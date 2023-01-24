Read full article on original website
On This Day (27 Jan 1973): Legendary Celtic striker makes Sunderland debut vs Millwall!
Think ‘Hughes’ and ‘1973’, and it’s Billy that springs immediately to mind. Having come through the ranks at Roker Park, the Scotsman made his debut as an 18-year-old against Liverpool in 1968, and by the time 1973 and Bob Stokoe ticked around he was firmly established as a mainstay in the Sunderland side.
Sky Blue News: Conti Preview, Perrone Soon Come, Haaland!, and More...
Manchester City Women are away to Bristol City in a Conti Cup this evening. The Men are gearing up for an FA Cup match with Arsenal FC. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get your matchday started. Plenty of the big sides across Europe have supposedly shown a...
Tottenham Hotspur FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, Women’s League Cup: Confirmed lineups, how to watch
Ever since we last met Tottenham Hotspur Women in a 3-0 Women’s Super League win in Kingsmeadow back in November, the Spurs have done some big moves in the transfer market in their attempt to solve dire attacking issues affecting them since the beginning of the season. One of which included acquiring striker Beth England from Chelsea, with the now former Blues centre-forward scoring in her debut — a 2-1 league loss to Aston Villa.
Klopp Provides Fitness Update on Five Players — and on Two Other Absences
In his pre-Brighton press conference, Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp has provided updates on Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Virgil van Dijk — all of whom have been progressing well with their recovery. “Closer, yes, of course closer. Luis takes longer but Diogo, Bobby and Virgil,...
Sky Blue News: Fixture Shuffle, Conti Cruise, Five Men Out?, and More...
Manchester City Women are through to Continental Cup Semi-Finals after a 0-6 win away to Bristol City. Pep Guardiola’s men look to advance to the FA Cup Fifth Round with a home match against Arsenal FC tomorrow. Start your day with seven stories cultivated by your friends at Sky Blue News.
Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Pep v Arteta, Zinny and Gabby, and More...
At long last, Manchester City v Arsenal FC part I has arrived. The top two teams in the Premier League face off in the FA Cup in the first of a trifecta of matches that will define this season for both clubs. Sky Blue News has the latest headlines to get you ready for all the action.
Klopp Talk: Midfield Key Against Brighton
Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp spoke to the media ahead of Sunday’s clash against Brighton & Hove Albion — who recently embarrassed Liverpool in the league. The boss was asked about whether Liverpool’s position as FA Cup holders will influence the approach:. Being cup holders, I...
Manchester City vs Arsenal: What impact will FA Cup encounter have on the title race?
Mikel Arteta has insisted that the FA Cup meeting between Manchester City and Arsenal will have no bearing on the title race. But a first time meeting between the two sides this season could set the stage for a fight to finish in the title race. Manchester City have been...
Nottingham Forest 0-3 Manchester United: Reds establish commanding lead in Carabao Cup semifinal
Manchester United will carry a 3-0 lead into the home leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal against Nottingham Forest after a commanding victory at the City Ground on Wednesday. Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Wout Weghorst were all on the scoresheet as Erik ten Hag took a huge step towards his first cup final as United manager.
WATCH: Sam Kerr dink to score a third for Chelsea against Tottenham, 3-0!
Jessie Fleming takes a quick free-kick for Chelsea only a few metres away from the area and her quick thinking would not be wasted by Sam Kerr, whose lob over the keeper would be enough to triple the Blues’ lead over Tottenham at Brisbane Road today.
January 27th-29th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Aiming to put one foot in the final of the EFL Cup, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United lock horns in the first leg of their semi-final at the City Ground on Wednesday. The Tricky Trees edged past Wolverhampton Wanderers on penalties to make the final four, while the Red Devils comfortably saw off Charlton Athletic in the quarter-finals, and the two sides will reconvene for the second leg at Old Trafford on February 1 for the chance to meet Newcastle United or Southampton at Wembley.
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Ancelotti rumours, Onyango reunites with Ferguson
ICYMI: Frank Lampard has penned his farewell letter directed to all Evertonians. [RBM]. While Sean Dyche and Marcelo Bielsa top the list, a sneaky Davide Ancelotti reunion could be on the cards. You can watch the Everton Under-21s in action against Fulham today at 7PM GMT (2PM EST) on Everton’s...
Six of the Best As Manchester City Girls Reach Conti-Cup Semis
Hayley Raso and Lauren Hemp scored a brace apiece as holders Manchester City cruised into the last four of the Conti-Cup. Bunny Shaw and Mary Fowler scored the other goals as City put six without reply past a hapless Bristol City. The blues were looking to bounce back from Saturday’s...
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Gordon, Onana, Ziyech and Dieng links, Everton next manager coverage
Sean Dyche looks to be moving into pole position as the next Everton manager. [Mirror]. Arnaut Danjuma’s shock decision to renege on an agreement to join Everton was driven by the decision to sack Lampard. [Mail Online]. In an interview with the Everton Fan Advisory Board, recorded before Saturday’s...
Fulham 0-1 Tottenham: player ratings sans theme
Happy Wednesday, Spurs fans. Tottenham Hotspur picked up a really important win at Fulham on Monday, a 1-0 victory at Craven Cottage that keeps them, perhaps improbably, in the hunt for top four and snaps a pretty yucky stretch of results. Harry Kane was the goal scorer, and that same winning strike brought him level with the late, great Jimmy Greaves at the top of Tottenham’s all-time goal list.
Rumour Mongering: Inter Milan Considering Summer Move For Firmino
As Roberto Firmino runs down the final few months of his contract with Liverpool FC, there is much speculation about where his future lies. While there are plenty of rumblings that he and LFC are both interested in a new deal that would keep him at Anfield for a bit longer, that’s no guarantee at this stage.
Moisés Caicedo hints at record transfer to Arsenal ... or Chelsea?
Moisés Caicedo was said to be “considering a transfer request” after Brighton & Hove Albion rejected bids of £55m and £60m from Chelsea and Arsenal, respectively, and while it’s unclear if he ever pressed that button, it sounds like he will be getting his wish either way.
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Newcastle make Gordon bid, Moshiri speaks out, Everton for sale or not?
ICYMI: Spurs came in last minute and snatched up Arnaut Danjuma. [RBM]. Looks like some fresh news on Anthony Gordon, with Newcastle still interested. “The group continues to evolve game by game. We’re really beginning to understand the manager’s principles and we’re beginning to have a clear identity to our play. It’s all positive for us at the minute,” says Everton Women defender Megan Finnigan. [EFC]
