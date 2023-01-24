ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Wednesday’ star Percy Hynes White’s chances of an MCU comeback implode as Kang’s conquerors might’ve been discovered

We haven’t even officially met him yet, what with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania not hitting theaters until next month, but forward-thinking Marvel fans are already theorizing who could defeat Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror come Avengers: Secret Wars. What’s more, Wednesday might be one of Netflix’s biggest hits of the past 12 months, but maybe we shouldn’t expect one of its stars to make a swift return to the MCU multiverse.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Insane ‘Quantumania’ twist would finally explain the MCU’s oldest mystery as ‘Fantastic Four’ just might right a 20-year wrong

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is expected to live up to its name by doing some pretty crazy things, but this wild theory might just be too bonkers to actually be made MCU canon, even though it would actually explain something we’ve been wondering about practically since the franchise began. Meanwhile, the fab foursome themselves might still be a mystery, but the latest word on the street may have revealed that Matt Shakman’s Marvel film could finally help heal some very old wounds with its choice of villain. Let’s dig in…
wegotthiscovered.com

Don’t expect ‘Wednesday’s Percy Hynes White to return as his Marvel character in the MCU

Wednesday season two has a major question mark hanging over it right now, following shocking sexual assault allegations being leveled at one of its stars. The Netflix hit has been faced with all sorts of controversy since it arrived last November, but the intense online backlash against actor Percy Hynes White in the wake of the aforementioned accusations is easily the biggest hurdle the Addams Family reboot has yet encountered.
wegotthiscovered.com

Why is ‘Shotgun Wedding’ rated R? ‘Shotgun Wedding’ rating, explained

Amazon Video’s Shotgun Wedding releases today, Jan. 27, but is it suitable for kids? In this romantic comedy from Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore, Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel play a soon-to-be married couple who must deal with the stress of their families gathering for a destination wedding in the Philippines, all while fighting for their lives in the jungle after the wedding ceremony is taken hostage. Lopez’s Darcy and Duhamel’s Tom are forced to work together to save their loved ones, taking “till death do us part” far too literally. Sônia Braga, Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz, and Cheech Marin co-star with Lopez and Duhamel as various family members.
wegotthiscovered.com

Phil Anselmo’s racist past raises doubts about Pantera’s reunion tour

Phil Anselmo’s past is coming back to haunt him, and the fan backlash is already having ripple effects. Lead singer of legendary thrash band Pantera, Anselmo’s actions from a 2016 concert have prompted German and Austrian organizers to cancel upcoming shows for the band’s reunion tour. The New York Post reported the decision was based on “intensive conversations with artists, our partners and you, the festival fans.”
wegotthiscovered.com

Justin Roiland leaving Squanch Games is nothing but a positive for the developer

Rick & Morty fans are still trying to figure out what their favorite Adult Swim cartoon will look like now that the show has parted ways with co-creator Justin Roiland following accusations of domestic abuse. But Cartoon Network isn’t the only company to break its ties to the controversial animator. Squanch Games, the video game studio founded by Roiland in 2016 has also cut ties with its former CEO. And it may just be the best thing that’s ever happened to the company.
wegotthiscovered.com

A bloodthirsty fantasy horror that lives up to its grisly title and then some decapitates the streaming charts

Unless it’s a sequel, reboot, or adaptation of a known property, the title of a movie can often be the deciding factor in whether or not audiences are willing to give the project in question a shot. As chance would have it, 2018’s The Head Hunter is indeed about somebody hunting heads, but the action-packed fantasy horror is so much more than that.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Last of Us’ season 2 will devastate you with one crucial scene

This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part II. Recently, the adaptation of The Last of Us on HBO was renewed for a second season. It has received critical acclaim, but heading into the next part of the story, some argue what is coming will be divisive, with non-gamers in particular not ready for a big scene.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ faces embarrassing international failure as DC cancellations inspire cruel delight in MCU fans

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania promises to launch the MCU’s Phase Five in style, but it seems that the hype within the hardcore Marvel community might not translate to barnstorming success overseas. In fact, the incoming Paul Rudd-starring threequel could find itself the victim of a wincingly low box office loss that would no doubt leave James Cameron cackling. Elsewhere, Marvel fans rub salt in the wound after DC lovers lose two more of their favorite productions.
wegotthiscovered.com

The perfect plot device to explain Rick and Morty’s looming voice changes is already series canon

Ever since Adult Swim announced that Rick and Morty will have a seventh season without Justin Roiland‘s involvement, fans wondered how would the show go on without its main voice actor. While there were ideas to get voice actors who impressed Roiland in the past since they were close to getting the voices right, there is actually a perfect solution that is already established in the Rick and Morty “canon.”
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Fantastic Four’ fans repulsed by Ryan Gosling rumors, beg for an official announcement

At this point, it’s easier to list all the Hollywood A-listers who haven’t been linked to Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four reboot than the ones that have. In the face of the studio’s steadfast refusal to open up about the movie’s casting process, it seems like every male actor working in the industry today has been linked to the role of Mr. Fantastic aka Reed Richards, following on from John Krasinski’s cameo as the stretchy superhero in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

