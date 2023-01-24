Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Why Steve Wilks didn't get Panthers job despite impressive record as interim coach, strong player support
The 2022 season was a study in extremes for the Panthers. There were the lowest of lows — a 1-4 start brought an unceremonious end to Matt Rhule's tenure, Christian McCaffrey was dealt to the 49ers, and Baker Mayfield's struggles persisted until he was released. But there were some...
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Sporting News
Why Isiah Pacheco fell to Chiefs in NFL Draft: RB from Rutgers looks like 7th-round steal
San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy isn't the only seventh-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft who will play a huge role in conference championship weekend. Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco, who was selected 11 picks before Purdy with the No. 251 pick, will be a key player for Kansas City in the AFC championship game against Cincinnati on Sunday.
Sporting News
Brock Purdy college scouting reports: What NFL Draft analysts, experts were saying about 49ers QB
Brock was the furthest thing from a lock in the 2022 NFL Draft. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has put himself in position to continue making NFL history as San Francisco faces the Eagles in the NFC championship game Sunday. While the midseason injury to Jimmy Garoppolo could have doomed a lesser franchise's Super Bowl chances, Purdy's ascent has kept the 49ers in the hunt for a championship.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Sporting News
Kyle Shanahan's offense, explained: Why Brock Purdy is latest 49ers QB to find success in coach's system
The 49ers saw their starting quarterback go down in Week 2 and returned to Jimmy Garoppolo without missing a beat. When Garoppolo went down, it was seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy's turn to command the offense. The transition was so seamless that the 49ers haven't lost a game since. How many...
Sporting News
What is a catch in the NFL? Explaining the rules for completing a reception in 2023
It has been nine years since Dez Bryant's infamous non-catch in the 2014 NFC divisional playoffs against the Packers, and yet there is still confusion about exactly what constitutes a catch in the NFL. The NFL has worked hard to simplify its catch rules since the "Dez caught it" moment....
Sporting News
Who are the biggest celebrity Eagles fans? Mike Trout, Kevin Hart, Bradley Cooper and more
Philadelphia sports fans have a reputation for being among the most passionate. The fan base is also one of the most widespread. The stands at Lincoln Financial Field are frequently filled with some of the nation's biggest celebrities, from athletes in other sports to Oscar-winning actors and iconic musicians, among others.
Sporting News
Travis Kelce touchdown celebration: Chiefs TE's 'Down the Drive' dance has Cincinnati roots
Travis Kelce is no stranger to busting a move on the football field, whether as part of an actual play, or celebrating one afterward. The Chiefs tight end has broken out several celebrations over the years, taking inspiration from previous greats such as LaDainian Tomlinson and Deion Sanders — and even Donkey Kong. Considering he has 86 career touchdowns in the regular season and playoffs, he has had more than a few chances to break out some moves.
Sporting News
When is the Pro Bowl in 2023? Dates, times, TV schedule for NFL's new flag football & skills competition format
The NFL Pro Bowl is going to look different this year. Rather than an exhibition game, the league is doing a showcase of sorts, with flag football being the flagship event, so to speak. The AFC will be coached by Peyton Manning and the NFC will be coached by Eli...
Sporting News
NFL referee salary: How much money do refs, other officials make in 2023?
It's not easy being an NFL official. Mistakes are broadcast across the country and quickly become the source of blame for wins or losses. But it's not all bad. The zebras on the field aren't out there throwing flags and winding the clock because they need the exercise. They're getting paid to be out there making sure the game is played as it should be.
Sporting News
What time are NFL playoff games today? TV schedule, channels for AFC, NFC championship games
The NFL is down to its final four teams, but the question of who the Super Bowl favorite might be entering championship weekend is completely up in the air. With some prolific quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, some of the most dynamic weapons in the sport in Philadelphia, and some elite defensive talent in San Francisco, all four teams feel capable of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy when all is said and done.
Sporting News
Eagles' Batman nickname origin: How A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith & Quez Watkins got their superhero monikers
Move over, Robert Pattinson. When the Eagles take the field on Sunday against the 49ers, they'll be the heroes of the NFC East and trying for their first Super Bowl appearance since they won Super Bowl 52 in 2018. Long before they were beating down opponents like Batman beats down...
Sporting News
Jake Elliott 'cheating' accusations, explained: Why Eagles kicker is under NFL microscope for 'completely legal' tactic
Some NFL scandals are silly because they get out of hand. There was a competitive imbalance in Deflategate, but should it have gotten almost to the U.S. Supreme Court? Probably not. Other "scandals" just seem silly on their face. The recent one involving Eagles kicker Jake Elliott falls into that...
Sporting News
How much are Super Bowl tickets 2023? Here are the cheapest & most expensive seats for State Farm Stadium
Any fans who want to watch Super Bowl 57 might have to take out a loan if they want to see the game in person from Glendale, Ariz. Once again, the cheapest single ticket available for the game, held at the Cardinals' State Farm Stadium, will begin in the thousands of dollars, a trend that began with Super Bowl 49 in 2015. Ticket prices are subject to change as the Super Bowl date — Sunday, Feb. 12 — approaches, but it doubtless will command a hefty price.
Sporting News
Isiah Pacheco 40 time: How fast is Chiefs RB based on NFL Combine stats?
Isiah Pacheco is fast becoming a key player in the Chiefs' offensive unit — both figuratively and literally. The 5-10, 216-pound rookie running back out of Rutgers not only has become an instrumental part of the ground game, leading the team in both rushes and yards, but also a reliable pass-catching threat out of the backfield.
Sporting News
Kyle Shanahan contract details: How much money is 49ers head coach making in 2023?
Kyle Shanahan is looking to cash in with a Super Bowl victory this year. The 49ers head coach has had to navigate all sorts of quarterback issues during his tenure in San Francisco — injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, having to play C.J. Beathard, Nick Mullens and Brock Purdy — while getting the team to the NFC championship game in three of his six seasons.
Sporting News
Why Zac Taylor, Bengals players deliver game balls to Cincinnati bars after wins
When the Bengals beat the Ravens in the wild-card round of the 2023 NFL playoffs, one of the first questions asked of Zac Taylor was whether the team would go around Cincinnati delivering game balls to local bars. "I know I'm continuing that tradition. That tradition is never going to...
Sporting News
Is Patrick Mahomes playing this week? Latest news, injury updates on Chiefs QB's playoff status vs. Bengals
Chiefs fans held their collective breath during Kansas City's playoff game against Jacksonville last weekend, as Patrick Mahomes went down in the first quarter when Arden Key fell onto his ankle, hobbling the star quarterback. Mahomes, visibly frustrated, was escorted to the locker room briefly after the injury, but he...
Sporting News
Did Travis Kelce grow up a Bengals fan? Breaking down Cincinnati ties for Chiefs TE, former Bearcats standout
Sunday's AFC championship game between the Chiefs and Bengals — their second in as many seasons — will be something of a personal affair for Travis Kelce. Though he has played well against Cincinnati — 19 catches for 176 yards and two scores in their last three meetings — an untimely fumble in their Week 13 game helped seal Kansas City's third straight defeat at the hands of Joe Burrow and the Bengals. If Kelce wants to help his team bounce back against Cincinnati, he'll most likely need to have a good game on Sunday.
