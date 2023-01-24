ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Has A Peach Of A Game At Georgia Tech, Winning 86-43

Duke put together a dominant performance at Georgia Tech, crushing the Yellow Jackets 86-43. There’s no other way to put it: Duke embarrassed Georgia Tech and if Josh Pastner’s seat was warm Friday, it’s going to be scorching on Sunday. This was bad. Duke just dominated in...
ATLANTA, GA
dukebasketballreport.com

The Story Behind Grant Hill’s Notorious 1991 Final Four Haircut

For a lot of Duke fans, the Grant Hill alley-top in the 1991 title game against Kansas is iconic. It’s something you can watch again and again: Bobby Hurley threw the pass far too high...but Hill just went up and got it. Billy Packer was amazed. The rest of...
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Next Up: The Devils Go Down To Georgia

Date 1/28 || Time 3:00 || Venue McCamish Pavilion || Video ESPN. Duke goes down to Atlanta Saturday to play Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have had a tough season so far. Just 1-9 in the ACC and 8-12 overall, it’s not a banner season for Tech. The team is smallish with only 6 -11 senior Rodney Howard, who has not been a major factor in his career, and 7-0 freshman Cyril Martynov taller than 6-8.
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Dariq Whitehead’s Injury: Not As Bad As Feared

Good news from Duke Thursday as coach Jon Scheyer gave an update on Dariq Whitehead’s status. Turns out he has a strain of some kind in his lower left leg but no damage. So he’ll have to sit for a bit - he won’t play at Georgia Tech Saturday - but his season is not over.
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Bob Harris Was There For Us For Decades. In His Time Of Need, Let’s Be There For Him

Bob Harris was the Voice of the Blue Devils for 40 years. Until the admirable David Shumate took over when Harris retired, most of us had no idea of Duke football or basketball without him. This is the guy who made the memorable call when Christian Laettner broke the hearts of Kentucky fans in 1992, but he also did Duke’s 1978 Final Four run and all five of Duke’s national championships.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy