Medora Man Convicted in 2018 Chesterfield Murder Case
A Macoupin County jury convicted a Medora man on all counts in a 2018 murder case on Thursday. 39 year old David W. Buck, Jr. was found guilty of first-degree murder, possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Restraint, and Felon in Possession of a Weapon after a Macoupin County jury deliberated for a little less than three hours on Thursday afternoon.
Sheriff’s Office Seeking Info on Rural Morgan Burglary
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in its investigation into a recent burglary. According to a Morgan, Scott & Cass County Crime Stoppers report, sometime in the last 3 months unknown person(s) entered a farm building in the 600 block of Trinity Church Road in Northwestern Morgan County. Once inside the building, the unknown persons removed various hand tools, cordless power tools, and a chainsaw.
State Police Release Report on Fatal U.S. 67 Crash
The Illinois State Police have released more information about a two-vehicle crash that killed a Roodhouse woman on Tuesday. According to the report, at approximately 7:30AM on Tuesday a 2010 Yellow Freightliner Straight Truck driven by 28 year old Johnathan Price of Pittsfield was traveling eastbound on the Winchester-Woodson Road. At the same time, a 2017 silver Subaru Forester being driven by 66 year old Karen S. Crabtree of Roodhouse was traveling northbound on U.S. Route 67.
Ashland Fire Seeks Replacement for Totaled Tanker
An area fire department is in need of new tanker equipment after an accident in late December. While responding to a call for mutual aid for a structure fire in a Chandlerville home in the early morning hours of December 23rd, the Ashland Fire Protection District Tender 4161 tanker truck crashed just outside of Chandlerville.
Digital Billboard One Step Closer to Morton Location
Some modern changes may be coming to some adverting space in the middle of Jacksonville’s busiest thoroughfare. The Jacksonville City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that would allow Lamar Advertising of Springfield to bring a digital billboard to the middle of West Morton Avenue. City Attorney...
No One Injured When Vehicle Collides with Jacksonville Store
Jacksonville Police responded to a vehicle vs. building crash in the 1900 block of West Morton Avenue at 3:07 this afternoon. Upon arrival and subsequent to an investigation, police say that a car being driven by 84 year old Maris R. Gent of Roodhouse mistakenly drove into the front of Maurices after placing the vehicle into drive instead of reverse.
Jacksonville Salvation Army Makes Final Plea Ahead of Red Kettle Campaign’s End Tuesday
An area service organization is honing in on its fundraising goal. The Jacksonville Salvation Army is making a final call for donations for this season’s Red Kettle Campaign. The goal for this season was $150,000, and Jacksonville Salvation Army Captain Chris Clarke says he is thankful for the support...
Nichols Park Bandstand to Come Down Soon
A landmark structure in a Jacksonville park will soon be no more. The Nichols Park Bandstand is set to be raised in the near future. Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard made the announcement during last night’s City Council meeting. The council voted previously to demolish the bandstand but held off...
Jacksonville Dispensary Aims for Soft Opening Next Week
The area’s first-ever cannabis dispensary is on track to open soon. CEO of Kush 21, Michale Beraki says his hope is that the new dispensary located on Veterans Drive in Jacksonville will be holding a soft opening the first week of February. Beraki and his business partner Kenny Pleasant...
Friday Sports
At Triopia last night, Midwest Central was flipped by Calhoun 74-70, Rushville lost to Beardstown 58-51, and Carrollton was stopped by Griggsville Perry 45-35. In the Springfield City Tournament last night, Southeast lost to Lanphier 52-43, and Springfield was thumped by Sacred Heart Griffin 60-38. GNW defeated Edinburg 58-38, and...
Time Running Out to Vote for Favorite Lego Creation
Only a few days remain to view and then vote for your favorite submission in the latest exhibit at the Jacksonville Area Museum. The “Building with Brick – The Art of Lego” first-time exhibit at the Jacksonville Area Museum will conclude its two-month run next Saturday, February 4th.
Rotary Taking Applications for Rotary and Weikert Scholarships
The Rotary Club of Jacksonville is now accepting applications for a pair of student scholarships. The first is the Rotary Club of Jacksonville Scholarship for College-Bound Students. The winner will receive a $2,000 one-time scholarship. The scholarship recipient is required to be a resident within the legally defined boundaries of Jacksonville School District 117 and must be a current senior who will graduate in May or June with plans to attend a four-year college.
