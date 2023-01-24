ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

Brock Purdy college scouting reports: What NFL Draft analysts, experts were saying about 49ers QB

Brock was the furthest thing from a lock in the 2022 NFL Draft. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has put himself in position to continue making NFL history as San Francisco faces the Eagles in the NFC championship game Sunday. While the midseason injury to Jimmy Garoppolo could have doomed a lesser franchise's Super Bowl chances, Purdy's ascent has kept the 49ers in the hunt for a championship.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Sporting News

Travis Kelce touchdown celebration: Chiefs TE's 'Down the Drive' dance has Cincinnati roots

Travis Kelce is no stranger to busting a move on the football field, whether as part of an actual play, or celebrating one afterward. The Chiefs tight end has broken out several celebrations over the years, taking inspiration from previous greats such as LaDainian Tomlinson and Deion Sanders — and even Donkey Kong. Considering he has 86 career touchdowns in the regular season and playoffs, he has had more than a few chances to break out some moves.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

NFL referee salary: How much money do refs, other officials make in 2023?

It's not easy being an NFL official. Mistakes are broadcast across the country and quickly become the source of blame for wins or losses. But it's not all bad. The zebras on the field aren't out there throwing flags and winding the clock because they need the exercise. They're getting paid to be out there making sure the game is played as it should be.
Sporting News

What time are NFL playoff games today? TV schedule, channels for AFC, NFC championship games

The NFL is down to its final four teams, but the question of who the Super Bowl favorite might be entering championship weekend is completely up in the air. With some prolific quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, some of the most dynamic weapons in the sport in Philadelphia, and some elite defensive talent in San Francisco, all four teams feel capable of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy when all is said and done.
ARIZONA STATE
Sporting News

How much are Super Bowl tickets 2023? Here are the cheapest & most expensive seats for State Farm Stadium

Any fans who want to watch Super Bowl 57 might have to take out a loan if they want to see the game in person from Glendale, Ariz. Once again, the cheapest single ticket available for the game, held at the Cardinals' State Farm Stadium, will begin in the thousands of dollars, a trend that began with Super Bowl 49 in 2015. Ticket prices are subject to change as the Super Bowl date — Sunday, Feb. 12 — approaches, but it doubtless will command a hefty price.
Sporting News

Isiah Pacheco 40 time: How fast is Chiefs RB based on NFL Combine stats?

Isiah Pacheco is fast becoming a key player in the Chiefs' offensive unit — both figuratively and literally. The 5-10, 216-pound rookie running back out of Rutgers not only has become an instrumental part of the ground game, leading the team in both rushes and yards, but also a reliable pass-catching threat out of the backfield.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

Kyle Shanahan contract details: How much money is 49ers head coach making in 2023?

Kyle Shanahan is looking to cash in with a Super Bowl victory this year. The 49ers head coach has had to navigate all sorts of quarterback issues during his tenure in San Francisco — injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, having to play C.J. Beathard, Nick Mullens and Brock Purdy — while getting the team to the NFC championship game in three of his six seasons.
Sporting News

Did Travis Kelce grow up a Bengals fan? Breaking down Cincinnati ties for Chiefs TE, former Bearcats standout

Sunday's AFC championship game between the Chiefs and Bengals — their second in as many seasons — will be something of a personal affair for Travis Kelce. Though he has played well against Cincinnati — 19 catches for 176 yards and two scores in their last three meetings — an untimely fumble in their Week 13 game helped seal Kansas City's third straight defeat at the hands of Joe Burrow and the Bengals. If Kelce wants to help his team bounce back against Cincinnati, he'll most likely need to have a good game on Sunday.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy