3D Printing News Briefs, January 28, 2023: Bronze-Steel Alloys, 3D Printing on Textiles, & More
We’re starting with research in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as a research team based out of China developed a new approach for 3D printing hydrogel-based electronics. Also, researchers in Russia are 3D printing samples of bronze-steel alloys, which could show great promise for aircraft and rocket engines. 3DEO launched a new metal for high-volume 3D printing. Finally, a new PEUGEOT concept car features 3D printing on textiles, thanks to Stratasys technology.
DWS Addresses Dental, Consumer, and More with Novel 3D Printers and Materials – AMS Speaker Spotlight
DWS is an expanding Italian company, globally active in the design and production of professional 3D printing systems in the dental, manufacturing, jewelry, and fashion design industries. DWS’ mission is to develop 3D printers and materials to produce parts of unrivaled quality and performance, enabling businesses to embrace digitalization and...
Join Caracol at AMS 2023 in NYC to Meet Heron AMTM: the Future of Large Format 3D Printing – AMS Speaker Spotlight
Come meet Caracol at Additive Manufacturing Strategies in New York on February 7th to 9th. The company is returning as event sponsors this year to showcase their LFAM platform: Heron AM. Caracol’s pioneering journey into Large Format Additive Manufacturing began 7 years ago, when its our four co-founders began researching...
Directed Energy Deposition: The Pathway to Large Format Metal 3D Printing – AMS Speaker Spotlight
While AM has been dubbed as the 4th industrial revolution, it has made minimal in-roads into the arena of large part manufacturing. Among all the metal AM technologies, Directed Energy Deposition (DED)technologies are more easily scalable than others. Therefore, DED is well suited for manufacturing large parts. Surprisingly, the adoption of DED technologies has been much slower than other well-known 3d printing technologies, such as Powder Bed Fusion (PBF), Material Jetting (MJ) or Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM). However, this is changing. Aerospace and defense industries are leading the way in exploring and adapting large format metal printing.
Miss Singapore Takes Miss Universe Stage Adorned with 3D Printed Orchids
Usually when we talk about 3D printed costumes, it’s in reference to cosplay, movies, Halloween, and even the theatre, but not often for beauty pageants, with the exception of Miss South Africa in 2018. But the technology was front and center last week at the 71st Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans, as Miss Singapore Carissa Yap graced the stage wearing a costume that featured stunningly intricate 3D printed orchids.
