City road project along East Atlanta Road in Stockbridge set to begin

Driver swims to safety after car plunges over 700 meters into Chattahoochee River, officials say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A driver was rescued after their car sank into the Chattahoochee River Monday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Cobb County police says, its Underwater Search and Recovery Team responded to a report of a car submerged in the river.
fox5atlanta.com
Multiple crashes shut down I-20 in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A series of crashes have shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 for hours in DeKalb County. Officials say the first crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. on the I-20 at Columbia Road, which is before the interstate's exit to I-285. While agents were on...
'Shelter in place' issued for parts of Clayton County, armed subject on loose
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A shelter in place has been issued for residents in part of Clayton County Friday due to an "armed subject." The Clayton County Police Department made the announcement on their Facebook page. Specifically, the shelter in place is for the area of Arbor Place, Southlake...
Tractor trailer accident shuts down I-75 South during Wednesday morning commute
The Wednesday morning commute in metro Atlanta was made worse after a Rooms To Go double tractor trailer crash on I-75 South near Acworth. The incident occurred just before 5:30 a.m. on I-75 South past Highway 92 in the Acworth area. A Rooms To Go double tractor trailer left the...
fox5atlanta.com
Northbound lanes re-open on I-75 following crash
ATLANTA - A crash on Interstate 75 inside the perimeter periodically closed all northbound lanes on Wednesday morning. The Georgia Department of Transportation said the crash happened north of Mt. Paran Road and south of Cumberland Boulevard. The crash appeared to involve multiple vehicles. By 8:55 a.m., the vehicles had...
Henry County Daily Herald
ON THE MARKET: Check out this quaint family home in Buford
This new home is within walking distance from downtown Buford which fosters great restaurants and entertainment. This property, which has been completed with the most current and fabulous features, is on the market and ready for someone to call home!. The first floor has 10-foot ceilings and 8-foot doors with...
Teen girl shot after firing at man in parking lot, Atlanta Police say
ATLANTA — A teenage girl is in the hospital after being shot overnight on Vineyard Drive, according to Atlanta Police. According to officers, a man at that location told them he came out and found the girl near his mom's car. Police add that the girl apparently shot at...
Person killed near Marietta Street, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — One man was shot and killed Friday morning near Marietta Street, according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department. Just after 8 a.m., officers were called to 30 Marietta Street NW after one person was reportedly shot. When police arrived, they found one man who...
Lanes reopen on I-75 in Atlanta after several cars crashed causing closure
ATLANTA, Ga. — A multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 North closed all lanes for about 50 minutes Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3 p.m. north of Mt. Paran Road (exit 256). There are multiple Atlanta police cars, an ambulance, a Georgia State trooper vehicle, and a fire truck...
3 must-do weekend trips within 5 hours of Atlanta
Whether you're looking for a coastal getaway or mountain retreat, here are three destinations to consider for your next weekend trip. 1. Charleston Photo: Jen Ashley/AxiosIf you're ready to trade in oak trees for palms for a weekend, consider visiting Charleston, about 5 hours from Atlanta. Stay: In a brand new tiny home in North Charleston that sleeps four. Book here.Do: Prepare your taste buds for the Charleston Wine + Food festival. This year's event is March 1–5. Details. ...
Forsyth County residents finally get answers on Lidl opening date
The mystery of why the Lidl is sitting unused has been puzzling Forsyth County residents for months.Photo byKimberly Bond. (Forsyth County, GA) Local shoppers who have been eagerly awaiting the grand opening of the new Lidl at The Shops at Kelly Mill are finally getting some official news from the company about the store’s opening date. Unfortunately, the news might not be what they were hoping to hear.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Suspect injured in Cherokee County hit-and-run
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is in the hospital after hitting a flatbed wrecker on Highway 5 near Ball Ground in Cherokee County. Elias Baudilio Cruz was driving a Honda CRV late last night when he crossed the center line and hit the wrecker. He fled the scene afterward.
Teenage girl shot trying to drive suspect away from car-break in, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — Police say a teenage girl who was shot Friday morning was the getaway driver for a car break-in suspect when she was injured. Police responded around 12:30 a.m. about a car break-in off to Vineyard Drive in southeast Atlanta. The victim said he saw a young man trying to break into his mother’s car.
Protests begin in metro Atlanta in response to video of officers beating Tyre Nichols
ATLANTA — Protesters across the country, including metro Atlanta, began demonstrations Friday night following the release of the Memphis police body camera video showing what led to the death of Trye Nichols. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in downtown Atlanta at Centennial Olympic Park, where protesters gathered for a...
cobbcountycourier.com
Thunderstorms headed toward north Georgia from the west; expected to hit by midnight tonight
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on January 24, 2023, due to showers and embedded thunderstorms headed our way from the west. The storms are expected to hit our region by midnight tonight. What is in the statement?. The...
Pilot of a small plane might have ignored advice from metro Atlanta airport staff, NTSB says
DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators told Channel 2 Action News the pilot of a small plane might have ignored advice from airport staff before he crashed. According to the investigation, the plane left Cherokee County Airport in Canton Thursday and crashed in Dawson County around 8:17 p.m. on Jan. 12.
New Whataburger location in metro Atlanta opens this week
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The popular burger chain Whataburger will open its second metro Atlanta location this week. The new restaurant off Highway 92 in Woodstock will start serving customers at 11 a.m. Thursday. The service will be drive-thru only with dining room set to open in a few weeks.
fox5atlanta.com
Man recovering after shooting at DeKalb County home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting during a domestic incident in DeKalb County, police say. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 that at 11:11 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 3800 block of Maryland Drive.
fox5atlanta.com
Shelter-in-place order lifted in Clayton County following gunman's arrest, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department shared photos of a smiling man in custody and two assault rifles, saying officers had arrested an armed suspect on Friday. The incident triggered a shelter-in-place order near the 1500 block of Arbor Place Drive in Morrow. Someone reported a person...
Heavy rain moving into metro Atlanta overnight
ATLANTA — Much of metro Atlanta and north Georgia can expect to see heavy rain make its way in during the early morning hours Wednesday. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says you can expect heavy rain as day breaks and you get your morning started. [DOWNLOAD:...
