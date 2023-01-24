The Gastonia Police Department is looking for help from the public to find the suspect in a Jan. 17 armed robbery at a Kohl's store in Gastonia. GPD officers responded to a call about the robbery at the Kohl’s on East Franklin Boulevard around 5 p.m. Police found that about $80,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from the department store.

