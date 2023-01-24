Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Texas Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places on EarthTravel MavenSpring, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Discovering a hidden gem: A review of Harvest Kitchen and Bakery’s exceptional food, atmosphere and staffB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
A Review of the British Depot: The Go-To Place for Authentic British FoodsB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.San HeraldHouston, TX
Related
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Click2Houston.com
Former Texans QB Matt Schaub addresses Texans coaching search, DeMeco Ryans; Take our head coach poll
HOUSTON – The Texans are on the back end of their search for a new head coach and perhaps next week they could make it official. While 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon are considered the favorites to land the job, New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Philly offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is also in the running.
Click2Houston.com
Cal McNair, Hannah McNair, working in tandem on Texans’ HC search: ‘We’re looking forward to picking the right candidate for Houston’
HOUSTON – Hours after conducting their latest interviews in the Texans’ active search for a new head coach, Cal McNair and Hannah McNair attended the annual Houston Sports Awards on Wednesday night and expressed confidence in the ultra-detailed, organized process they’re following. The Texans have interviewed eight...
Sports Insider: Gearing up for Super Bowl; LeBron James’ record pursuit
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine Sports Insider keeps you updated on the latest news, with videos, galleries and more.
Click2Houston.com
THE RICH JUST GOT RICHER: Highlanders Offense Adds Star Move In RB
The Woodlands Highlanders reached the third round of the postseason in 2022, falling to eventual State Champ Duncanville in the playoffs. The Highlanders return a talented offensive line, a nationally-ranked QB and WR, and a solid defense. Enter Kiandrea Barker – the No. 1 prospect in the state of Arkansas for the Class of 2025, who had 1,225 all-purpose yards and 10 scores at Beebe High School.
AFC Championship Game prediction: Bengals-Chiefs picks against the spread
Cincinnati Bengals (+1) over KANSAS CITY CHIEFS; Under 48: My usual hesitancy about selecting the Chiefs is off the table this week. That would be the point spread. K.C. is 5-12-1 against the number this season including last week’s non-covering victory over the Jaguars. The Chiefs remarkably are home underdogs here because of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury. Seven of the Chiefs’ 27 points came on a 98-yard drive led by Chad Henne when Mahomes was being treated for his injury. Kansas City scored just 10 points in the second half — though an ailing, taped-up Mahomes did manage a 75-yard drive capped by...
Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUSFULL secures $1,250 offer for NFL Sunday
The Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUSFULL unlocks a $1,250 first bet “on Caesars” for all new users. If you’re in Ohio, you can get the same offer but up to $1,500, with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUS1BET. Learn more about the Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer.Check out more great offers from other sportsbooks.Find out how to bet on NFL games.Claim all the best offers for Ohio sports betting, which just launched on Jan. 1 and already has more than a dozen sportsbooks live. Caesars Sportsbook promo code New Caesars Sportsbook bettors elsewhere can get up to $1,250 back if their first bet loses when...
Click2Houston.com
Former Braves scouting executive Dana Brown named new Astros GM
HOUSTON – Longtime baseball executive Dana Brown has been hired as the Astros new general manager, Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane announced Thursday. Brown joins the Astros after spending the last four seasons (2019-22) with the Atlanta Braves organization as their Vice President, Scouting. In that role, he oversaw several successful drafts in which the Braves selected impact players such as outfielder Michael Harris, right-handed pitcher Spencer Strider and infielder Vaughn Grissom. In 2022, Harris earned National League Rookie of the Year honors while Strider finished second. The Braves success in recent years, which includes five straight division titles and a World Series championship in 2021, has in large part been the result of a solid farm system.
Comments / 0