Daily on Energy: Natural gas is getting the embrace the industry long sought

In 2006, historian Mark Moyar, with whom I have collaborated on the subject, published the first volume of a planned revisionist history of the Vietnam War, to much fanfare and controversy, titled Triumph Forsaken. Marshaling not only American sources but a wealth of published North Vietnamese accounts and memoirs, Moyar argued vigorously that American support of South Vietnamese leader Ngo Dinh Diem was sustainable and necessary to prevent a then-aggressive Chinese and Vietnamese communist march down Southeast Asia and turn one of the most populous global regions red. The American decision to allow Diem to be killed in a coup and replaced with a junta of generals was thus a near-fatal error that almost lost Vietnam and the whole region to communist aggression.

3 DAYS AGO