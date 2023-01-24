Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are level once again at the top of the men’s singles all-time grand slam standings.Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open final to claim his 22nd slam title, the same mark Nadal hit at the French Open last season.Here, the PA news agency looks at their journeys and asks what will happen next.How did we get here?Nadal is a year older than his rival and made his breakthrough early, winning his first French Open title just after turning 19. He had three titles by the time Djokovic won his first in Australia in 2008...

49 MINUTES AGO