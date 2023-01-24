ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

WSAZ

W.Va. House seeks to bolster foster care advocate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With more than 6,000 children in foster care, the West Virginia House of Delegates is looking to bolster oversight of the state’s foster care system. The House Health and Human Resources Committee advanced legislation Thursday to strengthen the role of the state’s foster care ombudsman....
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Axios

Utah becomes first state in 2023 to ban gender-affirming care for youth

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) signed a controversial bill Saturday that would ban gender-affirming health care and hormone therapy for transgender children. The big picture: The move follows similar legislation enacted in other GOP-led states amid a larger wave of anti-trans bills, many of which target youth. Details: SB16, introduced...
UTAH STATE
WTAP

Gov. Jim Justice announces salary increases, retention bonuses at W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice announced on Jan. 24 some salary increases for employees of the West Virginia Department of Human Resources. Justice said that, effective immediately, the starting salaries of all child protective services, adult protective services, and youth service workers will be increased 20%. Justice also said that existing employees whose salaries fall below the new starting salary would immediately have their current salaries increased as well. Long-term DHHR employees will also be eligible for new retention bonuses.
Lootpress

DHHR Reminds Residents that SNAP Emergency Allotments are Ending in March

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Family Assistance is reminding residents receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits that the last issuance of COVID-19 SNAP Emergency Allotments (EA) will be in February 2023 due to the funding being discontinued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
WSAZ

New police station to help train officers across West Virginia

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With city leaders and the community on hand, St. Albans opened up its brand-new police station for the public to tour. The new station is more than fifteen times bigger than the previous station. The new station provides space Police Chief Marc Gilbert said the...
SAINT ALBANS, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston, St. Albans men charged in Huntington murder

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Four Kanawha County men have been charged in connection with a Nov. 30, 2022 murder in Huntington. Huntington police allege the four killed Christopher Johnson. His body was found near 18th Street and 9th Avenue. He had been shot. Police arrested three of the four men...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

WV House passes four bills

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, in the House of Delegates, four bills were passed. House Bill 2754 permits pharmacy technicians to perform immunizations. House Bill 2757 expands eligibility for the WV Invests Grant Program to not-for-profit private baccalaureate institutions and not-for-profit, hospital-based allied health programs. House Bill 2776 updates...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person has died in Fayette County on Wednesday and another in Harrison County yesterday from fires at their homes. The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill, Fayette County. A 46 year old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

WV Family Court Judge to face impeachment

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia Family Court Judge is the subject of an impeachment resolution to be introduced by the WV House of Delegates on Monday following the commission of a warrantless search which violated, among other things, Constitutional rights of West Virginia citizens. The resolution, of...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania 'on high alert' for bird flu as egg prices drop

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- This case is in a different commonwealth: Virginia, not Pennsylvania. But Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture is "on high alert" for highly-pathogenic avian influenza, Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding told CBS News Friday, partly because of last week's confirmed case in Virginia. The reason? "They are in the same flyway – the Atlantic flyway – as Pennsylvania," Redding said.In other words, in the path of migrating birds, who can spread the disease, which has caused the deaths of nearly 60 million birds – and contributed to high prices for everything from Thanksgiving turkeys last November to eggs today. But it's January....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF

West Virginia food stamps/SNAP emergency benefits ending in March, says DHHR

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bureau for Family Assistance is reminding residents receiving food stamps/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits that the last issuance of COVID-19 SNAP Emergency Allotments (EA) will be in February 2023. This is due to the funding being discontinued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

This train ride under $50 goes through some of West Virginia’s most scenic spots

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Some of West Virginia’s most well-known, scenic spots include New River Gorge, Kanawha Falls, Summers County and more. The Amtrak Cardinal train, which travels between Chicago and New York, goes through several of West Virginia’s famous tourist locations. The first Mountain State stop, depending on which way one is traveling, is […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNT-TV

Why are there stripes on the roads in West Virginia?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you see that roads are temporarily striped, a vehicle wasn’t accidentally spilling something or accidentally dragging something on the road. The roads have been pretreated against snow or other winter weather. Because roads can be pretreated with the brine up to 48 hours before snow hits, the stripes can sometimes show up before drivers are even thinking about snow.
MARION COUNTY, WV

