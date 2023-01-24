Read full article on original website
Missing Endangered Adult
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has reported Christopher Rush, 36, missing after making comments about wanting to hurt himself. Rush was last seen driving his 2004 gold Ford Explorer, with FL license plate 63D-GSL, at around 7:00 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of US 41 N, Palmetto. He is 5′9, 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing dark clothing.
PCSO: Lake Alfred man killed in Polk County crash
FROSTPROOF, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Lake Alfred man Saturday night. According to investigators, 38-year-old Bryam Torres was traveling north on US 27 near Charles Street, just south of Frostproof, shortly after 8:10 p.m. when his 2011 gray Isuzu Trooper left the roadway as he tried to go around a slight curve.
Lakeland Man Killed In Overnight Crash
LAKELAND, Fla – Traffic Homicide investigators from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a third fatal crash on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Deputies were dispatched at about 11:55 pm to a crash on New Tampa Highway (US 92) in Lakeland, about a thousand feet
Storage unit fire in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue responded to a fire in a Manatee County storage facility located on 920 Cortez Road at around 7:30. According to Batallion Chief Doug Brett, firefighters were on the scene within three minutes and were able to contain the fire to a single unit.
1 dead in Pasco County mobile home fire
One person is dead after a home caught fire in Pasco County on Saturday.
Indiana man arrested in connection with multiple car burglaries
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An Indiana man suspected of multiple vehicle burglaries in Manatee County has been arrested in Sarasota. Michael Martin, 38, was taken into custody last night in the in 900 block of University Parkway following several days of investigation by MCSO detectives, Sarasota Police and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies: Pinellas County residents receiving scam call from "sergeant" about having outstanding warrant
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — If you live in Pinellas County, local authorities want you to be on the lookout for a suspicious phone call. A person is calling people and telling them that they have an outstanding warrant, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Saturday.
Scammer Trying To Get Money Is Identifying Himself As A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputy
Florida dad arrested after gun found in kindergartner’s backpack
A 39-year-old father was arrested after his child reportedly arrived at a Florida elementary school with a handgun in a backpack.
Local reaction to the video showing the beating death of Tyre Nichols
The video shocked the nation, sparking protests in several U.S. cities. And now, local activists are speaking up.
Illinois Man Arrested In Florida Pointing Laser At Sheriff’s Helicopter
Toucan stolen from Hillsborough County animal sanctuary
Maggie The Toucan was stolen from the Horsepower for Kids & Animal Sanctuary earlier this week.
Suspect sought after 1930s pickup truck stolen in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for a suspect who stole a 1930s pickup truck. Deputies said the truck, a 1937 GMC COE (Cab Over Engine) pickup truck with Florida antique tag IZ2358, was stolen from a business parking lot near the intersection of State Road 54 and Success Drive in […]
7 arrested in unlicensed contractor sting in Manatee County
Seven people were arrested in an unlicensed contractor sting in Manatee County this week, the sheriff's office said.
Polk deputies arrest corrections officer for domestic violence
A corrections officer accused of grabbing a woman's face and forcing her to the ground was arrested Wednesday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
2 teens ‘wreak havoc’ during Tampa crime spree, police say
A teenage boy and girl linked to a spree of crimes across the City of Tampa were arrested Wednesday, officials said.
Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth
Florida authorities found a newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies responding to a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa, found the girl about an hour after she was born, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The temperature was in the low 50s (about 11 degrees Celsius).
A 14-year-old is charged with a felony
Punta Gorda Police Department was notified by the North Port Police Department of a threat made against Charlotte High School.
‘She’s a strong little girl’: Polk County deputies find newborn baby on a hill, wrapped in a blanket
Police release video of people of interest relating to deadly Tampa apartment shooting
TAMPA, Fla. — Authorities released surveillance footage Wednesday in hopes of finding people of interest in connection to a deadly shooting at a Tampa apartment complex. The video shows three people who were at the Silver Oaks Apartments near the time of the shooting. In the first angle, two people are seen jumping a fence and walking to what appears to be a park. Another angle of the video showed a third person walking alongside the two people and all are wearing a hoodie, jeans and some type of clothing that covers half of their faces.
