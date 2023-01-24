Read full article on original website
Student Art Contest Winners Crossroads: Country Stores in the Albemarle Region
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Museum of the Albemarle announces the art contest winners of Crossroads: Country Stores in the Albemarle Region. The Museum of the Albemarle hopes that you will take the time to stop in to the Museum and enjoy the original artwork submitted by students in the Albemarle Region depicting active or former country stores that are/were vital to the cultural and economic aspects of our communities. Each submission has a brief statement about the store’s role/history in the community or how the student interpreted the store.
Battle brews over cluster home project in Wanchese
Dare Planning Board to evaluate proposal at Feb. 7 meeting. With a key Feb. 7 Dare County Planning Board meeting looming, some Wanchese residents are voicing firm opposition to a proposed 60-unit cluster home development on a 10.5-acre parcel of land off Old Wharf Road. “I understand we need housing,...
Northeast North Carolina Employer Resource Summit 2023 set for February 9
The “Northeast North Carolina Employer Resource Summit 2023” will be held on February 9, 2023, at the K.E. White Graduate Center in Elizabeth City. Employers can register to attend this event to connect with members of the Community Partnership. The partnership includes College of The Albemarle, United States Coast Guard Aviation Logistics Center, Albemarle Commission, Apprenticeship NC, Elizabeth City State University, NC Career and Technical Education, NC Small Business and Technology Development Center (SBTDC), NC Works and the Northeast NC Career Pathways.
Daniel J. Beideman of Elizabeth City, January 24
Daniel J. Beideman, 69, of Elizabeth City, NC died Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation. Born in Pasquotank County on November 27, 1953, he was the son of the late Thelma Gilden Beideman and Daniel Linwood Beideman. Danny was a graduate of Northeastern High School. He...
School board votes to fire Newport News superintendent
The Newport News School Board voted to fire Superintendent Dr. George Parker III during a special meeting Wednesday.
Community Connection: Just Girls: “Mom Prom”
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A Mom Prom is coming up to benefit Just Girls. It’s sponsored by and will be held at Seven Sounds Brewing Company in Elizabeth city. The ladies night and charity fundraiser will help fund Just Girls of Elizabeth City’s mission to empower and inspire young girls across the area. The event will be held Saturday, January 28th from 6-11pm at Seven Sounds Brewing Company, 112 North Water Street in Elizabeth City. Tickets and event information can be found at ECMomProm.com. For more information on Just Girls and their programs, visit their website.
Severe weather cancellations
Wednesday's potential for severe weather has some area schools canceling afterschool activities or releasing students early. Washington County Schools afterschool activities have been canceled. Craven County Schools afterschool activities have been canceled.
ECU Health closing five regional clinics after losing $46 million last year
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health is closing down five regional clinics that serve rural health here in Eastern Carolina. The hospital system said it ended the 2022 fiscal year losing $46 million and must make these adjustments and other cost-saving measures. They will close the ECU Health Women’s Care...
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Virginia
Virginia - Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. Read on for recommendations! These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House.
With public input, OBX Visitors Bureau moves to create long-term tourism plan
With between 75-100 Outer Banks residents gathered at the Ramada Inn in Kill Devil Hills on the evening of Jan. 24, the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau (OBVB) continued the process of collecting community input for a 20-year plan for Dare County Tourism. A similar meeting was held earlier in the day at Fessenden Center on Hatteras Island.
Weddings altered: Dozens of couples out thousands after Chesapeake venue woes
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Limitless Events in Greenbrier reportedly booked its venue to more than 30 people throughout 2023. Now, the fate of weddings, anniversary celebrations and charity events is up in the air. Limitless Events, owned by Ron and Kelly Scott, has rented 625 Independence Pkwy. in Chesapeake...
Virginia Beach teacher arrested for disturbing the peace
A Virginia Beach Public Schools spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that the teacher is a Technology Education teacher at Corporate Landing Middle School and that he is currently on administrative leave.
New DMV plate agency in Hertford County
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles will open a new license plate agency on Jan. 30 in Hertford County. The new office will be located at 905 East Memorial Drive next to Schewels Furniture in Ahoskie. It will be open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except state holidays. Jerry Castelloe Jr will be the operator of this agency.
Church of the Outer Banks to host ‘Night to Shine’ pop-up shop, prom
The Church of the Outer Banks will be hosting the Tim Tebow Foundation’s 2023 “Night to Shine” prom event on February 10, at the YMCA in Nags Head from 6 to 9 p.m. Those fourteen and up with special needs are invited to walk the red carpet, enjoy the royal treatment, and dance the night away as they enjoy refreshments and more.
New principal for Columbia
Columbia High School’s new principal, a native of Hyde County, begins her duties next week with a start date of Monday, January 30. Tyrrell County Schools officials announced the appointment of Brianna Williams in a press release issued January 22. As a former student-athlete in Hyde County, Williams says...
Road work underway at NC12/Bodie Island Lighthouse/Coquina Beach intersection
North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) is currently in the process of making improvements to the NC12/Bodie Island Lighthouse/Coquina Beach intersection as of Friday, January 27, according to a recent social media update. NCDOT will be adding a new northbound right turn lane to the beach. lengthening the existing turn...
Dare County Land Transfers
Long Scott Douglas from Mulder Benjamin/014374000—2 Prc: Metes & Bounds/$800/Vacant Residential. Long Scott Douglas from Mulder Sydney Jr/014374000—2 Parc: Metes & Bounds/$800/Vacant Residential. Long Scott Douglas from Mulder Savannah/014374000—2 Parc: Metes & Bounds/$800/Vacant Residential. Duck. Speight Martha T Trustee from Garrison Jason T/009677000—Lt 2 Small Small Oldham...
No smoking signs up at Rivers Casino Portsmouth
No smoking signs are going up in parts of Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Several people have complained about the smell of smoke since the casino opened.
Juvenile sei whale euthanized in Kitty Hawk
1/26/23: The NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island reports that a juvenile sei whale that was discovered on the shore in Kitty Hawk on Thursday, Jan. 26 had to be euthanized. On Jan. 26 at 1:30 p.m., a report was received of a live sei whale in Kitty Hawk, NC. The whale was 678 cm in length (about 22 ft). It’s a small juvenile whale, possibly born during the most recent breeding cycle. Partners in the OBX Marine Mammal Stranding Network responded to assess and ultimately euthanize the whale.
Juvenile hurt in shooting on Spring Lake Crescent in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach police are investigating a shooting Thursday night. A tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department said it happened in the 500 block of Spring Lake Crescent.
