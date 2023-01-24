ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nokomis Girls Top Brewer 38-26 [STATS]

The Nokomis Warriors Girl's Basketball Team defeated Brewer 38-26 in Brewer on Saturday, January 28th. Nokomis led 9-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Brewer cut into the lead in the 2nd Quarter, outscoring the Warriors 11-7, to cut Nokomis' lead to just 2 points, 16-14 at the end of the 1st Half. Nokomis then outscored Brewer 12-5 in the 3rd Quarter to increase their lead 28-19.
Lawrence Girls Double-up Brewer 66-33 [STATS]

The Lawrence Girls Basketball Team doubled-up Brewer 66-33 at Brewer on Friday night, January 27th in Brewer. Lawrence led 13-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 36-14 at the end of the 1st Half. The Bulldogs were up 45-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Lawrence had...
Skowhegan’s Adam Fitzgerald Voted Week 7 High School Athlete of the Week

Start the chant... He's a Freshman! Congratulations to Skowhegan's Adam Fitzgerald who was voted the Week 7 High School Athlete of the Week!. Izzy Allen - Central High School Girls Basketball - Izzy scored her 1000th point pouring in 35 points for the Red Devils in a win over Foxcroft Academy and followed that with 35 points the next night in a win over Mattanawcook Academy.
Ellsworth Girls Beat Presque Isle 62-32 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls started their Aroostook County weekend with a 62-32 victory over the Presque Isle Wildcats in Presque Isle on Friday night, January 27th. Ellsworth jumped out to a 13-2 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 31-7 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles increased their lead in the 3rd Quarter to 30 points, 49-19.
UMaine Hockey Downs Providence 3-2 Friday Night

The University of Maine Men's Hockey Team beat the Providence Friars 3-2 Friday night, January 27th at the Alfond Arena. Maine jumped out to a 1-0 lead with just 3:36 gone on a goal by Didrik Henbrant, assisted by Nolan Renwick and Brandon Holt. Providence tied the game with just...
Maine Hockey with 3-0 Shutout Victory Over Providence

Maine goalie Victor Ostman must have slept well Saturday night, after all he had 52 saves as Maine completed the weekend sweep over #17 Providence College! The Black Bears won Saturday night, 3-0, at the Alfond in Orono. Maine scored 2 power play goals! The 1st goal of the night,...
