ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Severe weather, lesser threat of tornadoes in Myrtle Beach area predicted for Wednesday

By Caroline Williamson
The Sun News
The Sun News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q2R2F_0kPaIhtn00

A storm system will bring a threat of isolated severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening according to the National Weather Service.

All of southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina has a slight risk for severe storms during this time, the National Weather Service said in a release sent Tuesday morning.

Gusts near 40 mph are likely even outside of the storms.

The main hazard will be damaging winds with a lesser threat of tornadoes which could down trees and power lines and result in power outages.

The severe weather will take place mainly mid-afternoon through the evening, starting inland and progressing through the coast later in the day.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjluradio.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of mid-Missouri, extends to most of southeast

Parts of mid-Missouri, along with most of the southeastern part of the state is under a winter weather advisory. The National Weather Service issued an advisory that went into effect Sunday and lasts until 9:00 a.m. Monday for the following counties: Miller, Maries, Camden, Pulaski, Phelps, Dallas, Laclede, Texas and Dent. A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet, and light snow is possible. Snow and sleet accumulations of half an inch are possible, with ice accumulation of less than one-tenth of an inch. Roads may be slick, especially on bridges and overpasses.
MISSOURI STATE
WAAY-TV

Wintry mix possible for higher elevations tonight

Chilly conditions have returned to North Alabama and are here to stay the next couple of days. Lows tonight will be in the mid 30s. Wind chills could drop to the upper 20s. Temperatures will only climb to the low 40s tomorrow afternoon under a partly sunny sky. Scattered showers...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
wpde.com

Crews respond to Myrtle Beach-area crash involving building

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a building on Preservation Drive. No injuries were reported and there was no significant damage to the building. NEW: 5th arrest made after victim held in dog kennel & shot, killed in Darlington County.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wfxl.com

School closures announced in SWGA ahead of severe weather possible Wednesday

Ahead of possible impacts from severe weather possible Wednesday, some Southwest Georgia schools are announcing closures and delays. Albany Beauty Academy will not be in school Wednesday. Baconton Charter will be closed. Baker County School will be closed for staff and students due to the severe weather Wednesday. Calhoun County...
GEORGIA STATE
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
11K+
Followers
139
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy