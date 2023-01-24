ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Jason Benetti Explains Returning to White Sox for the Future

Jason Benetti explains returning to White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Benetti and Steve Stone will be back in the broadcast booth calling White Sox games for 2023 and beyond. The White Sox announced on Thursday that the team picked up a multiyear option for Benetti and signed Stone to a multiyear contract extension.
Yardbarker

Rangers Sign Former Yankees Outfielder to Minor League Deal

Jackson Frazier has found a new home. The former Yankees outfielder, who went by Clint while in pinstripes, signed a minor league deal with the Rangers, the team announced Friday. Frazier also received an invite to major league spring training. Frazier, 28, spent the first five years of his career...
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts

A former World Series MVP is trying to make a comeback in 2023, and his attempt supposedly is off to a good start. The agent for Cole Hamels said in December that the former pitcher wanted to try to pitch again in 2023. On Friday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Hamels threw... The post Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Mets sign batting champion to $50 million contract extension

The New York Mets are keeping a key part of their starting lineup long-term with a new contract. The Mets have agreed to a contract extension with third baseman Jeff McNeil. As first reported by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, McNeil’s extension covers four years and is worth $50 million. Breaking news: The Mets are in... The post Mets sign batting champion to $50 million contract extension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
True Blue LA

Danny Duffy signs minor league deal with Rangers

Danny Duffy’s year and a half with the Dodgers is officially over without him throwing a pitch. The veteran left-hander signed a minor league contract with the Rangers on Friday which includes a non-roster invitation to big league camp in spring training. The Dodgers acquired Duffy from the Royals...
Yardbarker

White Sox Duo Named to MLB Pipeline Top 100 Prospects List

The MLB scouting industry is bullish on a pair of White Sox prospects. The start of the 2023 MLB season is fast approaching. The general public can purchase tickets in five days, while pitchers and catchers report to camp in 19 days. Baseball publications and various media outlets are ranking the top position players leading into the campaign. One of those publications, Baseball America, listed Chicago White Sox farmhands Oscar Colas and Colson Montgomery in its top 100 prospect list earlier this month.
South Side Sox

South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 88: Ernesto Jaquez

2022 High Level Asheville (High-A) SSS rank among all right-handed starting pitchers in the system 20. Overall 2022 regular season stats 21 games (13 starts) ⚾️ 76 1⁄3 IP ⚾️ 6.13 ERA ⚾️ 1.546 WHIP ⚾️ 76 K ⚾️ 47 BB.
OnlyHomers

Former All Star Designated for Assignment

Life as a Major League reliever can have some of the highest highs and lowest lows of any role in professional sports, with heroes turning into villains in the eyes of a fan base in only a season's time, sometimes even less. With such a small margin for error, many relievers who find success may see that achievement fade as their team looks for the next man to take their place on the roster.
