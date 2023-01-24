Read full article on original website
Related
Golf.com
Get these stylish Puma caps for spring at a sharp price
If you’re looking to up your hat game going into spring golf season, these stylish Puma hats are on sale now in our Pro Shop. There’s a lot to choose from, so whether you’re looking for something with the the classic Puma “P” or something a little more atypical, you’ll find a cap that suits your style.
Golf.com
These versatile golf shoes are equal parts stylish and comfortable
Cole Haan should be your new resource golf shoes you can wear on the course, the court, the city and beyond. You probably recognize the brand as the maker of your go-to office shoes. They’re the brains behind those shoes that look like classic brogues on top, but sneakers on the bottom — the mullet of dress shoes, if you will.
Costco Brought Back Its Wildly Popular Bakery Find — But the Price Is Much Different than Before
It’s always a delicious thing when Costco brings back its baked goods after pulling them off the shelves. But if you’re a fan of Costco’s Butter Cinnamon Sugar Loaves, we have some good and bad news. The good news is that the sweet dessert, with its cult following and a fair share of copycat recipes, is back at Costco. The not-so-great news? Just like everything else, the price has increased, and it will cost fans a bit more than they’re used to paying.
CNBC
Trader Joe's revealed its annual list of customer favorites—here are the top 8 products of 2023
Move over, Oscar nominations, there's a different awards show making headlines this week. For the 14th year in a row, supermarket chain Trader Joe's has released its Customer Choice Awards, spotlighting the products that its famously loyal shoppers love the most. The chain polled 18,000 customers on its website and...
Golf.com
Is your yard a rain-soaked mess? Here are 5 smart things to do
When it rains it pours, and if the heavy stuff keeps coming, it can give superintendents — and homeowners — pause. All grass needs water, of course. But too much of a good thing can be a bad thing. Rick Tegtmeier, the director of grounds at Des Moines Golf and Country Club, in Iowa, is a 41-year member of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America.
Think outside the chocolate box: Best nontraditional Valentine’s Day gifts
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best nontraditional Valentine’s Day gifts? With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, it’s time to pick out a thoughtful gift for your significant other, BFF or favorite family member, because this sweet holiday isn’t just for couples anymore. This year, instead of a cliche giant teddy […]
Golf.com
10 ways to hit high soft pitches that stop on a dime
Among the key weapons you need in your shotmaking arsenal: a high pitch shot that lands softly and doesn’t roll. While this shot has some risk to it, you can minimize the chance of mishits with good technique. Here’s how to pull it off:. 1. Employ the shot...
BHG
How to Load a Dishwasher, the Correct Way
A dishwasher is one of the most time-saving appliances in your kitchen, especially if you have a large family or a knack for entertaining. But are you using it correctly? Piling dirty dishes into the appliance straight from the table can be a recipe for disaster. Not only can the machine malfunction, but water spots and grime might make an appearance on dishes and cutlery.
Golf.com
What’s your short-game power club? Use this simple drill to find out
Watching the tour pros around the greens is both breathtaking and inspiring — sometimes it looks as if they are magicians!. One thing you might notice when you watch the short game of elite players is that they use an assortment of clubs around the green, while many amateurs use only one club (usually their highest-lofted club).
ETOnline.com
Kate Middleton's Go-To Superga Sneakers Are On Sale at Amazon Right Now
Kate Middleton is often pictured wearing effortless flats or sensible black heels, but we all have that one pair of everyday shoes we slip on endlessly. For the Princess of Wales, those are her Superga sneakers. The pair of white, low-top classic sneakers have been spotted on Middleton countless times — and she wore them yet again for the Royal Christmas card.
Comments / 0