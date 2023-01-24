Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
capcity.news
BLM seeks public input on industrial solar projects
CHEYENNE, Wyo. —The U.S. Bureau of Land Management will solicit comments on plans to boost “utility-scale” solar energy development on public lands, during one of a series of public meetings across the West in Cheyenne Tuesday. The push is part of a federal effort to implement President...
capcity.news
(OPINION) The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (1/27/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It has been one heck of a week! The legislature is in town, the Wyoming Association of Municipalities is holding its winter meetings in Cheyenne, and we have had a busy city to look after, but I’m having a blast!. Last week, we had a...
capcity.news
Laramie County law enforcement to highlight school crosswalk safety
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office will be bringing awareness to school zones throughout the county next week. In a release from the department, it was announced that local law enforcement would be teaming up to cover all the school zones in Laramie County School Districts 1 and 2. An officer will be at each school zone with their emergency lights on so that the public becomes aware of the location of school zones.
capcity.news
Laramie County School District 1 music enthusiasts honored with state award
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two Laramie County School District 1 music educators were honored by the Wyoming Music Educators Association, the district announced today. The recipients were recognized during the association’s annual conference, which took place in Sheridan from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19. Wendy Dryden, a choir director...
capcity.news
Nominations open for Teacher of the Year in Laramie County
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County School District 1 is seeking nominations for Teacher of the Year and Educational Support Person of the Year. Nomination forms can be found on the LCSD1 website. For Teacher of the Year nomination forms, follow the link here; Educational Support Person of the Year forms can be found here.
capcity.news
School district issues anti-bullying statement following incident at Carey Junior High
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Earlier this week at Carey Junior High, a series of store-bought “white privilege cards” were handed out to students at the school, prompting Laramie County School District 1 to issue an anti-bullying statement today to the students’ families. “As a school and a...
capcity.news
Laramie County Public Works warns of hazardous conditions in the county
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Public Works has posted a video and warning to residents in Laramie County about hazardous road conditions. According to a shared post on Facebook, Laramie County Public Works shows the conditions of several county roads. The department warned residents to only travel if absolutely...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (1/27/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Jesse Jeremiah Coolbaugh, 31 –...
capcity.news
City of Cheyenne reminds residents to remove snow surrounding homes
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — As Cheyenne and Laramie County prepare for another cold snap this weekend, city staff would like to remind residents that it’s residents’ responsibility to remove snow surrounding the proximity of their homes. According to Wyoming Statute 15-4-311, “Removing Snow; Persons Responsible; Cost,” “If the...
capcity.news
Multiple road closures around Cheyenne reported by Department of Transportation
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — High winds and blowing snow are causing multiple road closures around Cheyenne. Road conditions released by the Wyoming Department of Transportation can be viewed here. The conditions as of 9:15 a.m. are as follows:. Cheyenne Service Road. Between Archer Interchange and WY 217: Dry. I-25 /...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/18/23–1/23/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
(Update) The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - UPDATE 1/26: The juvenile has been located. Update 1/26 - The juvenile is still entered in the NCIC ( National Crime Database) as missing. The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. John Antone Tadin IV is 16 years old,...
capcity.news
Laramie County weekly arrest report (1/20/23–1/27/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/26/23–1/27/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Highway closed from Cheyenne to Wheatland
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland due to the hazardous road conditions caused by the ongoing winter storm. WYDOT reports that there is no estimate for when the interstate will reopen. With the continued heavy snowfall, drivers are encouraged...
capcity.news
‘Large crash involving many vehicles’ reported on I-80
CASPER, Wyo. — A large crash involving many vehicles occurred on Interstate 80 and will keep the westbound portion closed for an unknown length of time, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation District 1 officials. “This large-scale event will take the Wyoming Highway Patrol hours to investigate and the...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wednesday, January 26, 2023, Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson. Lt. Johnson passed away on Jan 23, 2023. Mike worked for Wyoming Highway Patrol for 30 years and retired in 2004. At Lt. Johnsons’ request, a family graveside service...
oilcity.news
Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm
CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
capcity.news
Obituaries: Oldenburg; Williams; Collis
Judith Oldenburg: March 25, 1956 – January 18, 2023. Judy Oldenburg, 66, passed away at her home in Cheyenne on January 18, 2023, after a long battle with ALS. She was born March 25, 1956, in Grand Island, Nebraska, to Richard and Patricia Mann and was the seventh of ten children. She married Dan Oldenburg in 1976. Together they had three children. She worked for the Bureau of Land Management for 30 years and retired in 2016.
Comments / 1