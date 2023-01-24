Daily on Energy: Natural gas is getting the embrace the industry long sought

Read full article on original website
Related
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Washington Examiner
Marjorie Taylor Greene amendment to bar Biden from selling oil suffers massive defeat
An amendment pushed by Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to bar President Joe Biden from selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve crashed and burned in a massive bipartisan defeat Thursday. The amendment failed 14-418, with only 14 Republicans in support. In announcing the amendment, Greene accused Biden of being a...
Washington Examiner
Another glaring problem with Biden's classified documents scandal: China's investment in his DC think tank
An overlooked detail in President Joe Biden’s classified documents scandal is the role China may have played. Several of the documents were found in Biden’s affiliated Washington, D.C., think tank, which has received more than $50 million in Chinese donations over the past several years. The Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, run in part by the University of Pennsylvania, has also hosted pro-China events in which there was little security and attendees reportedly were able to wander in and out of any number of rooms.
Washington Examiner
Daily on Energy: Why phase two of the Russian price cap is much riskier than the first
Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. PHASE TWO OF THE PRICE CAP: European Union diplomats are beginning talks today to review both...
Washington Examiner
Hard right turns on Ukraine: Vocal GOP minority opposes further funding for war effort
MTG: ‘WE MUST STOP FUNDING UKRAINE’: There is a small but growing minority in the Trump wing of the Republican Party who believe the Biden administration has gone overboard in its financial and military support for Ukraine and that it’s time to rein in the unbridled spending.
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
Washington Examiner
Germany’s big Russian mole scandal gets worse — and involves America
Last month, just in time for Christmas, Germany got an unwelcome present. Namely, its biggest spy scandal in decades, with the arrest of a suspected Russian mole embedded deep inside Berlin’s intelligence system. The suspect, identified in Germany only as Carsten L. due to stringent privacy laws (his surname...
Washington Examiner
Biden must end 'secrecy' about migrant relocations to small upstate towns: New York GOP
House Republicans in upstate New York blasted the Biden administration for its “secrecy” in shuffling illegal immigrants from the U.S.-Mexico border into communities nationwide. Five GOP lawmakers, led by House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik and Rep. Claudia Tenney, sent President Joe Biden a letter Thursday blasting his...
Washington Examiner
Top intelligence official defends herself over 'stonewalling' accusations around Biden classified documents
Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines defended herself one day after bipartisan outcry from committee members about her stonewalling on details about the Trump and Biden classified documents sagas. Members of the Senate committee slammed the unwillingness of Haines to provide details on or give them access to the classified...
Washington Examiner
WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump visits New Hampshire in soft launch for 2024 campaign
Former President Donald Trump is starting to move his 2024 campaign along after a quiet launch in November was met with tepid response. En route to his first campaign rally in an “intimate” meeting in South Carolina, Trump is making a stop in New Hampshire to speak at the annual meeting of state Republicans.
Washington Examiner
How many gangbangers has Biden let in our country?
Just weeks after moving from Norfolk, Virginia, to live with her boyfriend in Aberdeen, Maryland, 20-year-old Kayla Hamilton was found strangled to death inside the young couple’s home. A 17-year-old male was quickly identified as a person of interest in the killing, but it wasn’t until DNA evidence came...
Washington Examiner
Trump rally live: South Carolina hosting 'intimate' campaign event for former president
The former president is expected to announce his leadership team for the state. Former President Donald Trump went from silence on the campaign trail to barnstorming on Saturday, holding two events and promising more to come. Before stopping in pivotal early primary South Carolina, Trump gave the keynote address to...
Washington Examiner
Leftist excuses for fare evasion are destroying mass transit
After President Joe Biden signed a $7,500 credit for select electric vehicles into law, some left-wing critics asked why "Amtrak Joe" was expending his political capital on cars rather than rails. Whether it's Naderites concerned about the nation's unusually high traffic fatality rate or advocates of a pedestrian way of life, public transit fiends have become more and more vocal in questioning why Americans are so addicted to our deadly, isolating, and time-consuming cars.
Washington Examiner
Weekly White House Report Card: ‘Home of the Whopper’
This week’s White House report card finds President Joe Biden in miserable shape. House Republicans are starting up their investigations into his problem policies and decisions, he’s getting crushed in early 2024 primary polls and the price of eggs continue to soar. Democratic pollster John Zogby highlighted Biden’s...
Washington Examiner
'Very disloyal': Trump chides Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley amid 2024 speculation
Former President Donald Trump criticized two potential rivals in the GOP's 2024 race for the White House while traveling to New Hampshire and South Carolina to drum up support for his 2024 campaign. The former president told reporters on Saturday aboard his plane that DeSantis would not have been governor...
Washington Examiner
Trump starts 2024 campaign with look back at his time in White House
Former President Donald Trump started out his 2024 White House campaign with a promise to New Hampshire voters he would stand by them. The 2024 cycle has been churning for months, despite Trump operating as the single top-tier candidate participating. On Saturday afternoon, the former president addressed the Granite State GOP annual meeting.
Washington Examiner
The eternal reexamination of Vietnam
In 2006, historian Mark Moyar, with whom I have collaborated on the subject, published the first volume of a planned revisionist history of the Vietnam War, to much fanfare and controversy, titled Triumph Forsaken. Marshaling not only American sources but a wealth of published North Vietnamese accounts and memoirs, Moyar argued vigorously that American support of South Vietnamese leader Ngo Dinh Diem was sustainable and necessary to prevent a then-aggressive Chinese and Vietnamese communist march down Southeast Asia and turn one of the most populous global regions red. The American decision to allow Diem to be killed in a coup and replaced with a junta of generals was thus a near-fatal error that almost lost Vietnam and the whole region to communist aggression.
Washington Examiner
Babel at Davos
DAVOS, SWITZERLAND — Come, let us make a city and a tower, the top whereof may reach to heaven: and let us make our name famous before we be scattered abroad into all lands. The funny thing about themes is they tend to repeat, regardless of the era. The...
Comments / 0