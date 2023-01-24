(Des Moines) -- State officials have recognized an Essex farm family for outstanding community leadership at this year's Iowa Pork Congress. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig presented this year's Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to the Liljedahl family during a ceremony at the Iowa Pork Congress in Des Moines Wednesday. The recognition is given yearly to Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in caring for the environment and their livestock, along with being good neighbors. It is named in memory of Gary Wergin, a long-time WHO Radio farm broadcaster who helped create the award. Dennis Liljedahl, who owns and operates the family farm along with his wife, Diane, son, Drew, and daughter-in-law, Candice, says they were honored to be recognized.

ESSEX, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO