Officials Encouraging Missourians to Test for Radon
(KMAland) -- January is National Radon Action Month, and officials are getting the word out. Radon is a radioactive gas produced by the natural breakdown of uranium in the soil and rocks. After smoking, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S., with the Environmental Protection Agency estimating it claims the lives of 21,000 Americans annually.
Liljedahl family receives 2023 Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award
(Des Moines) -- State officials have recognized an Essex farm family for outstanding community leadership at this year's Iowa Pork Congress. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig presented this year's Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to the Liljedahl family during a ceremony at the Iowa Pork Congress in Des Moines Wednesday. The recognition is given yearly to Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in caring for the environment and their livestock, along with being good neighbors. It is named in memory of Gary Wergin, a long-time WHO Radio farm broadcaster who helped create the award. Dennis Liljedahl, who owns and operates the family farm along with his wife, Diane, son, Drew, and daughter-in-law, Candice, says they were honored to be recognized.
Reynolds announces $9 million worth in water quality infrastructure grants
(Des Moines) -- Several KMAland communities are among the recipients of a state grant dedicated to advancing water quality projects. Governor Kim Reynolds announced Thursday 23 communities have been awarded a total of $9 million through the Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program. Three communities in KMAland received grants for wastewater treatment initiatives including $500,000 to Shenandoah on an estimated $26 million project, $100,000 to Treynor's $5.8 million effort, and $478,480 to Farragut for a $3.5 million project. Additionally, Harlan Municipal Utilities received a $500,000 grant for a drinking water project estimated at $6.5 million.
Missouri News Headlines Friday, January 27th, 2023
(Farmington, MO) -- All five inmates who escaped from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington last week are all now back behind bars. Four of the prisoners were captured late last week in Ohio. The fifth inmate was arrested in Poplar Bluff. All five are facing numerous additional charges because of their escape.
IHSAA Board of Control approves lowering of enrollment cap for 8-Player football
(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association Board of Control has approved the lowering of the enrollment cap for Eight-Player football. The cap has been adjusted from 120 to 105 due to an unbalance the previous cap would create between Class A and Eight-Player with the new classification model.
St. Albert, LC move up in IGHSAU state rankigns
(KMAland) -- St. Albert and Lewis Central both moved up in the latest girls basketball rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. Woodbine, Underwood, Treynor, Harlan and Sioux City East are also ranked. Find the full rankings here and the list of ranked KMAland teams below. CLASS...
Central Decatur girls ride third quarter surge to victory, boys dominant in night cap
(Corning) -- The Central Decatur girls used some lockdown defense in the 3rd quarter to pull away, while the boys jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in a sweep over Southwest Valley Friday. GIRLS: Central Decatur 59 Southwest Valley 46. Thanks to a dominant third quarter...
