Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/28 and 1/29The Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/21 & 1/22The Maine WriterMaine State
Volunteer and Donation Requests Available in MaineThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Old Town Remembers the Ice Storm of ’98Stephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Where to Get Iconic Eats in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Related
Foxcroft Academy Ponies Visit Orono Red Riots in Boys’ Varsity Basketball
The Foxcroft Academy Ponies visit the Orono Red Riots in boys' varsity basketball on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. The game will begin below at 6:30 p.m. A replay of the game is now available below. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. 30 famous people you might not...
Nokomis Girls Top Brewer 38-26 [STATS]
The Nokomis Warriors Girl's Basketball Team defeated Brewer 38-26 in Brewer on Saturday, January 28th. Nokomis led 9-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Brewer cut into the lead in the 2nd Quarter, outscoring the Warriors 11-7, to cut Nokomis' lead to just 2 points, 16-14 at the end of the 1st Half. Nokomis then outscored Brewer 12-5 in the 3rd Quarter to increase their lead 28-19.
Brewer Boys Defeat Lawrence in 1st Game of Home-and-Home Series 72-61 [STATS]
The Brewer Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the Lawrence Bulldogs 72-61 on the road on Friday night, January 27th. The 2 teams will play again in Brewer on Monday, January 30th at 6:30 p.m. Lawrence took an early lead, leading 24-18 in a high-scoring 1st Quarter. Brewer cut the...
Lawrence Girls Double-up Brewer 66-33 [STATS]
The Lawrence Girls Basketball Team doubled-up Brewer 66-33 at Brewer on Friday night, January 27th in Brewer. Lawrence led 13-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 36-14 at the end of the 1st Half. The Bulldogs were up 45-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Lawrence had...
Brunswick Girls Outscore Bangor 32-14 in 2nd Half and Win 46-30 [STATS]
The Brunswick Girls outscored Bangor 32-14 in the 2nd Half and beat Bangor at Red Barry Gymnasium on Saturday, January 28th, 46-30. It was a matchup of the top Class AA North Team (Bangor) and the top Class A South Team (Brunswick). Bangor had the lead at the end of...
Ellsworth Boys Survive and Beat Presque Isle 64-57 to Remain Unbeaten [STATS]
The Ellsworth Boys received a scare, trailing the Presque Isle Wildcats 33-26 at the end of the 1st Half, but came out charging in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring Presque Isle 22-8 and went on to beat the Wildcats 64-57 in Presque Isle on Friday, January 27th. Ellsworth led 19-11 at...
Skowhegan’s Adam Fitzgerald Voted Week 7 High School Athlete of the Week
Start the chant... He's a Freshman! Congratulations to Skowhegan's Adam Fitzgerald who was voted the Week 7 High School Athlete of the Week!. Izzy Allen - Central High School Girls Basketball - Izzy scored her 1000th point pouring in 35 points for the Red Devils in a win over Foxcroft Academy and followed that with 35 points the next night in a win over Mattanawcook Academy.
Ellsworth Girls Beat Presque Isle 62-32 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Girls started their Aroostook County weekend with a 62-32 victory over the Presque Isle Wildcats in Presque Isle on Friday night, January 27th. Ellsworth jumped out to a 13-2 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 31-7 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles increased their lead in the 3rd Quarter to 30 points, 49-19.
John Bapst Wins PVC Class B Large School Cheering Championship, Ellsworth 2nd
John Bapst - 75.35. The Class B and C Northern Maine Championships and the Class D North/South Championships will take place on Saturday, February 4th at MDI High School. The building will open at 7 a.m. and the first competition begins at 9 a.m.
UMaine Women Beat Albany 50-49 on Last Second Shot [PHOTOS]
The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team beat Albany 50-49 on a last second (8.1 seconds left) reverse layup by Caroline Bornemann at The Pit at Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday, January 28th. Maine led 22-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-25 at the end of the 1st...
UMaine Hockey Downs Providence 3-2 Friday Night
The University of Maine Men's Hockey Team beat the Providence Friars 3-2 Friday night, January 27th at the Alfond Arena. Maine jumped out to a 1-0 lead with just 3:36 gone on a goal by Didrik Henbrant, assisted by Nolan Renwick and Brandon Holt. Providence tied the game with just...
Maine Hockey with 3-0 Shutout Victory Over Providence
Maine goalie Victor Ostman must have slept well Saturday night, after all he had 52 saves as Maine completed the weekend sweep over #17 Providence College! The Black Bears won Saturday night, 3-0, at the Alfond in Orono. Maine scored 2 power play goals! The 1st goal of the night,...
Uh, Oh! Gas Prices Are Going The Wrong Way Again
We were doing so well. After the price went up to $5 a gallon not that long ago and then later was on its way down to just a little over $3 a gallon. Last week filling the car cost me $3.11 a gallon. The same station yesterday was at $3.29 a gallon.
92.9 The Ticket
Brewer, ME
871
Followers
5K+
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0