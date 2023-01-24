The impact of rising healthcare costs on low-income families

Related
Incarceration of extended family members disproportionately affects Black families, UMass study finds
Black American adults are more likely to have extended family members who are incarcerated than other racial groups in the U.S., a new study from the University of Massachusetts found. Overall, 40% of U.S. adults have had an immediate relative incarcerated. Meanwhile, 34% of adults have had an extended family...
Why SNAP benefits payments are unlikely to increase this year despite rising food costs?
The SNAP benefits, maximum allotments, deductions, and income eligibility requirements have all been modified by the US Agriculture Department’s Food and Nutrition Service. The modifications will take effect on October 1, 2022. The adjustments made are in accordance with the cost of living adjustment. The 48 states and D.C....
Vox
A worrisome trend in American hospitals is hurting poor patients
Dylan Scott covers health care for Vox. He has reported on health policy for more than 10 years, writing for Governing magazine, Talking Points Memo and STAT before joining Vox in 2017. Over the past four decades, US hospitals have gradually moved from public hands to private ones. The share...
MedicalXpress
Additional anesthesiology residency positions may help hospitals save costs
Expanding anesthesiology residency programs—even in the absence of federal funding—may help medical institutions save staffing costs and address projected shortages of anesthesia care professionals, suggests a first-of-its-kind study being presented at the American Society of Anesthesiologists' ADVANCE 2023, the Anesthesiology Business Event. In the wake of the COVID-19...
MedicalXpress
Study shows pandemic put duties of employers on those directing own in-home care
As the U.S. population ages, the number of people receiving long-term services and supports in their own home has grown, including the use of self-directed care. Self-directed care enables long-term care recipients to hire and manage their own workers, rather than using a home care agency. The COVID-19 pandemic increased the strain in this industry.
Did your health plan rip off Medicare?
Almost 100 previously secret government audits reveal millions of dollars in overpayments to Medicare Advantage health plans for seniors.
fox56news.com
White House launches plan to expand affordable housing, prevent evictions
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced several steps meant to ensure access to affordable housing and protect renters from eviction. The measures unveiled Wednesday are part of the White House’s broader attack on the national affordable housing crisis, which has left millions of Americans struggling to find safe and secure housing within their budgets. The White House also aims to empower renters with new resources to challenge unfair treatment from landlords, leasing agents and others who may infringe on their legal rights.
beckerspayer.com
Most people disenrolled from Medicaid have some form of insurance 12 months later
Most people who are disenrolled in Medicaid are enrolled in some kind of health coverage within 12 months, according to an analysis by Kaiser Family Foundation published Jan. 25. HHS estimates up to 15 million people could be disenrolled from Medicaid when redeterminations begin on April 1. According to the...
CHART: CT’s budget cap can increase due to inflation
Higher inflation means CT's government may be able to add up to $1 billion — or more — in new spending and still remain under the statutory spending cap.
Debate As People Suggest Renters 'Get a Roommate' To Afford Rising Costs
A housing expert comments on rising costs and subpar properties.
America's Broken Healthcare System Means Many Americans Need Wheelchairs but Can't Afford Them — ABBY Has an Affordable Option
The high cost can be an obstacle for people with reduced mobility wanting to purchase a wheelchair. Insurance coverage is often inadequate or nonexistent when it comes to wheelchairs, and U.S. healthcare costs are rapidly escalating. Wheelchair users in the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Feds aim to strengthen immigrant workforce, but do plans go far enough for long-term care?
New federal plans to strengthen the country’s immigrant workforce might bring the long-term care sector one step closer to alleviating its workforce shortage. But some wonder whether the plans go far enough. US Citizenship and Immigration Services announced a strategic plan on Friday. Skilled nursing, assisted living and home...
Lawmakers pledge to address health care worker shortage
CT legislators will look at mandated nurse staffing ratios, mandatory overtime and examining recruitment and retention strategies.
44% of working age households ‘behind on or struggling with housing costs’
More than two in five (44%) working age households reported being either behind on or struggling with housing-related costs in November, according to a think tank.The proportion of those who have fallen behind or are struggling has jumped from 26% during the depths of the coronavirus pandemic in January 2021, according to the Resolution Foundation’s figures.The latest survey found that while 6% of working age households had fallen behind on their housing costs in November last year, a further 38% had met their costs, but struggled.The Foundation suggested that while the Covid-19 crisis worsened housing stress, the current cost-of-living crisis...
‘I can’t explain how exhausted I was’: Women hit by change in state pension age describe physical toll of work
Women affected by the increase in the state pension age have warned of the physical toll of working in older age as they raise concerns that millions more could be forced to work until they are 68.Campaigners condemned reports this week that the retirement age could increase to 68 as early as 2035, arguing that it is “completely wrong“ for the government to force people to “work until they drop”.A phased increase in the age at which women are able to claim a state pension – from 66 to 67 by 2028, and eventually to 68 – is already planned,...
PAID POST: CCM: Strong state-local partnership critical to sharing education costs
In years past the state’s finances limited their ability to fully fund our public education. Today, Connecticut is in a better financial situation.
CHART: Asthma prevalence for adults and children in CT
Broadly, CT's adult asthma rate in 2020 was 10.6%, one of the highest rates in the country. Here's a look at asthma rates over the years.
healthcaredive.com
Upcoming Medicaid redeterminations could hamper hospitals, payers
Upcoming Medicaid redeterminations could further complicate healthcare operating environments, as hospitals and payers continue to face pandemic-driven challenges nearly three years into COVID-19, according to a new report from Moody’s Investor Services. Medicaid enrollment rose substantially through the pandemic, growing from 70.7 million members in February 2020 to 90.9...
WGMD Radio
Legislation to Expand Affordable Housing Access for Low-Income Families in Rental Assistance Program
With many people struggling to find affordable housing and the rising cost of living, eligible low-income families will have increased housing choices under legislation that Senators Chris Coons and Kevin Cramer (N.D.) have reintroduced. The Choice in Affordable Housing Act, which aims to improve the federal government’s largest rental assistance program, will also give families improved access to high-opportunity neighborhoods. The bipartisan bill would make it easier to access Housing Choice Vouchers (HCV) — often referred to as Section 8 vouchers — and attract and retain landlords to the program.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Telehealth payment parity only good through 2023
The federal government extended telehealth waivers for two years, but the current higher rate of reimbursement is in place only through the end of this year. During the public health emergency, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reimburses providers at the non-facility rate, which creates payment parity between an in-person and a telehealth visit.
