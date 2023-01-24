ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to nominate a local volunteer for a Jefferson Award

By Carl Aldinger
 5 days ago

Do you know a volunteer who’s made a difference here in the Southern Tier? Now’s your chance to nominate them for an award so they can be recognized for their service.

Nominations are open for the Jefferson Awards (sponsored by WETM, Chemung Canal Trust Company, and Corning Community engagement). Nominees should be someone who has made the Southern Tier a better place by volunteering and lives in Chemung, Steuben, or Schuyler County. They also must be at least 18 years old.

A panel of judges will choose winners of the Jefferson Award Medallion. The local winners will then represent the Southern Tier at the national awards event in June 2023.

2023 Jefferson Awards

To nominate someone for a Jefferson Award, you should fill out the nomination form and provide three to six letters of reference highlighting your nominee’s contributions to the community or their organization.

Along with the form and references, you are also encouraged to include supporting evidence of the nominee’s work. These could include resumes, news articles, or newsletters.

Click here for the 2023 Jefferson Award nomination form.

