Jimmie Men, Women Extend Win Streaks With Sweep of Northwestern
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown men’s and women’s basketball teams extended their respective win streaks to five and seven games with wins over Northwestern on Saturday afternoon. WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: (RV) JAMESTOWN 70, #20 NORTHWESTERN 67. The Jimmies jumped out to an early 5-0...
Vikings Sweep Presentation, Men Within Game of Second Place
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) While the Viking women held on in a lethargic offensive night, the men, once again, had to respond after losing a sizable lead. Both picked up key wins on Saturday. The Viking women edged Presentation College 53-50 in women’s plan, responding to an eight-point deficit and...
Cardinals Finish 12TH At East-West, Hoggarth Wins 120 Title
New Salem, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—The Carrington wrestling team finished in 12th place overall just 1 point away from a top ten finish with 64 points. Lisbon won the tournament with 221 points, followed by South Border (183), New Salem-Almont (158), Northern Lights (125.5), and Velva (119.5). Twenty three teams competed in the 45th year of the East-West Classic. Oakes finished in 10th place (65 points) and Hillsboro-CV (HCV) (64.5) just ahead of the Cardinals.
Carrington Girls Finish Seventh At Belle Of The Brawl, Schroeder Captures 145 Title
Casselton, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—-The Carrington girls wrestling team finished in seventh place at the 2023 Belle Of The Brawl wrestling tournament in Casselton. Thirty-one teams competed, 9 class A teams, including the tournament champion Bismarck High Demons who piled up 224 points to easily outdistance the rest of the field. The Cardinal girls finished with 93 points and put 3 girls into the finals with 1 champion crowned. Trisa Schroeder (145), improved to 22-3 on the season and defeated Gracia Rolf of Lisbon in the championship match by pin at 4:28 of the third period. Taya Lura (105) reached the title match and was defeated by Bismarck Legacy’s Alicia Kenfack (26-1), the top seed by fall at 3:04 of the second period. Lura went 2-1 on the day and improved to 7-4 overall. Mercedes Lura (120), also made the finals but came up short losing to Kashtyn Bredahl of Des Lacs-Burlington by fall at 1:30. Mercedes defeated the top seed Shayla DeBlaere of West Fargo 3-2 in the semifinals, it was DeBlaeres first loss of the season. Kennedy Wendel (135) lost her first match of the day but won 3 straight after the loss to take 5th place. Karlee Lesmann (155) finished in sixth, losing her first match to the eventual champion Emily Novak of Grand Forks and then won a pair of matches before falling the fifth place match. The Carrington girls (#2 seed) will host the east region dual tournament next Friday, and will face Fargo (#7 seed) at 2:00. Central Cass has the number 1 seed entering the tournament. All Cardinal duals will be broadcasted on AM 1600 KDAK (THE CARDINAL), FM 100.1), and www.newsdakota.com.
Special Teams Lead Jays to Victory
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Blue Jay boys hockey team exploded for eight goals, six on special teams, and doubled up Williston 8-4 in West Region play Saturday night at Wilson Arena. Jamestown went shorthanded just 26 seconds into the game but responded with two shorthanded goals, one by...
Blue Jays Celebrate Senior Night with Dual Win Over Mandan
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School boys wrestling team hit the home mats for the final time this season on Friday night in a dual victory against West Region foe Mandan. The final team total score favored the Blue Jays, 55-21. Head coach Larry Eslick led his seniors onto the floor for the final home match of his 25-year coaching career with Jamestown. The Jays honored coach Eslick and the seniors with dominant performances from start to finish, winning five matches by pin. Ethan Gall, Jack Schauer, Sam Schlepuetz, Eric Chea, and Dalton Darby all won by fall.
Hunter Education Classes Start Feb 20th In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Hunter education will meet-in-person in the Rhoades Science Center on February 20th, 21st, 23rd, 28th and March 2nd from 6pm to 9pm. Must attend all classes to pass. If you do not attend, you may lose the opportunity to enroll for a year. Students...
City-County Health Awarded Healthy Brain Initiative Grant
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (CCHD) City-County Health District (CCHD) has been selected by the Alzheimer’s Association and the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) for the Healthy Brain Initiative (HBI) Road Map Strategists. The initiative will allow the City-County Health District to enhance its capacity to address cognitive health and dementia for the citizens of Barnes County.
