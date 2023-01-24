Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Biden Claims He Was in Office for 400 Years, News About Economy Can't Be Better, Inflation Decreasing Every Month
During Joe Biden's recent remarks on Thursday about the economic progress of the United States since he took office, he mentioned, "And, by the way, in case you were wondering, I’ve been saying this for the last 400 years I’ve been in office."
Essence
LinkedIn's Andrew McCaskill Discusses The Fastest Growing Jobs And What You Can Do To Land One
The looming recession has shifted the demand for certain roles. Luckily McCaskill is here to decode the ever-evolving work landscape. Every day we’re inundated with a deluge of updates about a struggling global economy and rising living costs. Consequently, companies are responding by tightening their teams and focusing on talent that will help them keep up with an ever-evolving workforce.
Essence
Despite Some Backpedaling On DEI Commitments, INROADS CEO Forest T. Harper Believes Corporate America Is Still On The Right Track
The skepticism of Black communities is not without merit, but Harper explains why he is still convinced the summer of 2020 was the DEIB game-changer it promised to be. Capitalism isn’t the boogeyman; it’s the way of American business. However, the system does demand hard choices. No matter the sector, every company is ultimately in business to produce one thing—profit. Whether industry leaders subscribe to stakeholder capitalism, shareholder capitalism, or conscious capitalism, the business of business comes down to capital. So, in times of economic uncertainty, spending that contributes to the bottom line is prioritized, and that which doesn’t isn’t.
Comments / 0