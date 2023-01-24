Severe weather, lesser threat of tornadoes in Myrtle Beach area predicted for Wednesday

A storm system will bring a threat of isolated severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening according to the National Weather Service.

All of southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina has a slight risk for severe storms during this time, the National Weather Service said in a release sent Tuesday morning.

Gusts near 40 mph are likely even outside of the storms.

The main hazard will be damaging winds with a lesser threat of tornadoes which could down trees and power lines and result in power outages.

The severe weather will take place mainly mid-afternoon through the evening, starting inland and progressing through the coast later in the day.