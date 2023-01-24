ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

capcity.news

BLM seeks public input on industrial solar projects

CHEYENNE, Wyo. —The U.S. Bureau of Land Management will solicit comments on plans to boost “utility-scale” solar energy development on public lands, during one of a series of public meetings across the West in Cheyenne Tuesday. The push is part of a federal effort to implement President...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County law enforcement to highlight school crosswalk safety

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office will be bringing awareness to school zones throughout the county next week. In a release from the department, it was announced that local law enforcement would be teaming up to cover all the school zones in Laramie County School Districts 1 and 2. An officer will be at each school zone with their emergency lights on so that the public becomes aware of the location of school zones.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Nominations open for Teacher of the Year in Laramie County

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County School District 1 is seeking nominations for Teacher of the Year and Educational Support Person of the Year. Nomination forms can be found on the LCSD1 website. For Teacher of the Year nomination forms, follow the link here; Educational Support Person of the Year forms can be found here.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Public Works warns of hazardous conditions in the county

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Public Works has posted a video and warning to residents in Laramie County about hazardous road conditions. According to a shared post on Facebook, Laramie County Public Works shows the conditions of several county roads. The department warned residents to only travel if absolutely...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (1/27/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Jesse Jeremiah Coolbaugh, 31 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

City of Cheyenne reminds residents to remove snow surrounding homes

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — As Cheyenne and Laramie County prepare for another cold snap this weekend, city staff would like to remind residents that it’s residents’ responsibility to remove snow surrounding the proximity of their homes. According to Wyoming Statute 15-4-311, “Removing Snow; Persons Responsible; Cost,” “If the...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/18/23–1/23/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County weekly arrest report (1/20/23–1/27/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/26/23–1/27/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Highway closed from Cheyenne to Wheatland

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland due to the hazardous road conditions caused by the ongoing winter storm. WYDOT reports that there is no estimate for when the interstate will reopen. With the continued heavy snowfall, drivers are encouraged...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

‘Large crash involving many vehicles’ reported on I-80

CASPER, Wyo. — A large crash involving many vehicles occurred on Interstate 80 and will keep the westbound portion closed for an unknown length of time, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation District 1 officials. “This large-scale event will take the Wyoming Highway Patrol hours to investigate and the...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wednesday, January 26, 2023, Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson. Lt. Johnson passed away on Jan 23, 2023. Mike worked for Wyoming Highway Patrol for 30 years and retired in 2004. At Lt. Johnsons’ request, a family graveside service...
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm

CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Obituaries: Oldenburg; Williams; Collis

Judith Oldenburg: March 25, 1956 – January 18, 2023. Judy Oldenburg, 66, passed away at her home in Cheyenne on January 18, 2023, after a long battle with ALS. She was born March 25, 1956, in Grand Island, Nebraska, to Richard and Patricia Mann and was the seventh of ten children. She married Dan Oldenburg in 1976. Together they had three children. She worked for the Bureau of Land Management for 30 years and retired in 2016.
CHEYENNE, WY

