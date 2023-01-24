Read full article on original website
'Absolutely horrific': Charlotte police chief reacts to fatal Memphis police beating
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said the videos of Memphis police violently beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop this month showed "one of the most heinous acts of law enforcement" he had seen in his 31-year career. Jennings made the remarks after attending a faith demonstration in Marshall Park...
Charlotte police chief, officers join 'day of unity' march for Tyre Nichols
Protesters marching through uptown on Saturday to call for change in the wake the death of Tyre Nichols were joined by Charlotte's top cop, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings. The march came a day after the release of video footage showing Memphis police kicking, beating and pepper-spraying the 29-year-old following...
Gastonia Police Department investigating $80,000 jewelry robbery
The Gastonia Police Department is looking for help from the public to find the suspect in a Jan. 17 armed robbery at a Kohl's store in Gastonia. GPD officers responded to a call about the robbery at the Kohl’s on East Franklin Boulevard around 5 p.m. Police found that about $80,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from the department store.
Is Charlotte about to face an e-scooter apocalypse?
When electric scooters first hit the streets of Charlotte in 2018, they were touted as a handy way to get around without a car — faster than walking, cheaper and more fun than Uber. Today, though, the future of scooter rentals is in doubt. The three scooter companies operating...
Goodyear Arts hopes to spread a model focused completely on local artists
Eight years ago, a group of local artists stumbled upon a unique opportunity — a developer offered them an abandoned Goodyear tire center as a home for their work. A space for collaboration and messiness became a program where artists support other artists. Goodyear Arts is one of a...
Union County board reverses vote to defy NC school calendar law
The Union County school board backed down Friday from its decision to defy North Carolina’s school calendar law, with most members maintaining a defiant tone but saying a lawsuit filed by parents left them no choice. Todd Price was among six members who voted to rescind the decision to...
Gaston County lithium mine gets another extension for state permit
North Carolina mining regulators have granted another extension of Piedmont Lithium's deadline to provide information about its application to build a lithium mine in northern Gaston County. Piedmont was supposed to supply additional data by Jan. 14. But the company told mining officials in a Dec. 28 letter that it...
Taxes could go up the most for lower-value properties after Mecklenburg County revaluation
Most property owners across Mecklenburg County will see a big jump in their tax bills after the revaluation this year. But the heaviest burden could fall on owners of lower-priced homes. On average, county staff told commissioners at their budget retreat Friday that home values doubled over the past four...
Foundation For The Carolinas makes grants to businesses in vulnerable communities
The Beyond Open grant initiative looks to help build businesses located within Charlotte’s six Corridors of Opportunity — lower-income areas with a majority of residents of color, where the city is focusing $109 million worth of investments. Foundation For the Carolinas said Friday that it has completed the...
