ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAE

Gastonia Police Department investigating $80,000 jewelry robbery

The Gastonia Police Department is looking for help from the public to find the suspect in a Jan. 17 armed robbery at a Kohl's store in Gastonia. GPD officers responded to a call about the robbery at the Kohl’s on East Franklin Boulevard around 5 p.m. Police found that about $80,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from the department store.
GASTONIA, NC
WFAE

Is Charlotte about to face an e-scooter apocalypse?

When electric scooters first hit the streets of Charlotte in 2018, they were touted as a handy way to get around without a car — faster than walking, cheaper and more fun than Uber. Today, though, the future of scooter rentals is in doubt. The three scooter companies operating...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

WFAE

9K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy