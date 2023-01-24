Read full article on original website
Related
Buyers of mini cinnamon Fireball bottles thought they contained whisky — turns out they don't, lawsuit claims
The suit claims the 99-cent bottles, sold at gas stations and convenience stores, created the "overall misleading impression" it contains whisky."
Think outside the chocolate box: Best nontraditional Valentine’s Day gifts
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best nontraditional Valentine’s Day gifts? With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, it’s time to pick out a thoughtful gift for your significant other, BFF or favorite family member, because this sweet holiday isn’t just for couples anymore. This year, instead of a cliche giant teddy […]
Comments / 0