Carrington Girls Finish Seventh At Belle Of The Brawl, Schroeder Captures 145 Title
Casselton, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—-The Carrington girls wrestling team finished in seventh place at the 2023 Belle Of The Brawl wrestling tournament in Casselton. Thirty-one teams competed, 9 class A teams, including the tournament champion Bismarck High Demons who piled up 224 points to easily outdistance the rest of the field. The Cardinal girls finished with 93 points and put 3 girls into the finals with 1 champion crowned. Trisa Schroeder (145), improved to 22-3 on the season and defeated Gracia Rolf of Lisbon in the championship match by pin at 4:28 of the third period. Taya Lura (105) reached the title match and was defeated by Bismarck Legacy’s Alicia Kenfack (26-1), the top seed by fall at 3:04 of the second period. Lura went 2-1 on the day and improved to 7-4 overall. Mercedes Lura (120), also made the finals but came up short losing to Kashtyn Bredahl of Des Lacs-Burlington by fall at 1:30. Mercedes defeated the top seed Shayla DeBlaere of West Fargo 3-2 in the semifinals, it was DeBlaeres first loss of the season. Kennedy Wendel (135) lost her first match of the day but won 3 straight after the loss to take 5th place. Karlee Lesmann (155) finished in sixth, losing her first match to the eventual champion Emily Novak of Grand Forks and then won a pair of matches before falling the fifth place match. The Carrington girls (#2 seed) will host the east region dual tournament next Friday, and will face Fargo (#7 seed) at 2:00. Central Cass has the number 1 seed entering the tournament. All Cardinal duals will be broadcasted on AM 1600 KDAK (THE CARDINAL), FM 100.1), and www.newsdakota.com.
Special Teams Lead Jays to Victory
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Blue Jay boys hockey team exploded for eight goals, six on special teams, and doubled up Williston 8-4 in West Region play Saturday night at Wilson Arena. Jamestown went shorthanded just 26 seconds into the game but responded with two shorthanded goals, one by...
Blue Jays Celebrate Senior Night with Dual Win Over Mandan
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School boys wrestling team hit the home mats for the final time this season on Friday night in a dual victory against West Region foe Mandan. The final team total score favored the Blue Jays, 55-21. Head coach Larry Eslick led his seniors onto the floor for the final home match of his 25-year coaching career with Jamestown. The Jays honored coach Eslick and the seniors with dominant performances from start to finish, winning five matches by pin. Ethan Gall, Jack Schauer, Sam Schlepuetz, Eric Chea, and Dalton Darby all won by fall.
Hunter Education Classes Start Feb 20th In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Hunter education will meet-in-person in the Rhoades Science Center on February 20th, 21st, 23rd, 28th and March 2nd from 6pm to 9pm. Must attend all classes to pass. If you do not attend, you may lose the opportunity to enroll for a year. Students...
Jimmie Men, Women Extend Win Streaks With Sweep of Northwestern
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown men’s and women’s basketball teams extended their respective win streaks to five and seven games with wins over Northwestern on Saturday afternoon. WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: (RV) JAMESTOWN 70, #20 NORTHWESTERN 67. The Jimmies jumped out to an early 5-0...
#9 Tornadoes Tame Loboes
OAKES, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The #9 Oakes Tornadoes took home the victory against District 5 rival the LaMoure-Litchville/Marion Loboes on Thursday January 26th. They would take home the victory with a final score of 55-40. The game started out close with Oakes taking an early lead. However the Loboes started to get the 3-ball working early and were able to tie it up at 13 at the end of the first quarter.
Viking Men Win Wild Ride, Women Fall in Matchup with Comets
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) A 24-point Viking lead was cut to one with 40.9 seconds left in regulation, and the rival, and still league-unbeaten Comets, had a chance to steal a game in Valley City. The finish was forced with a Viking rebound, something the Comets had owned all night.
Donald M. Didier
Donald M. Didier, 58, of Jamestown, ND, passed away Wednesday morning, January 25, 2023 at Sanford on Broadway, Fargo, ND. Donald was born March 27, 1964, in Valley City, ND, the son of John and Mary Lou (VanderHagen) Didier. He was raised in Valley City and graduated from Valley City High School in 1982. Donald was united in marriage to Lisa Graves on July 15, 2005 in Jamestown. He worked for the Jamestown Public Schools in maintenance. Donald enjoyed fishing, ice fishing, hunting deer and pheasant, and listening to music. He especially loved giving his grandchildren rides on the 4-wheeler and riding lawn mower.
City-County Health Awarded Healthy Brain Initiative Grant
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (CCHD) City-County Health District (CCHD) has been selected by the Alzheimer’s Association and the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) for the Healthy Brain Initiative (HBI) Road Map Strategists. The initiative will allow the City-County Health District to enhance its capacity to address cognitive health and dementia for the citizens of Barnes County.
NDHP Vehicle Struck On I-29; No Injuries Reported
ARGUSVILLE, N.D. (NDHP) – On Thursday, January 26th, 2023, at approximately 7:00 pm, a ND Highway Patrol (NDHP) patrol vehicle was struck northbound on I-29 MM 79, near Argusville. Captain Bryan Niewind said the NDHP Trooper had responded to a four-vehicle crash at this location and the patrol vehicle...
