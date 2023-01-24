ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal

250 apartments OK’d on last vacant plot of Grand Rapids entertainment hub

The city of Grand Rapids approved a developer’s plan to build up to 250 market-rate apartments on the last open parcel of Celebration Village, a massive shopping and entertainment district on the city’s northeastern edge. The City Planning Commission on Thursday OK’d Victory Development Group’s request for a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Fishbeck grows in southwest Michigan with newest acquisition

A Grand Rapids-area contractor continues to grow its West Michigan presence. Fishbeck announced earlier this month it acquired Kalamazoo-based environmental consulting firm Envirologic. The acquisition of the firm was completed Jan. 1. “We’re heading into 2023 feeling confident in a seamless transition, as Envirologic’s services, mission and culture align well...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Over 2,000 lead line replacements slated for Grand Rapids this year

To help minimize lead exposure for residents, the city of Grand Rapids plans to replace more lead service lines in 2023 than any other year. The city earlier this week said it will replace approximately 2,037 lead lines this year — a progressive goal compared to the 3,100 total lines replaced in the past six years.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Lansing Shuffle hosts grand opening, opens doors to community for first time

Lansing Shuffle & Social Club opened its doors to customers for the first time today during its grand opening event.The business' opening day falls roughly three years after owner Jonathan Hartzell first had the idea to open up a community center focused on the food and entertainment experiences.Hartzell cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the main reason why the opening process took so long, but he said he's excited to finally see the location filled with customers."It's like giving birth to a baby that now you get to raise," Hartzell said.Despite the snowy weather, the new entertainment joint quickly filled up....
LANSING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

What’s that off I-96 in Coopersville? Locally owned company planning major expansion

COOPERSVILLE, MI — A new facility being built in Coopersville, which is visible to motorists traveling on I-96, will bring up to 100 jobs to West Michigan. The facility, at 275 N. 68th Ave., is just off the highway, near Coopersville Brewing Co. Plans for the project approved by the Coopersville planning commission last July show the building will be built on a 28.6-acre lot.
COOPERSVILLE, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Daddy Pete’s coming back in full swing

Thanks to an outpouring of community support, a Grand Rapids restaurant is reopening. Daddy Pete’s BBQ announced it will reopen its to-go location on Thursday, Feb. 2, approximately two weeks after the owners posted on social media they were closing it down. “Once my wife (co-founder Tarra Davis) posted...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Abandoned Train Cars on a Deserted Railroad Track: Charlotte, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you may risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, it's about time. We're finally getting a peek inside a couple of old abandoned train cars. These two cars are sitting on an old discarded railroad track just outside of Charlotte, nestled between rows of trees, hiding it from the view of motorists.
CHARLOTTE, MI
WWMTCw

Salty strike: Battle Creek Arby's employees quit

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A series of social media posts were sent to News Channel 3 this past week of the Battle Creek sign at the Arby's located on West Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek. Allegedly, former Arby's employees posted "F*** you Tria" and "We quit," on the Arby's sign.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Man’s body discovered near Grand Rapids hospital

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man’s body was found with a fatal gunshot wound early Wednesday morning near Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital, East Grand Rapids Police said. Police responded to a 12:35 a.m. report of a man down Wednesday, Jan. 25, near the intersection of Lake Drive SE and Plymouth Avenue. Officers found a Black man bleeding from the head.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy