. The Jimmies jumped out to an early 5-0...
Viking Men Win Wild Ride, Women Fall in Matchup with Comets
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) A 24-point Viking lead was cut to one with 40.9 seconds left in regulation, and the rival, and still league-unbeaten Comets, had a chance to steal a game in Valley City. The finish was forced with a Viking rebound, something the Comets had owned all night.
Hunter Education Classes Start Feb 20th In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Hunter education will meet-in-person in the Rhoades Science Center on February 20th, 21st, 23rd, 28th and March 2nd from 6pm to 9pm. Must attend all classes to pass. If you do not attend, you may lose the opportunity to enroll for a year. Students...
Donald M. Didier
Donald M. Didier, 58, of Jamestown, ND, passed away Wednesday morning, January 25, 2023 at Sanford on Broadway, Fargo, ND. Donald was born March 27, 1964, in Valley City, ND, the son of John and Mary Lou (VanderHagen) Didier. He was raised in Valley City and graduated from Valley City High School in 1982. Donald was united in marriage to Lisa Graves on July 15, 2005 in Jamestown. He worked for the Jamestown Public Schools in maintenance. Donald enjoyed fishing, ice fishing, hunting deer and pheasant, and listening to music. He especially loved giving his grandchildren rides on the 4-wheeler and riding lawn mower.
City-County Health Awarded Healthy Brain Initiative Grant
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (CCHD) City-County Health District (CCHD) has been selected by the Alzheimer’s Association and the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) for the Healthy Brain Initiative (HBI) Road Map Strategists. The initiative will allow the City-County Health District to enhance its capacity to address cognitive health and dementia for the citizens of Barnes County.
