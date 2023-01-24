Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
A drug that increases dopamine can reverse the effects of inflammation on the brain in depression
An Emory University study published in Molecular Psychiatry shows levodopa, a drug that increases dopamine in the brain, has potential to reverse the effects of inflammation on brain reward circuitry, ultimately improving symptoms of depression. Numerous labs across the world have shown that inflammation causes reduced motivation and anhedonia, a...
MedicalXpress
'There are two Americas': Pregnancy-related deaths up to three times more likely in states with abortion bans
Women in states with abortions bans are up to three times more likely to die during pregnancy, childbirth or soon after giving birth, according to a new report. The report, published last week by the nonprofit research organization the Gender Equity Policy Institute, also found that states with abortion bans have higher infant mortality rates and teen pregnancy rates.
MedicalXpress
Continued ear wax services crucial, say researchers
A new study by University of Manchester audiologists has highlighted the difficulties people face with impacted ear wax. The findings are published in the British Journal of General Practice as more and more people face the prospect of ear wax removal services being discontinued at their GP surgeries. However, despite...
MedicalXpress
Gum infection may be a risk factor for heart arrhythmia, researchers find
Periodontitis, a gum disease, can lead to a litany of dental issues from bad breath to bleeding and lost teeth. Now, researchers at Hiroshima University have found that it could be connected to even more severe problems elsewhere in the body—the heart. In a study published in JACC: Clinical...
MedicalXpress
A young mother is accused of killing her children. What is postpartum depression and psychosis?
A Massachusetts woman is accused of killing her three- and five-year-old children, and injuring her seven-month-old baby, raising questions how an apparently loving mother could turn on her young family. Authorities say Lindsay Clancy of Duxbury jumped out of a second-story window in an apparent suicide attempt after allegedly strangling...
MedicalXpress
Predicting dementia using neural network characteristics
In many neurodegenerative conditions, brain changes occur before symptoms emerge. But now, researchers from Japan have found a new way to distinguish these conditions in the early stages according to changes in brain activity patterns. In a study recently published in Dementia and Geriatric Cognitive Disorders, researchers from the University...
MedicalXpress
Small study shows promise for antimalarial monoclonal antibody to prevent malaria
A monoclonal antibody treatment was found to be safe, well tolerated, and effective in protecting against malaria in a small group of healthy volunteers who were exposed to malaria in a challenge study, according to new research published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases by researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM).
MedicalXpress
Video: Protecting your eyesight from glaucoma
Glaucoma is one of the world's leading causes of blindness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. January is Glaucoma Awareness Month. Half of people with glaucoma don't even know they have it. If you're over 60 or have a family history of glaucoma, your risk is higher.
MedicalXpress
Study shows FDA-approved TB regimen may not work against the deadliest form of TB due to multidrug-resistant strains
Findings from a Johns Hopkins Children's Center study in animal models show that a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved antibiotic regimen for multidrug-resistant (MDR) tuberculosis (TB) may not work for TB meningitis. Studies in a small number of people also provide evidence that a new combination of drugs is needed to develop effective treatments for TB meningitis due to MDR strains.
MedicalXpress
Geographic-level disparities reported in meeting physical activity guidelines
Geographic-level disparities are evident in the prevalence of meeting aerobic, muscle-strengthening, and combined physical activity guidelines, according to research published in the Jan. 27 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Christiaan G. Abildso, Ph.D., from West Virginia University School of Public...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 impacts worse for Māori, Pasifika and disabled people, study finds
Results of a major nationwide study show the impacts of COVID-19 have been worse for Māori, Pasifika, and disabled people. The study, published today, is based on survey research with 990 people who caught COVID-19 before 1 December 2021. Information was also collected through in-depth interviews with 52 people.
MedicalXpress
New research reveals role faith institutions play in promoting good health
The University of York-led study showed that health professionals, working with faith leaders, can deliver effective, low-cost messages on how people can keep their blood pressure on the healthy side. High blood pressure can lead to a range of health conditions such as heart disease, heart attack, and strokes. The...
MedicalXpress
Primary care plays a role in helping patients with long COVID symptoms by providing holistic, trustworthy care
Many people are experiencing a variety of long COVID-19 symptoms and are relying on some of their own methods to allay those symptoms. Others are in need of additional therapies from their medical care team. Researchers from Germany asked patients experiencing post-COVID symptoms about the therapies they used and found...
MedicalXpress
Researchers map the effects of dietary nutrients on disease
Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute and King's College London have created a tool to predict the effects of different diets on both cancerous cells and healthy cells. Their work could help disentangle the subtle metabolic changes associated with different types of nutrients, and improve our understanding of the link between diet and disease.
MedicalXpress
Even simple motions make ripples across brain, study finds
Even a simple movement like pushing a button sends ripples of activity throughout networks of neurons spanning across the brain, new University of Oregon research shows. The finding highlights just how complex the human brain is, challenging the simplified textbook picture of distinct brain areas dedicated to specific functions. "It's...
MedicalXpress
Machine learning identifies drugs that could potentially help smokers quit
Medications like dextromethorphan, used to treat coughs caused by cold and flu, could potentially be repurposed to help people quit smoking cigarettes, according to a study by Penn State College of Medicine and University of Minnesota researchers. They developed a novel machine learning method, where computer programs analyze data sets for patterns and trends, to identify the drugs and said that some of them are already being tested in clinical trials.
MedicalXpress
Measles virus 'cooperates' with itself to cause fatal encephalitis
Researchers in Japan have uncovered the mechanism for how the measles virus can cause subacute sclerosing panencephalitis, or SSPE, a rare but fatal neurological disorder that can occur several years after a measles infection. Although the normal form of the measles virus cannot infect the nervous system, the team found...
MedicalXpress
'Collateral damage' from normal cell function may cause mutations that play a role in cancer
The first comprehensive study of somatic mutations in normal human small intestine has been conducted by researchers at the Wellcome Sanger Institute and their collaborators. The findings revealed that an enzyme named APOBEC1 is likely responsible for two mutational signatures found in many cancers, SBS2 and SBS13, in the small intestine.
MedicalXpress
World-first guidelines created to help prevent heart complications in children during cancer treatment
The world's first international clinical guidelines to help prevent and treat heart complications in children undergoing cancer treatment have been created. The guidelines, published in JACC:Advances, cover cardiovascular disease assessment, screening and follow-up, for pediatric patients receiving cancer treatment with new molecular therapies, immunotherapy, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. The expert consensus,...
MedicalXpress
Targeted therapy momelotinib provides significant symptom and anemia improvements in patients with myelofibrosis
Patients with myelofibrosis had clinically significant improvement in disease-related symptoms, including anemia and spleen enlargement, when treated with the targeted therapy momelotinib, according to results from the international Phase III MOMENTUM trial led by researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The findings, published today in The...
Comments / 0