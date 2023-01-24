Georgia woman steals the show on 1st episode of ‘The Bachelor.’ Here’s a recap.

“You seem like an incredible, awesome woman and you are absolutely stunning,” Zach Shallcross told Charity Lawson as millions of viewers watched on TV. “And I’d like to kiss you, if that’s okay.”

Charity, love and steamy kisses. What more could a guy want?

I’m Chelsea Madden, a reporter for the Ledger-Enquirer and Macon Telegraph, and I’m also a huge fan of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.” This season I’ll be recapping Zach’s journey to find love and highlighting his time with Charity, a Columbus native.

Let’s get into what happened on last night’s episode of “ The Bachelor.”

“I’m a therapist and I serve primarily children and families,” Charity said last night in her introduction on the ABC show.

She introduced herself in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia and immediately talked about her career and her eagerness to find love.

“I am so ready for love. I want to find my partner. I want to be engaged. I want to start a life with my person,” she said. “I want someone who treats me good and definitely someone who can make me laugh.”

So, is Zach that someone?

As Charity made her way to meet Zach Shallcross, she wore a sparkling one shoulder deep pink gown and an eager smile. She was also the third woman to exit the limo to meet Zach.

“My name is Charity and that also means love, and I figured what better place to find love than at the Bachelor Mansion,” she told Zach.

During the down time, Charity bonded with the other women and waited for the perfect moment to snag Zach for a talk — and he seemed just as eager as her to chat.

She told him about the “small town” of Columbus and her “life-changing” career in helping children with trauma. The pair bonded, laughed and embraced each other in a kiss.

“I cannot contain my excitement right now because he asked to kiss me,” she told the cameras after their conversation.

And it looks like the kiss left quite the impression on Zach, too.

In the first rose ceremony of the season, Charity was the second woman to be called to accept Zach’s rose.

Her answer?

“Absolutely.”

See more of Charity and Zach’s love story next Monday, Jan. 30, at 8 p.m. EST.

Zach Shallcross will be the star of the 27th season of ABC’s reality television dating show, “The Bachelor.” Craig Sjodin/ABC