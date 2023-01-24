ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 2

Easton Md
5d ago

I’m all for it now that I closed my small business because there’s no way I could have stayed open - paying $15 per hour to some high school kids.

Reply
3
Related
wypr.org

Gov. Moore promises to support students' mental health in Maryland classrooms

Gov. Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller promised the public to prioritize the mental health of Maryland’s students to ensure their academic success at a press conference hosted by Behavioral Health System Baltimore on Friday. The conversation featured the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra along with national and local experts to discuss the youth mental health crisis.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Four-day work week proposed in Maryland

Could the State of Maryland institute a 4-day work week? That's the proposal in new legislation currently before state lawmakers. The bill would allow 4-day work weeks for both private and public workers. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald spoke to the bill's author in Annapolis.
MARYLAND STATE
justshortofcrazy.com

Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland

Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
MARYLAND STATE
Axios DC

Fentanyl is killing older, Black D.C. residents

Data: D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Note: Out of deaths investigated by the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Includes fentanyl and fentanyl analogs. Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios VisualsFentanyl was involved in nearly every fatal overdose in D.C. last year through August 31. Why it matters: Black and senior residents have disproportionately been impacted by the opioid epidemic in D.C. The big picture: Fentanyl — a potent synthetic opioid — has flooded the nation's illegal drug market in recent years as it’s cheap to produce, experts tell Axios. Drugs that users may think are heroin, oxycodone or cocaine...
WASHINGTON, DC
WGAL

UPDATE: I-81 reopens at Maryland, Pennsylvania line

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle fire shut down I-81 on Thursday morning in Franklin County at the Maryland, Pennsylvania state line. The southbound lanes of I-81 were closed at Exit 1, PA-163/Mason Dixon Road. There were delays of nearly an hour in the area. The scene has since...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Drug Kingpin Sentenced for Role in Distributing Large Amounts of Fentanyl in Maryland and Surrounding Areas

Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the plea and sentencing of Darvin Kevin McCoy, 36, of Odenton, Maryland, on charges including drug kingpin and supervision of a criminal organization, which relate to a long-term investigation into a fentanyl distribution ring that was operating in Howard County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
ODENTON, MD
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters

(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

House Wins: VA Gaming Machine Thieves' Luck Runs Out

Two brazen gaming machine bandits from Maryland are in police custody in Virginia following a rash of thefts from area convenience stores, the Fairfax County Police Department announced. For weeks, Maryland residents Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35, have been wanted by the department after stealing gaming machines from...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
iheart.com

Check Your Powerball tickets. Someone won 1 MILLION and it could be YOU!

So looks like NO ONE hit the big half billion dollar jackpot but lots of people won lesser prizes including at least one new millionaire in Northern Virginia!!. Someone bought a Powerball ticket at an Alexandria Giant grocery store and matched five numbers in Monday night’s drawing — meaning they win $1 million dollars.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
wmar2news

Say it ain't SNOW...

A few areas in Maryland received their first measurable snow of the season on Monday morning! In Carroll county, 1" of snow was measured in Westminster and a little under an inch of snow was recorded in Manchester. We have another round of potential wintry weather in store for Wednesday....
WESTMINSTER, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy