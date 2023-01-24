Read full article on original website
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
LSU’s Ofili runs nation-leading time in 200M
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The LSU track and field program wrapped up the first day of the Razorback Invitational on Friday. The two-day meet hosted by Arkansas was highlighted by a nation-leading time and another entry into LSU’s top-10 performance list on day one. The day ended for the...
LSU Baseball 2023 individual-game tickets on sale at 9 a.m. February 2
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Baseball 2023 individual-game tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. CT on Thursday, February 2. Fans may purchase tickets online at www.LSUtix.net, or by calling 225-578-2184 or 225-578-0100. Online ordering is encouraged in order to avoid long wait times on the phone. Individual-game...
#8 LSU Gymnastics falls to #23 Arkansas on the road
FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. (BRPROUD) – The No. 8 ranked LSU Gymnastics team fell on the road to No. 23 Arkansas, 197.475-197.250, Friday night in Fayetteville. Haleigh Bryant finished with a 39.575 for the meet, good enough to earn her once again the All-Around title for the night. Bryant has earned the title in all five meets so far this season.
Southern defeats Alcorn State in battle for first in SWAC, 80-68
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In a battle for first place in the SWAC, Southern prevailed at home over Alcorn State, 80-68. The Jaguars played an up tempo game, outscoring the Braves 26-3 in the fast break. Getting out in transition and making exciting plays was a point of emphasis for head coach Sean Woods.
Video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland bar
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Footage obtained by BRProud shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland the night she was allegedly raped and later found dead on Burbank Drive. According to an affidavit, Brooks, 19, was raped and left to wander a local neighborhood with a blood-alcohol limit of...
BRPD chief asks for prayers prior to release of Tyre Nichols video
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Video of the police stop involving 29-year-old Tyre Nichols will be released by the City of Memphis at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. Tyre Nichols’ family spoke to the media on Friday morning prior to the release of the video. Shelby County...
Livingston Parish councilman announces candidacy for state representative
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Livingston Parish councilman says he’s running for a seat in the Louisiana House of Representatives. Shane Mack, who has served eight years on the parish council, announced he will be running for state representative for District 95. “As a Livingston Parish Councilman...
Mount Zion First Baptist Church celebrates its 165th anniversary
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the weekend, a capital area church known as downtown Baton Rouge’s first place of worship for Black people celebrated its 165th anniversary. Over the years, many have come to know Mount Zion First Baptist Church as a safe haven. This was reflected...
Lukeville Elementary School in Brusly closed Monday, Jan. 30
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – After heavy rainfall inundated West Baton Rouge and surrounding areas Sunday, officials announced that one Brusly area elementary school will remain closed through Monday. According to West Baton Rouge Schools, students are not to attend classes at Lukeville Elementary School Monday, Jan. 30. But it...
Louisiana man accused of raping underage victim
LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A tip led to the arrest of Welner Sura, 33, of Livingston, in October of 2022. Sura was wanted in connection with an alleged rape of someone under the age of 13. On Tuesday, January 24, a grand jury looked over evidence and decided to...
Baton Rouge prepares for severe weather with sandbag locations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge officials are preparing for the heavy rain as the city waits out a flash flood warning. BRProud’s Storm Tracker team reported that heavy rainfall is possible and could impact low areas with poor drainage the most. During the day, the rain will increase over the I-10 and the I-12 corridor and go north. The highest risk for severe weather will be in the afternoon to the early evening.
Attorneys representing suspects in Madison Brooks case speak about allegations, media coverage
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The attorneys representing three of the suspects in the Madison Brooks rape case held a press conference at noon Friday. Four suspects in the case were arrested Monday, Jan. 23. They were identified as Casen Carver, 18; Kaivon Washington, 18; Everett Lee, 27; and a 17-year-old unnamed minor. Washington and the 17-year-old were charged with third-degree rape. Carver and Lee were charged with principal to third-degree rape.
Louisiana Art & Science Museum celebrates women with ‘Mighty Voices: Mighty Women of Theatre Baton Rouge’ event
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) –– The Louisiana Art & Science Museum is celebrating women through its “Mighty Voices: Mighty Women of Theatre Baton Rouge” event on Feb. 3. It’s a celebration of the powerhouse women featured in Ashley Longshore’s first museum exhibition, “Diamonds of History: Mighty Women,” including Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Diana Ross and Nina Simone. The event also features local performers Rebecca Smith, Nya Skipper, Chloé Marie and Brandy Johnson from Theatre Baton Rouge, accompanied by local band Alabaster Stag.
Weather Alert: Heavy rainfall Sunday with a flood watch in effect and a low severe risk
Update: A flood watch is in effect until 12 AM Monday morning as heavy rainfall will continue throughout the day into the night. Already 3-5″ have fallen in and around the Baton Rouge area with more expected. Showers will begin to enter the region early Sunday morning. With dewpoints...
Dangerously high water causes road closures during Sunday’s storm
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As rain swept through the capital region and surrounding areas Sunday, Jan. 29, a number of roads flooded, resulting in multiple closures. Road closures and areas with dangerously high water are listed below. East Baton Rouge Parish. The City of Baton Rouge is reporting...
‘The worst of conditions have passed,’ EBR officials say regarding Sunday’s severe weather
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – East Baton Rouge Parish leaders issued a warning regarding the significant rainfall that impacted the region and surrounding areas Sunday, Jan. 29. According to a news release from the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, as of 3 p.m., local first responders...
Baton Rouge police identify victim in deadly shooting on Mission Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police say a 21-year-old was killed in a Thursday evening shooting in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge police identified the victim as Rajanee Williams, 21. An 18-year-old was also found behind a home in the 3300 block of Mission Drive, according to BRPD. Investigators said the shooting happened at 7 p.m. Williams died at the scene and the 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Pointe Coupee Fire Chief’s two-year-old son severely burned
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Pointe Coupee’s Fire Chief’s two-year-old son named AJ was traumatized after receiving 2nd and 3rd-degree burns on Sunday, Jan. 22. Pointe Coupee Fire Chief, Aaron Edwards, is also a full-time employee of the Baton Rouge Fire Department. Edwards’s two-year-old son, AJ, was involved in a burn accident while visiting family in St. Charles. The accident resulted in significant burns to his neck and upper body.
Ascension Parish deputy arrested on DWI charges, sheriff says
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — An Ascension Parish deputy is accused of driving while intoxicated early Saturday morning. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded to an accident on Highway 44 in Galvez around 4 a.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they identified the driver as Curley Jones. Through an investigation, deputies discovered Jones was driving while intoxicated when the accident happened.
