New Woodbury County supervisor selected to fill vacancy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A new member has been selected for the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

After a day of interviews, Mark Nelson, of Correctionville, has been chosen as the board’s new member.

A committee to select the newest member comprised of Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis, Woodbury County Treasurer Tina Bertrand, and Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill.

The three-member committee voted unanimously to appoint Nelson to the seat which was left vacant after Rocky DeWitt’s departure . DeWitt was elected to serve in the State Senate in the 2022 election.

Nelson said in his application letter that he has worked as a farmer and business owner and claims to have more than 10 years of experience managing finances.

Nelson was sworn in during Tuesday night’s meeting at 3:15 p.m. The public has 14 days to petition for a special election.

“You know, living on a gravel road and being a farmer, I hear a lot about the roads especially this time of year. So, with this gravel revitalization project going on, I really wanna give some input on that. Especially for all the people that are gonna be calling or have been calling already to talk about the conditions of the road,” said Nelson.

Current Woodbury County Supervisor Matthew Ung released a statement on his Facebook page .

Congratulations to Mark Nelson for being appointed to fill the 2-years remaining on the supervisor term. The appointing committee of Loomis, Betrand, and Gill made a solid choice. I’m also very appreciative that the board will have rural representation. Woodbury County Supervisor Matthew Ung

Other candidates who applied include Barbara Sloniker, of Sioux City, Angela Kayl, of Lawton, John Van Eldik, of Lawton, Willard McNaughton, of Lawton, Charles Clark, of Lawton, Nathan Heilman, of Correctionville, and Jeanette Beekman, of Pierson. Former Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew was nominated for the position by Gill but withdrew his name from candidacy.

