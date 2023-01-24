I think it should be unanimous. If a decision is not unanimous it seems to create a sense of uncertainty. We have had people released that were wrongly convicted. I think Desantis is choosing based on vote popularity.
I think he is wrong on this. Our ‘Justice’ system (now 2 tier), is not perfect. If there weren’t so many mistakes made by the system, he would have a good point. Life is precious.
Uh...no. This man can't leave well enough alone. Has to have his Putty Face in everything to pander to his base. What happens if it a 50/50 vote? Split the defendant in half? Every day it's some rando crazy idea he's throwing against the wall.
