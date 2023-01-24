The Rotary Club of Jacksonville is now accepting applications for a pair of student scholarships. The first is the Rotary Club of Jacksonville Scholarship for College-Bound Students. The winner will receive a $2,000 one-time scholarship. The scholarship recipient is required to be a resident within the legally defined boundaries of Jacksonville School District 117 and must be a current senior who will graduate in May or June with plans to attend a four-year college.

JACKSONVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO