ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Museum of the Albemarle announces the art contest winners of Crossroads: Country Stores in the Albemarle Region. The Museum of the Albemarle hopes that you will take the time to stop in to the Museum and enjoy the original artwork submitted by students in the Albemarle Region depicting active or former country stores that are/were vital to the cultural and economic aspects of our communities. Each submission has a brief statement about the store’s role/history in the community or how the student interpreted the store.

ELIZABETH CITY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO