ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Georgia woman steals the show on 1st episode of ‘The Bachelor.’ Here’s a recap.

By Chelsea Madden
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1flIZr_0kPaEAOS00

“You seem like an incredible, awesome woman and you are absolutely stunning,” Zach Shallcross told Charity Lawson as millions of viewers watched on TV. “And I’d like to kiss you, if that’s okay.”

Charity, love and steamy kisses. What more could a guy want?

I’m Chelsea Madden, a reporter for the Ledger-Enquirer and Macon Telegraph, and I’m also a huge fan of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.” This season I’ll be recapping Zach’s journey to find love and highlighting his time with Charity, a Columbus native.

Let’s get into what happened on last night’s episode of “ The Bachelor.”

“I’m a therapist and I serve primarily children and families,” Charity said last night in her introduction on the ABC show.

She introduced herself in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia and immediately talked about her career and her eagerness to find love.

“I am so ready for love. I want to find my partner. I want to be engaged. I want to start a life with my person,” she said. “I want someone who treats me good and definitely someone who can make me laugh.”

So, is Zach that someone?

As Charity made her way to meet Zach Shallcross, she wore a sparkling one shoulder deep pink gown and an eager smile. She was also the third woman to exit the limo to meet Zach.

“My name is Charity and that also means love, and I figured what better place to find love than at the Bachelor Mansion,” she told Zach.

During the down time, Charity bonded with the other women and waited for the perfect moment to snag Zach for a talk — and he seemed just as eager as her to chat.

She told him about the “small town” of Columbus and her “life-changing” career in helping children with trauma. The pair bonded, laughed and embraced each other in a kiss.

“I cannot contain my excitement right now because he asked to kiss me,” she told the cameras after their conversation.

And it looks like the kiss left quite the impression on Zach, too.

In the first rose ceremony of the season, Charity was the second woman to be called to accept Zach’s rose.

Her answer?

“Absolutely.”

See more of Charity and Zach’s love story next Monday, Jan. 30, at 8 p.m. EST.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23rYll_0kPaEAOS00
Zach Shallcross will be the star of the 27th season of ABC’s reality television dating show, “The Bachelor.” Craig Sjodin/ABC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18hY3p_0kPaEAOS00
Charity Lawson ABC.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Here’s What Really Went Wrong Between ‘Bachelor’ Couple Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell

Former Bachelor star Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell had one of the sweetest romances during the show’s 20th season, and they shocked fans by calling off their engagement in May 2017. Fans later relived their romantic beginnings during The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons Ever in June 2020, but sadly, their romance did not last. Keep reading for everything to know about Ben and Lauren’s split, what went wrong and more.
OREGON STATE
StyleCaster

What Does Zach Do For a Living? His Real Job Pays a Lot More Than What He Makes as the Bachelor

As the most wanted man on reality television (at least for the next seasons), it makes sense why fans want to know what Zach did for a living before The Bachelor 2023 and what his life was like pre-Bachelor Nation fame. The Bachelor season 27 lead is Zach Shallcross, a 26-year-old from Anaheim Hills, California, who now lives in Austin, Texas. Zach was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, where he was Rachel’s contestant and self-eliminated in the final three. Zach was announced as the season 27 Bachelor at the The Bachelorette season 19...
TENNESSEE STATE
People

Actor McKinley Belcher III Marries Blake Fox in a Intimate Black-Tie Wedding: 'It Means Everything'

Broadway's McKinley Belcher III married his longtime boyfriend in a stunning New Jersey wedding after celebrating four years together McKinley Belcher III has said "I do!" The Broadway actor, 38, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Blake Fox in an intimate, black-tie affair in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the Antique Loft, a 4000 square foot rooftop in downtown Hoboken, the same day they celebrated their 4-year anniversary after connecting on Instagram in the latter part of 2018. "It means everything!" raved Belcher...
HOBOKEN, NJ
RadarOnline

Barbara Walters' Daughter Put $3.4 Million Florida Waterfront Condo On The Market After Journalist's Dementia Diagnosis

The late iconic journalist Barbara Walters purchased a Florida waterfront condo in 2014 but her daughter, Jaqueline Dena Guber, listed the $3.4 million pad shortly after her mother transferred ownership of the estate following her dementia diagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned. Walters, who passed away on December 30 at age 93, adopted Guber, 54, in 1968. Throughout her legendary career, the journalist interviewed dozens of influential figures in pop culture and the political atmosphere before she announced her retirement. The same year, Walters purchased the $3.4 million Florida condo. Following her dementia diagnosis in April 2016, she transferred ownership of the...
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

Brittany Mahomes‘ Daughter Sterling Rocked a New Braided ’Do & the Cutest Chiefs Hoodie at Her Dad's Latest Game

The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a playoffs win on Saturday against the Jaguars, and they couldn’t have done it without the support of their biggest (little) fan: Sterling Mahomes! Brittany Mahomes shared the cutest new pictures of her 1-year-old daughter cheering on her dad Patrick Mahomes, and we are obsessed with her adorable look. “Dawg energy⚡️,” Brittany wrote on Instagram yesterday, along with a carousel of images from the game (see the adorable photos HERE). While Brittany looked amazing in a long yellow coat with a Chiefs-red crossbody purse, Sterling stole the show. The toddler wore a super cute Chiefs hoodie...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Page Six

Robin Roberts to marry girlfriend Amber Laign after 18 years together

Here come the brides. Robin Roberts announced on “Good Morning America” Monday that she finally plans to walk down the aisle with her girlfriend of nearly 18 years, Amber Laign, in 2023. “I’m saying yes to marriage. We’re getting married this year,” the news anchor told author and motivational speaker Gabrielle Bernstein after admitting she was “hesitating” to share the news because she had not “said it out loud yet.” Roberts, 62, revealed she and Laign, 48, “talked about” marriage in the past but “put it off” once the Plant Juice Oils co-founder was diagnosed with breast cancer in late 2021. Laign completed radiation...
Page Six

‘RHOA’ alum Phaedra Parks’ ex Apollo Nida secretly marries Sherien Almufti

Apollo Nida is a married man once again. The ex-husband of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Phaedra Parks announced Thursday that he secretly wed his fiancée, Sherien Almufti. Nida, 44, and Almufti, 42, told TMZ that they held an intimate ceremony with close family and friends at a church in the Atlanta area on Oct. 14, 2022. Parks, 49, and the former couple’s two sons, Ayden, 12, and Dylan, 9, were aware of the wedding but did not attend, according to the outlet. Nida shared photos on his entertainment company HD Promotions’ Instagram account from the bride and groom’s big day. Almufti wore a one-shoulder...
ATLANTA, GA
Looper

Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney Steps Away From Series To Handle Personal Matters

"Chicago Fire" was the first installment in Dick Wolfe's "One Chicago" franchise that would spin off in various directions following all of the emergency personnel working in the Windy City. Since 2012, viewers have tuned in to watch Firehouse 51 put out fires, both literal and metaphorical. But while dealing with all kinds of issues across Chicago would be enough for some shows, "Chicago Fire" knows when to take a step back and allow audiences a chance to see the inner-personal lives of the firefighters who make up the department.
OREGON STATE
Life and Style Weekly

Nick Viall Predicts ‘Bachelor’ Lead Zach Shallcross’ Will Have ‘an Emotional Journey’ Amid Season 27

Lots of tears and even more feelings of love! Bachelor lead Zach Shallcross has "an emotional journey" ahead, Nick Viall tells Life & Style exclusively ahead of the ABC show's 27th season premiere. "I haven’t had the chance to meet him in person, but I hear he’s a great guy," the "Viall Files" podcast host, 42, shares with Life...
WISCONSIN STATE
OK! Magazine

Savannah Chrisley Gives Glimpse Into Life With 10-Year-Old Chloe After Taking Custody While Todd & Julie Are In Prison

Savannah Chrisley just gave her followers insight into her new life as a guardian to her sister and brother. On Wednesday, January 25, the Chrisley Knows Best star took to Instagram to share a funny clip of 10-year-old Chloe sitting at the kitchen table chatting with her sibling."Don't be a Karen today," Savannah wrote alongside the video of her biological niece, who was taken in by Todd and Julie Chrisley in 2016 from the patriarch's eldest son, Kyle Chrisley. SAVANNAH CHRISLEY IS 'GRIEVING THE LOSS OF PARENTS THAT ARE STILL ALIVE' AHEAD OF TODD & JULIE CHRISLEY'S PRISON SENTENCESThe 25-year-old...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Newly Engaged Cher Shows Off Diamond Ring On Date Night With Fiancé Alexander 'AE' Edwards Despite Concern From Friends

Newly engaged Cher flaunted her new diamond ring from fiancé Alexander "AE" Edwards during a night out on the town, despite concerns from her inner circle over the eyebrow-raising relationship, RadarOnline.com has learned. Cher shocked fans when she shared a snap of a blinding diamond ring from the music producer, 36, on Christmas Eve. However, sources told RadarOnline.com that those in the 76-year-old's inner circle aren't on board with the fast-paced romance. Her friends' concern appeared to be the last thing on Cher's mind when she and her new fiancé were spotted in Beverly Hills on Thursday. The lovebirds...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
New York Post

Oprah goes on 10-mile gratitude hike to show thanks for carbs: ‘I LOVE bread’

Oprah Winfrey capped off 2022 with a gratitude hike and a celebratory loaf of her favorite thing: bread. The queen of all media chronicled a 10-mile expedition she dubbed a “gratitude hike,” with friends, including “CBS Mornings” anchor Gayle King, in a series of Instagram videos posted Sunday. In them, the talk show host is clad in a bubble-gum pink tracksuit and hiking gear as she marches up hilly terrain more than a year after knee surgery left her temporarily immobile.  “A year ago, I had knee surgery, November of last year.  I couldn’t walk, period,” Winfrey said in a reel to her...
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus, GA
4K+
Followers
64
Post
961K+
Views
ABOUT

The Enquirer, which later merged with The Ledger, was founded in 1828, the same year the city of Columbus was incorporated. As the city has grown into the vibrant place to live and work that it is today, so has the media company that started out with it. Providing 24/7 news coverage across mobile, desktop and printed products, the Ledger-Enquirer is committed to being the Chattahoochee Valley's and East Alabama's primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary. Columbus itself is Georgia’s third largest city, and the Ledger-Enquirer is telling the story of its growth, including the development of the world’s longest urban whitewater course on the Chattahoochee River, as well as the downtown migration of Columbus State University’s schools of nursing, music, theater, and studio art. The city is supported by a growing financial and business district that features four publicly traded companies — Aflac Inc., Synovus Financial Corp., Total System Services Inc., and Carmike Cinemas Inc. Nearby Fort Benning, home of the Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence, is the area’s largest employer.

 https://www.ledger-enquirer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy