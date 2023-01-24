Read full article on original website
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal
250 apartments OK’d on last vacant plot of Grand Rapids entertainment hub
The city of Grand Rapids approved a developer’s plan to build up to 250 market-rate apartments on the last open parcel of Celebration Village, a massive shopping and entertainment district on the city’s northeastern edge. The City Planning Commission on Thursday OK’d Victory Development Group’s request for a...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Fishbeck grows in southwest Michigan with newest acquisition
A Grand Rapids-area contractor continues to grow its West Michigan presence. Fishbeck announced earlier this month it acquired Kalamazoo-based environmental consulting firm Envirologic. The acquisition of the firm was completed Jan. 1. “We’re heading into 2023 feeling confident in a seamless transition, as Envirologic’s services, mission and culture align well...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Over 2,000 lead line replacements slated for Grand Rapids this year
To help minimize lead exposure for residents, the city of Grand Rapids plans to replace more lead service lines in 2023 than any other year. The city earlier this week said it will replace approximately 2,037 lead lines this year — a progressive goal compared to the 3,100 total lines replaced in the past six years.
Lansing Shuffle hosts grand opening, opens doors to community for first time
Lansing Shuffle & Social Club opened its doors to customers for the first time today during its grand opening event.The business' opening day falls roughly three years after owner Jonathan Hartzell first had the idea to open up a community center focused on the food and entertainment experiences.Hartzell cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the main reason why the opening process took so long, but he said he's excited to finally see the location filled with customers."It's like giving birth to a baby that now you get to raise," Hartzell said.Despite the snowy weather, the new entertainment joint quickly filled up....
What’s that off I-96 in Coopersville? Locally owned company planning major expansion
COOPERSVILLE, MI — A new facility being built in Coopersville, which is visible to motorists traveling on I-96, will bring up to 100 jobs to West Michigan. The facility, at 275 N. 68th Ave., is just off the highway, near Coopersville Brewing Co. Plans for the project approved by the Coopersville planning commission last July show the building will be built on a 28.6-acre lot.
School closings reported in West Michigan on Friday, Jan. 27
KENT COUNTY, MI – Multiple schools, particularly along the lakeshore, have closed Friday, Jan. 27, because of overnight snow. Snow is expected to continue with two to three inches, with heaviest northwest of Grand Rapids. Winds are expected to be 20 to 30 mph, the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids said.
Missing countertops attract attention of police, Target 8
On a cool December morning, two Kentwood police officers and an Ionia County couple trooped into a granite warehouse off Broadmoor Avenue on an unusual mission.
Michigan snowfall map: How many inches are forecast to fall near you
Michigan’s snowfall on Wednesday is expected to be heavy in spots, especially the closer you get to the Indiana and Ohio state lines. While snow is falling over much of the Lower Peninsula, spots in southwest and southeast Michigan are slated to see the highest inch counts when it comes to accumulation.
Apartments, fire-damaged home ordered demolished by Muskegon commissioners
MUSKEGON, MI -- A five-unit apartment building and a home severely damaged by fire have been ordered demolished by the Muskegon City Commission. City commissioners on Tuesday, Jan. 24, approved demolition of the home at 1642 Dyson Street and the apartment building at 1043 Washington Avenue. It tabled a request...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Daddy Pete’s coming back in full swing
Thanks to an outpouring of community support, a Grand Rapids restaurant is reopening. Daddy Pete’s BBQ announced it will reopen its to-go location on Thursday, Feb. 2, approximately two weeks after the owners posted on social media they were closing it down. “Once my wife (co-founder Tarra Davis) posted...
Abandoned Train Cars on a Deserted Railroad Track: Charlotte, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you may risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, it's about time. We're finally getting a peek inside a couple of old abandoned train cars. These two cars are sitting on an old discarded railroad track just outside of Charlotte, nestled between rows of trees, hiding it from the view of motorists.
Popular retail store closing another location in Michigan
A major retail store chain that has grown in popularity through the years recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Michigan store locations this week. Read on to learn more.
WWMTCw
Salty strike: Battle Creek Arby's employees quit
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A series of social media posts were sent to News Channel 3 this past week of the Battle Creek sign at the Arby's located on West Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek. Allegedly, former Arby's employees posted "F*** you Tria" and "We quit," on the Arby's sign.
Thieves take booze, vapes in string of break-ins around Grand Rapids
Authorities are investigating a string of break-ins around metro Grand Rapids early Friday, with thieves targeting liquor stores for e-cigarettes and booze.
Fox17
16-year-old victim found in East Grand Rapids remembered as 'a kid full of laughs'
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The individual who was found dead in East Grand Rapids early Wednesday morning has been identified by police as 16-year-old Cahari Maurice Walton. "A kid full of laughs, would smile. He was always helping, always energetic," said Jawaun Kenny, Walton's former football coach. “Just always the helpful kid."
Snow forecast, timeline for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon shows if we get any accumulating snow
A moderate sized snowfall is going to move across southeast Lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Southwest Lower Michigan will be too far away from the storm center to get heavy snowfall. Here is the timeline and snowfall forecast just for our part of Lower Michigan.
GRPD: Two cannabis businesses broken into overnight; investigation underway
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating two break-ins that happened overnight at two smokeshop businesses. The impacted businesses are near the 1200 block of Plainfield Avenue and the 800 block of Michigan Street. Police say the break-ins happened between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
UPDATED: Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for January 25
Ah, sure - a couple inches dropped over the weekend, but that's nothing by Michigan standards. Looks like we're finally getting our first significant snow event of the month. Winter Weather Advisories issued for much of Mid-Michigan. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for parts of southern...
Man’s body discovered near Grand Rapids hospital
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man’s body was found with a fatal gunshot wound early Wednesday morning near Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital, East Grand Rapids Police said. Police responded to a 12:35 a.m. report of a man down Wednesday, Jan. 25, near the intersection of Lake Drive SE and Plymouth Avenue. Officers found a Black man bleeding from the head.
2 plead guilty in shootout at East Kentwood High School
Two of the people involved in a shootout after a graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School last year have pleaded guilty.
