ideastream.org
Cleveland students seek change after being verbally assaulted on train
Two Cleveland Metropolitan School District students told the CMSD Board of Education this week they want change after they say they were verbally and almost physically assaulted while riding a Greater Cleveland RTA train. The students told the board they want CMSD and the RTA to do something to better...
WFMJ.com
Police from eight communities respond to unruly crowd at Warren gas station
An incident at a Sheetz gas station in Warren drew a heavy police presence early Sunday. According to Trumbull County Dispatch, officers responded to the Sheetz on East Market Street and North Road around 3 a.m. following reports of a large group of people acting unruly in the store. Dispatch...
Northeast Ohio school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several school districts, most south of the Cleveland area, have canceled classes for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, because of poor weather conditions. School districts in Cuyahoga County that have canceled classes include Berea City Schools, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Parma City Schools and Strongsville Schools. The list below...
ideastream.org
Ohio SNAP recipients facing end of emergency allotments
Individuals and families enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, will see their monthly benefits go down beginning in March. The program provides stipends to qualifying households to help put food on the table and address food insecurity. Since March of 2020---when the pandemic started, Ohio has been...
Neighborhood without water for weeks, resident demands action
It's a nightmare of a problem impacting a Summit County community — no water for weeks, and no quick solution to get the water supply turned back on.
Marijuana made easy: Ohio’s newest cannabis dispensary features a drive-thru in Lorain County
LORAIN, Ohio — Filling a prescription for medical marijuana is about to get a whole lot easier for patients in Lorain County. Customers of a new cannabis dispensary will be able to make their pickups at a drive-thru about as easily as making fast-food runs or banking on the go.
Controversial Chardon yard display has some neighbors upset, case heads to court
Kyan Bowman of Chardon said she's just trying to convey positive messages with the sign in her front yard, which is embellished with two 4-foot plastic dragons and a host of other items.
whbc.com
Two Belden Village Intersections Make Top Ten Stark Hazardous List
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Probably not a big surprise. Two of the top ten Most Hazardous Intersections in Stark County are in the Belden Village Mall area. That includes where Belden Village Street crosses Whipple Avenue NW, including the ramps to and from I-77. There were...
WFMJ.com
Niles woman convicted of distributing matter harmful to juveniles
A Niles woman who spent some time in jail after being accused of sending pictures of nude teens to a Warren woman, has pleaded guilty to one felony count. Kaylee Mae Devlin, 18, as originally charged with pandering obscenity involving minors in November. On Tuesday, she appeared before a judge...
Neighbor's Battle Over Cleveland Heights Couple's Backyard Pizza Oven Goes to Trial This Week — and Sets a Street on Edge
"In the beginning, we all laughed. You're suing someone over pizza?" said one neighbor, who noted the oven had fostered a sense of community
Car goes into pond in Trumbull County
The driver made it onto the roof before it submerged.
WRTA’s local bus route out of Youngstown to be discontinued
The WRTA announced Tuesday a discontinuation of Route 81, known as Akron Express, starting in March.
Cleveland Jewish News
Rabbi Weiss pleads guilty to felony charges
Rabbi Stephen Weiss pleaded guilty Jan. 26 to attempted, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and to possessing criminal tools, while a third charge was dismissed. The Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas accepted Weiss’ plea during a pretrial hearing, according to the court docket. He will be classified as a tier II sex offender and will avoid a trial. The importuning charge against him was dismissed per an agreement with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.
Level 1 snow emergency activated in some Northeast Ohio counties: Here's what each level means for you
SANDUSKY, Ohio — As wintry weather moves through Northeast Ohio, your county may be under a snow emergency due to slick road conditions. The decision to activate a snow emergency is made by the sheriff in each county. There are three snow emergency levels that carry very different restrictions.
583 police calls to same Springfield Township hotel lead to nuisance complaint
Trustees in Springfield Township consider a hotel on Arlington Road to be an "unsafe nuisance" and Summit County prosecutors have taken unusual steps to try to shut it down.
Another Regal Cinemas in Greater Cleveland is closing
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Regal Great Northern Mall Stadium 10 & RPX is closing after less than 10 years in business. The last day of operations is Friday. The move comes as Regal parent Cineworld approaches its sixth month of bankruptcy. On Monday, the company filed a statement with the court saying it intends to focus its efforts on finding a buyer for its assets and has already reached out to “over 30 potential transaction parties” including many of its competitors, Deadline reported. Last week, Cineworld unveiled a plan to reject the leases at 39 theaters across the country in a move designed to save $22 million annually. Regal Montrose Movies Stadium 12 in Copley Twp. is among the theaters on the chopping block, though, for now, it remains open. Regal’s Middleburg Heights location closed back in September shortly after Cineworld declared bankruptcy.
cleveland19.com
Akron residents say dozens of tires dumped at abandoned home, claim city hasn’t helped
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents of Akron’s North Hill neighborhood reached out to 19 News for help after someone allegedly dumped dozens of tires outside an abandoned home months ago, and residents claim their complaints to the city have fallen on deaf ears. “I came home from work one...
Why Cleveland high school is closed Tuesday
Students who go to Glenville High School are getting a calamity day Tuesday.
whbc.com
Homicide Victim in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A homicide investigation in Akron. A 32-year-old man was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in a driveway on Haynes Street Tuesday evening. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Akron police say their preliminary investigation shows one or more people opened fire...
cleveland19.com
‘Violent fugitive’ shot by police at Steelyard Commons receives prison sentence
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 33-year-old man shot by police in Dec. 2020 in the Walmart parking lot at Steelyard Commons received his sentence Wednesday in United States federal court. Dewayne Taylor was shot just before noon on Dec. 11 after being tracked by the United States Marshals Service Violent...
