We’re starting with research in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as a research team based out of China developed a new approach for 3D printing hydrogel-based electronics. Also, researchers in Russia are 3D printing samples of bronze-steel alloys, which could show great promise for aircraft and rocket engines. 3DEO launched a new metal for high-volume 3D printing. Finally, a new PEUGEOT concept car features 3D printing on textiles, thanks to Stratasys technology.
Directed Energy Deposition: The Pathway to Large Format Metal 3D Printing – AMS Speaker Spotlight

While AM has been dubbed as the 4th industrial revolution, it has made minimal in-roads into the arena of large part manufacturing. Among all the metal AM technologies, Directed Energy Deposition (DED)technologies are more easily scalable than others. Therefore, DED is well suited for manufacturing large parts. Surprisingly, the adoption of DED technologies has been much slower than other well-known 3d printing technologies, such as Powder Bed Fusion (PBF), Material Jetting (MJ) or Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM). However, this is changing. Aerospace and defense industries are leading the way in exploring and adapting large format metal printing.
Miss Singapore Takes Miss Universe Stage Adorned with 3D Printed Orchids

Usually when we talk about 3D printed costumes, it’s in reference to cosplay, movies, Halloween, and even the theatre, but not often for beauty pageants, with the exception of Miss South Africa in 2018. But the technology was front and center last week at the 71st Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans, as Miss Singapore Carissa Yap graced the stage wearing a costume that featured stunningly intricate 3D printed orchids.
