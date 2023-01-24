Read full article on original website
WSAZ
W.Va. House seeks to bolster foster care advocate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With more than 6,000 children in foster care, the West Virginia House of Delegates is looking to bolster oversight of the state’s foster care system. The House Health and Human Resources Committee advanced legislation Thursday to strengthen the role of the state’s foster care ombudsman....
Utah becomes first state in 2023 to ban gender-affirming care for youth
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) signed a controversial bill Saturday that would ban gender-affirming health care and hormone therapy for transgender children. The big picture: The move follows similar legislation enacted in other GOP-led states amid a larger wave of anti-trans bills, many of which target youth. Details: SB16, introduced...
WSAZ
WTAP
Gov. Jim Justice announces salary increases, retention bonuses at W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice announced on Jan. 24 some salary increases for employees of the West Virginia Department of Human Resources. Justice said that, effective immediately, the starting salaries of all child protective services, adult protective services, and youth service workers will be increased 20%. Justice also said that existing employees whose salaries fall below the new starting salary would immediately have their current salaries increased as well. Long-term DHHR employees will also be eligible for new retention bonuses.
DHHR Reminds Residents that SNAP Emergency Allotments are Ending in March
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Family Assistance is reminding residents receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits that the last issuance of COVID-19 SNAP Emergency Allotments (EA) will be in February 2023 due to the funding being discontinued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
WSAZ
New police station to help train officers across West Virginia
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With city leaders and the community on hand, St. Albans opened up its brand-new police station for the public to tour. The new station is more than fifteen times bigger than the previous station. The new station provides space Police Chief Marc Gilbert said the...
wchsnetwork.com
Charleston, St. Albans men charged in Huntington murder
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Four Kanawha County men have been charged in connection with a Nov. 30, 2022 murder in Huntington. Huntington police allege the four killed Christopher Johnson. His body was found near 18th Street and 9th Avenue. He had been shot. Police arrested three of the four men...
West Virginia bill passes Senate that would require hospitals with ER to mandate rape kit training
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Victims of sexual assault in West Virginia may have an easier time finding health care providers to conduct forensic examinations and collect rape kits if a bill passed Monday by the state Senate becomes law. Currently, some sexual assault victims have to travel hours to find a provider properly trained to […]
WV House passes four bills
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, in the House of Delegates, four bills were passed. House Bill 2754 permits pharmacy technicians to perform immunizations. House Bill 2757 expands eligibility for the WV Invests Grant Program to not-for-profit private baccalaureate institutions and not-for-profit, hospital-based allied health programs. House Bill 2776 updates...
Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person has died in Fayette County on Wednesday and another in Harrison County yesterday from fires at their homes. The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill, Fayette County. A 46 year old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
WSLS
Extra SNAP benefits set to expire, Feeding Southwest Virginia receives major donation
SALEM, Va. – On Friday, Feeding Southwest Virginia received a massive donation of 30,000 pounds of protein from Smithfield Foods. As part of the Commonwealth Clash rivalry games between the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech, the two schools put aside their differences to work with Smithfield to help their hometowns.
West Virginia city among Forbes top travel locations
A city in West Virginia has made it onto Forbes' list of "Best Places to Travel In 2023."
WV Family Court Judge to face impeachment
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia Family Court Judge is the subject of an impeachment resolution to be introduced by the WV House of Delegates on Monday following the commission of a warrantless search which violated, among other things, Constitutional rights of West Virginia citizens. The resolution, of...
Where the heck is ‘Flipping,’ West Virginia? and other strange WV place names
Most West Virginians know about Big Ugly, Booger Hole and Odd, but have you heard of 'Flipping,' West Virginia?
Pennsylvania 'on high alert' for bird flu as egg prices drop
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- This case is in a different commonwealth: Virginia, not Pennsylvania. But Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture is "on high alert" for highly-pathogenic avian influenza, Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding told CBS News Friday, partly because of last week's confirmed case in Virginia. The reason? "They are in the same flyway – the Atlantic flyway – as Pennsylvania," Redding said.In other words, in the path of migrating birds, who can spread the disease, which has caused the deaths of nearly 60 million birds – and contributed to high prices for everything from Thanksgiving turkeys last November to eggs today. But it's January....
The West Virginia governors that spent time in prison
Bribery, extortion, obstruction of justice and fraud are just a few of the things these two former West Virginia governors were convicted of.
WTRF
West Virginia food stamps/SNAP emergency benefits ending in March, says DHHR
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bureau for Family Assistance is reminding residents receiving food stamps/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits that the last issuance of COVID-19 SNAP Emergency Allotments (EA) will be in February 2023. This is due to the funding being discontinued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
West Virginians would drive almost 8 hours instead of taking hour flight
A recent survey shows that Americans, and West Virginians, really do prefer driving over flying.
This train ride under $50 goes through some of West Virginia’s most scenic spots
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Some of West Virginia’s most well-known, scenic spots include New River Gorge, Kanawha Falls, Summers County and more. The Amtrak Cardinal train, which travels between Chicago and New York, goes through several of West Virginia’s famous tourist locations. The first Mountain State stop, depending on which way one is traveling, is […]
WVNT-TV
Why are there stripes on the roads in West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you see that roads are temporarily striped, a vehicle wasn’t accidentally spilling something or accidentally dragging something on the road. The roads have been pretreated against snow or other winter weather. Because roads can be pretreated with the brine up to 48 hours before snow hits, the stripes can sometimes show up before drivers are even thinking about snow.
