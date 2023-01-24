Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through WednesdayNational Weather ForceDallas, TX
Woman Loses Her Life After Threatening To Blackmail Married Lover. Should You Put Your Life On The Line For Love?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDallas, TX
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening SoonAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Related
The Colony Considers Indoor Adventure Park Development
A new indoor adventure park is looking to set up shop in the Colony. According to the Colony Courier-Leader, the Colony Planning and Zoning Commission approved a plan to develop a new indoor adventure facility at a meeting held on Jan. 24. The proposed development is eyeing a plot of...
McKinney TxDOT Project Could Force Residents To Move
TxDOT is planning a new freeway to alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney, but nothing is finalized. But the proposed freeway brings forth issues for community members. TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass earlier this month, but, the C-route would force...
Frisco’s Second H-E-B Confirmed
H-E-B fans rejoice! Frisco could have their second location this year, but no finalized date was set. Two other H-E-B stores will also open this year in Allen and McKinney. H-E-B could begin construction on its second Frisco store as early as June this year. But H-E-B spokesperson Maybrie Jackson told Local Profile “We have not finalized a construction start date.”
Plano Named Least Affordable City For Minimum Wage Workers
A new report says that Plano, Texas is the least affordable city in the U.S. for residents that earn a minimum wage salary. Financial technology company SmartAsset conducted the study by evaluating the minimum wage in 79 of the largest American cities and adjusted them to account for the cost of living in each city.
North Texas Ranks As A Top Spot To Rent In 2023
If you are looking to rent an apartment these days, the Dallas suburbs hold some of the best rental prospects in the county, according to a new report. As reported by RentCafe.com, a nationwide apartment search website, North Texas’s Frisco and McKinney are ranked as two of the best places to find a new apartment in 2023.
Young Boy Assists Plano Police With Silver Alert
A father and son helped return a 77-year-old man suffering from Alzheimer’s disease home after reporting a vehicle to 911. The Plano and Richardson police departments recognized the two citizens on Monday for their assistance with this Silver Alert. While returning home from their ranch in Oklahoma, 13-year-old Aristosios...
Anna ISD Approves Moving To Four-Day Weeks
The Anna Independent School District (AISD) school board recently announced that it approved of moving to four-day weeks for the upcoming 2023-24 school year. According to WFAA, the North Texas school board approved the brand-new school structure this past Friday during a board meeting. AISD says that the recently introduced...
Local Voice: John Roach
Being a member of growing communities in North Texas has its challenges. But being a local leader, trying to manage balance in your life, is even harder. Local Profile reached out to nine leaders in the Collin County community that have learned through trial and failure how they create balance in their daily lives, and just maybe, you can learn from their advice and experiences to find balance in yours.
Dallas Waiving Misdemeanor Warrant Fees For Individuals That Make Sock Donations
The City of Dallas recently announced that any individuals with outstanding low-level misdemeanor warrants can take care of them without having to pay warrant fees if they make a sock donation. As a part of the Dallas Municipal Court’s annual Ticket Track Down, the two-week initiative — between Jan. 23,...
$2 Billion Development Planned For Frisco’s Brinkmann Ranch
A new $2 billion retail and residential development in Frisco will be moving ahead at Brinkmann Ranch. The financing was recently completed for the development to proceed. Landon Homes and the building company Toll Brothers, were contracted to build on 15 acres of space on Brinkmann Ranch at the southwest corner of Coit Road and Eldorado Parkway. Trammell Crow Residential is set to construct the first apartments for the development. According to the financing team Northmarq, the retail project is part of a larger 600-acre master-planned, mixed-use development.
McAfee To Move Headquarters To Frisco
Seemingly everyone wants a piece of North Texas these days. One week after the announcement of the new Universal Studios theme park, the San Jose-based cybersecurity company McAfee announced it’ll be Frisco’s newest addition by moving its headquarters to The Star in 2023. According to the press release,...
Red Phone Booth, A Prohibition Experience Will Open In The Colony
Red Phone Booth is bringing its 1920s prohibition experience to The Colony, Texas. The new location will open in the Grotto at Grandscape this March. Red Phone Booth is a unique dining and drinking experience, featuring a turn-of-the-century craft cocktail selection and an exclusive cigar program. While the lounge will be open to the public, part of the prohibition experience is guests need a secret phone number from a member, local hotel or restaurant to dial into the restored London antique red phone booth to gain entry.
Dallas Mayor Wants To Take Universal Studios Park From Frisco
After Frisco residents expressed concerns about what the new Universal Studios theme park, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson proposed a solution: We’ll take it. In a tweet posted on Jan. 19, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson proposed having the theme park installed in Hensley Field instead. Mayor Johnson is known for...
The Top 5 Things To Do This Week In Dallas & Collin County
Art exhibits, musicals and culinary experiences— find it all in just one week in Collin County. Scroll all the way down to see our local picks for where to eat and drink this week. Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!. Greek Wine Paired Dinner.
Plano ISD Launches First Of Its Kind Cosmetology Program
A partnership between the Plano school district and a hairdressing academy is opening new doors for local students and will offer more opportunities for Plano students. Originally reported by NBCDFW, the Plano ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a new partnership with the TONI&GUY Hairdressing Academy to launch a cosmetology program for Plano ISD juniors and seniors during its Jan. 10 meeting.
Plano Police Report Increased Gun Thefts
The Plano Police Department issued a warning on Facebook after seeing an increase in gun thefts. The majority of the thefts occurred when vehicles were left unlocked. According to the police department, most of the thefts are due to cars remaining unlocked. In 2021, 83 guns were stolen from 78 vehicles, of those 95% did not have their doors locked. In 2022, 121 guns were stolen from 105 vehicles, of those, 76% were not locked, police said.
Plano ISD Releases Data On Academic Performance
Plano ISD continues performing above the state level, according to a recently released Texas Academic Performance Report. Texas Education Code §39.053 requires every district’s board of trustees to publish an annual report that includes the TAPR (Texas Academic Performance Report) report, campus performance objective, a report of violent or criminal incidents and information received under Texas Education Code §51.403(e) from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
$900,000 Donated To The North Texas Food Bank
Retail company Kroger recently presented a check for $900,000, along with over 80,000 pounds of food, to the North Texas Food Bank. According to NBC 5, the retailer had raised the money and food donations from the community in an effort to fight against food insecurity throughout North Texas. Kroger...
What To Know About Universal Studios’ Frisco Location
If you take the drive up to Frisco to check out Universal Studio’s new location in Frisco you’ll find some houses, an unfinished road and a big plot of land. Looking out over the location is 97 acres of open space and grass fields, it looks more like farmland, waiting to be filled with cows or horses. But soon that area will be pouring with visitors to the newest major attraction in Frisco.
$1.9 Million Approved By Plano City Council To Fight Homelessness
During the Plano City Council meeting on Jan. 9, councilmembers voted unanimously to approve $1.9 million in funds to support homeless individuals in the city. The HOME American Rescue Plan allocates funds for those with an income of 50% or below the area median. The funds will primarily be used for homeless prevention resources in order to keep individuals off the streets.
Local Profile
Plano, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
925K+
Views
ABOUT
Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.http://www.localprofile.com
Comments / 0