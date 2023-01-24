ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Missing Endangered Adult

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has reported Christopher Rush, 36, missing after making comments about wanting to hurt himself. Rush was last seen driving his 2004 gold Ford Explorer, with FL license plate 63D-GSL, at around 7:00 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of US 41 N, Palmetto. He is 5′9, 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing dark clothing.
PALMETTO, FL
fox13news.com

PCSO: Lake Alfred man killed in Polk County crash

FROSTPROOF, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Lake Alfred man Saturday night. According to investigators, 38-year-old Bryam Torres was traveling north on US 27 near Charles Street, just south of Frostproof, shortly after 8:10 p.m. when his 2011 gray Isuzu Trooper left the roadway as he tried to go around a slight curve.
POLK COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Lakeland Man Killed In Overnight Crash

LAKELAND, Fla – Traffic Homicide investigators from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a third fatal crash on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Deputies were dispatched at about 11:55 pm to a crash on New Tampa Highway (US 92) in Lakeland, about a thousand feet
LAKELAND, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Storage unit fire in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue responded to a fire in a Manatee County storage facility located on 920 Cortez Road at around 7:30. According to Batallion Chief Doug Brett, firefighters were on the scene within three minutes and were able to contain the fire to a single unit.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Indiana man arrested in connection with multiple car burglaries

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An Indiana man suspected of multiple vehicle burglaries in Manatee County has been arrested in Sarasota. Michael Martin, 38, was taken into custody last night in the in 900 block of University Parkway following several days of investigation by MCSO detectives, Sarasota Police and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Suspect sought after 1930s pickup truck stolen in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for a suspect who stole a 1930s pickup truck. Deputies said the truck, a 1937 GMC COE (Cab Over Engine) pickup truck with Florida antique tag IZ2358, was stolen from a business parking lot near the intersection of State Road 54 and Success Drive in […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
AL.com

Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth

Florida authorities found a newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies responding to a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa, found the girl about an hour after she was born, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The temperature was in the low 50s (about 11 degrees Celsius).
MULBERRY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police release video of people of interest relating to deadly Tampa apartment shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — Authorities released surveillance footage Wednesday in hopes of finding people of interest in connection to a deadly shooting at a Tampa apartment complex. The video shows three people who were at the Silver Oaks Apartments near the time of the shooting. In the first angle, two people are seen jumping a fence and walking to what appears to be a park. Another angle of the video showed a third person walking alongside the two people and all are wearing a hoodie, jeans and some type of clothing that covers half of their faces.
TAMPA, FL

